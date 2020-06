Indonesia's refined tin exports in May stood at 4,380.23 tonnes, Trade Ministry data showed on Wednesday, down 35% from the same month a year earlier.

On monthly basis, however, shipments from the world's largest exporter of the metal, increased slightly from April's 4,220.59 tonnes, the data showed.

