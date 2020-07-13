Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  TINC Comm.VA.    TINC   BE0974282148

TINC COMM.VA.

(TINC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TINC Comm VA : expands its portfolio in the Netherlands with a participation in a road PPP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:21am EDT

TINC expands its portfolio in the Netherlands with a participation in a road PPP

Antwerp, under embargo till 13 July 2020, 7h30 CET

TINC, the infrastructure investor listed on Euronext Brussels, grows its portfolio in the Netherlands with a participation in a road PPP

TINC acquired a 19.2% minority interest in the Dutch public private partnership (PPP) A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein. The project aims at the realisation, financing and the long-term maintenance of various road works to improve traffic flows and traffic safety from and to the port on the A15 highway south of Rotterdam over a total distance of 37 kilometers. The project is an availability based PPP with a total nominal value of circa € 1.5 billion with Dutch agency Rijkswaterstaat as public sector counterparty. The project was realised by a consortium of contractors including Ballast Nedam, Strukton and Strabag. The infrastructure is completed and fully operational since 2016, the start of the 20 year maintenance periode.

This is an investment of circa € 12 million for TINC which will immediately contribute to the result.

Contact:

Manu Vandenbulcke, CEO TINC

T +32 3 290 21 73 - manu.vandenbulcke@tincinvest.com Bruno Laforce, Investor Relations TINC

T +32 3 290 21 73 - bruno.laforce@tincinvest.com

About TINC

TINC is a listed investment company, participating in companies that realise and operate infrastructure. TINC holds a diversified investment portfolio of participations in Public Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Demand Based Infrastructure, located in Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland. This investment portfolio generates cash flows of a long term sustainable nature, which form the basis for TINC's distribution policy. The participations are actively monitored by an experienced team of investment and infrastructure professionals with offices in both Antwerp and the Hague. TINC is listed on Euronext Brussels since May 12, 2015.

For more information please visit www.tincinvest.com.

TINC Comm. VA - Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium - T +32 3 290 21 73 - www.tincinvest.com

Page | 1

Disclaimer

TINC Comm. VA published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 07:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TINC COMM.VA.
03:21aTINC COMM VA : expands its portfolio in the Netherlands with a participation in ..
PU
07/01TINC COMM VA : expands its portfolio of digital infrastructure with an investmen..
PU
05/19TINC COMM VA : grows its portfolio in the Netherlands and Ireland - Covid-19 upd..
PU
03/04TINC COMM.VA. : Half-year results
CO
2019TINC COMM VA : Final results of the public offering to subscribe to the capital ..
PU
2019TINC COMM VA : First phase of the public offering in the framework of the capita..
PU
2019TINC COMM VA : Public offering to subscribe for a maximum of 9,090,909 New Share..
PU
2019TINC COMM.VA. : Admission of new securities
CO
2019TINC COMM : publishes its annual report 2018-2019 - Portfolio increase underpins..
PU
2019TINC COMM. : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 29,1 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net income 2019 20,3 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net cash 2019 61,7 M 69,9 M 69,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
Yield 2019 0,39%
Capitalization 476 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,1x
EV / Sales 2019 9,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TINC COMM.VA.
Duration : Period :
TINC Comm.VA. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINC COMM.VA.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00 €
Last Close Price 13,10 €
Spread / Highest target 6,87%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,87%
Managers
NameTitle
Manu Vandenbulcke Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Blumberg Chairman
Filip Audenaert Chief Financial Officer
Marc Vercruysse Non-Executive Director
Peter Vermeiren Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINC COMM.VA.-1.87%539
BLACKROCK, INC.10.22%84 461
UBS GROUP AG-8.92%42 453
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.74%33 983
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.4.46%28 960
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.94%22 567
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group