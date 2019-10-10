Log in
TINEXTA S.P.A.

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report  
News 
News

Tinexta S p A : 10 Oct 2019 Tinexta - Publication of the updated Articles of Association

0
10/10/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of the updated Articles of Association

Rome, 10 October 2019. Tinexta SpA, following the press release issued on 4 October 2019, announces that the Articles of Association amended as a result of the new Share Capital composition and registered at the Rome Corporate Registry, is available at the headquarters as well as in the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (http://www.emarketstorage.com/).

In addition, the Articles of Association are available on the Tinexta S.p.A. website in the Governance/Corporate Documents/Statute section at: https://www.tinexta.com/en_GB/statuto

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated results at 31 December 2018: Revenues of €239.6 million, EBITDA of €66.0 million and Net Profit of €33.1 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in its three areas of business: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation and Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit delivers, through InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and services for digitization, electronic invoicing, certified e-mail(PEC) and digital signature as well as services for professionals, associations and SMEs. In December 2018 InfoCert also purchased 50% of LuxTrust to form a strategic joint venture to expand in Digital Trust industry in Europe. In the Credit Information and Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision making such as corporate financial statements and real estate information, aggregate reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit ratings and credit recovery, while ReValuta offers primarily real estate appraisals and evaluations. In the Innovation and Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consultancy to obtain subsidized financing and for industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management consulting to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of December 31, 2018, the Group's staff had 1,294 employees.

Site web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTATTI

Corporate & Financial Communications

Media Advisor

Specialist

Lawrence Y. Kay

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

lawrence.kay@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano

Ufficio Stampa

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Carla Piro Mander

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

s.bassi@barabino.it

carla.piro@tinexta.com

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 17:00:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 259 M
EBIT 2019 53,2 M
Net income 2019 35,1 M
Debt 2019 140 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,70x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 559 M
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,57  €
Last Close Price 11,84  €
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Salza Chairman
Nicola Di Liello Finance & Administrative Director
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.89.44%614
ORACLE CORPORATION20.78%178 996
INTUIT34.11%68 659
SERVICENOW, INC.47.16%49 119
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.27%21 277
RINGCENTRAL, INC.111.18%14 445
