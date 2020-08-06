Log in
Public Disclosure Requirements: Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2020 in Italian is available

08/06/2020 | 04:09am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Public Disclosure Requirements:

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2020 in Italian is available

Rome, 6 August 2020. The Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2020 (in Italian) of Tinexta S.p.A., approved by the Board of Directors on 4 August 2020, together with the related report of the external auditor, is now available to the public at the Corporate Registered Office, via the authorized storage mechanism NIS-storage (www.emarketstorage.com), and on the corporate website: http://tinexta.com/investor-relations/.

(Please note: the English translation of the document is being prepared and will be made available in the same manner as soon as it is ready.)

TINEXTA GROUP

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of € 258.7 million, EBITDA equal to € 71.3 million and Net Profit of € 28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and solutions for digitization: digital signature, digital identity, customer onboarding, e-mail invoicing and certified e-mail (PEC) for large companies, banks, insurance and finance companies, SMEs, associations and professionals. InfoCert is the largest Certification Authority in Europe and purchased in 2018 a 50% stake in LuxTrust, a strategic joint venture for the development of digital trust activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information. aggregated reports. synthetic ratings. decision models. credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation and Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Site web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTATTI

Corporate & Financial Communications

Media Advisor

Specialist

Lawrence Y. Kay

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

lawrence.kay@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano

Ufficio Stampa

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Carla Piro Mander

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

s.bassi@barabino.it

carla.piro@tinexta.com

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:08:02 UTC
