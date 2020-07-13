TINC Comm VA : expands its portfolio in the Netherlands with a participation in a road PPP

TINC expands its portfolio in the Netherlands with a participation in a road PPP

Antwerp, under embargo till 13 July 2020, 7h30 CET

TINC, the infrastructure investor listed on Euronext Brussels, grows its portfolio in the Netherlands with a participation in a road PPP

TINC acquired a 19.2% minority interest in the Dutch public private partnership (PPP) A15 Maasvlakte-Vaanplein. The project aims at the realisation, financing and the long-term maintenance of various road works to improve traffic flows and traffic safety from and to the port on the A15 highway south of Rotterdam over a total distance of 37 kilometers. The project is an availability based PPP with a total nominal value of circa € 1.5 billion with Dutch agency Rijkswaterstaat as public sector counterparty. The project was realised by a consortium of contractors including Ballast Nedam, Strukton and Strabag. The infrastructure is completed and fully operational since 2016, the start of the 20 year maintenance periode.

This is an investment of circa € 12 million for TINC which will immediately contribute to the result.

Contact:

Manu Vandenbulcke, CEO TINC

T +32 3 290 21 73 - manu.vandenbulcke@tincinvest.com Bruno Laforce, Investor Relations TINC

T +32 3 290 21 73 - bruno.laforce@tincinvest.com

About TINC

TINC is a listed investment company, participating in companies that realise and operate infrastructure. TINC holds a diversified investment portfolio of participations in Public Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Demand Based Infrastructure, located in Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland. This investment portfolio generates cash flows of a long term sustainable nature, which form the basis for TINC's distribution policy. The participations are actively monitored by an experienced team of investment and infrastructure professionals with offices in both Antwerp and the Hague. TINC is listed on Euronext Brussels since May 12, 2015.

For more information please visit www.tincinvest.com.

TINC Comm. VA - Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium

