Tinexta S p A : 10 Oct 2019 Tinexta - Publication of the updated Articles of Association

PRESS RELEASE

Publication of the updated Articles of Association

Rome, 10 October 2019. Tinexta SpA, following the press release issued on 4 October 2019, announces that the Articles of Association amended as a result of the new Share Capital composition and registered at the Rome Corporate Registry, is available at the headquarters as well as in the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (http://www.emarketstorage.com/).

In addition, the Articles of Association are available on the Tinexta S.p.A. website in the Governance/Corporate Documents/Statute section at: https://www.tinexta.com/en_GB/statuto

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated results at 31 December 2018: Revenues of €239.6 million, EBITDA of €66.0 million and Net Profit of €33.1 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in its three areas of business: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation and Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit delivers, through InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and services for digitization, electronic invoicing, certified e-mail(PEC) and digital signature as well as services for professionals, associations and SMEs. In December 2018 InfoCert also purchased 50% of LuxTrust to form a strategic joint venture to expand in Digital Trust industry in Europe. In the Credit Information and Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision making such as corporate financial statements and real estate information, aggregate reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit ratings and credit recovery, while ReValuta offers primarily real estate appraisals and evaluations. In the Innovation and Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consultancy to obtain subsidized financing and for industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management consulting to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of December 31, 2018, the Group's staff had 1,294 employees.

Site web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTATTI