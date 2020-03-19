Tinexta S p A : BoD Approved 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Consolidated Results 0 03/19/2020 | 06:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE BoD Approved 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Consolidated Results1,2 Revenues: €258.7 million, +8,0%

EBITDA: €71.3 million, +8.1%; EBITDA margin : 27.6%, (27.5% in 2018)

: 27.6%, (27.5% in 2018) EBITDA before Virtual Stock Options 3 : €74.9 million, 28.9% of Revenues

: €74.9 million, 28.9% of Revenues Operating profit: €47.5 million, -0.9%

-0.9% Net profit: €28.8 million, -12.6%

-12.6% Adjusted net profit 4 :€38.3 million, +4.1%

:€38.3 million, +4.1% Free Cash Flow 5 : €41.7 million

: €41.7 million Net Financial Indebtedness: €129.1 million (€124.9 million at 31/12/2018)

Net Financial Indebtedness/EBITDA: 1.8x

Dividend 2019: The Board of Directors proposes to the Shareholders' Meeting to not distribute dividends and to reinvest Net Profit in the Group's business The BoD further approved: the proposed authorisation to buy and dispose of Own Shares;

the proposal of a Stock Options Plan;

the Corporate Governance Report, Remuneration Report and Non-Financial Data Declaration as of 31 December 2019; and

Non-Financial Data Declaration as of 31 December 2019; and the convocation in single call of the General Shareholders' Meeting next 28 April 2020.

* * *

Rome, 19 March 2020. The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., a leading provider of Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services, meeting today under the chairmanship of Enrico Salza, approved the Consolidated Annual Report at 31 December 2019, the Parent Company's Draft Financial Statements, the Declaration of Non-Financial Data at 31 December, the 2019 Corporate Governance Report, and the Remuneration Report. The Draft Annual Report and the abovementioned Reports will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval which will be convened next 28 April 2020 in Milan. 1From 1 January 2019, the Group adopted the IFRS 16 accounting principle "Leases". The 2018 figures have not been re-determined while the data for the period under review are affected by the application of that principle. The effects of the application of the new accounting principle are shown in the comment. 2The 2018 comparative data have been re-stated in relation to the completion, in the current year, of the identification of the fair values of the assets and liabilities of Comas S.r.l. and Webber S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 July 2018, as well as of Promozioni Servizi S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2018. EBITDA before Virtual Stock Options is calculated as EBITDA prior to the provision (recognized in personnel costs) for the Virtual Stock Option Plan assigned by the Board of Directors on 14 November 2016 Adjusted Net Profit is calculated as "Net Profit" before: Non-recurring components, provision for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, depreciation of other intangible assets that emerged when the price paid in Business Combinations and adjustment for acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of their tax effects. Free Cash Flow represents the cash flow available to the Group and is the difference between cash flow from operating activities and cash flow for fixed capital investments Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 1 Chairman Enrico Salza said: "In this moment our country has been hit by one of the most difficult crises in modern history, caused by a global pandemic whose effects are currently imponderable. As Tinexta, we have taken all the necessary measures in a timely fashion to ensure the health of those who work with us in a timely manner and, at the same time, we have put all our skills in place with the utmost speed to ensure the maximum possible support for our Customers. I am sure that we will be able to overcome this emergency and start again soon, with our accustomed passion and vigour, to develop the activities of our Group. The 2019 results are very positive. However, given the current context, I felt it was responsible to accept the proposal not to distribute the 2019 Net Profit, but to reinvest it in the Group." CEO Pier Andrea Chevallard stated: "The emergency we are going through will inevitably have a negative impact on the context in which we operate. We intend to continue to support, through our with proven skills also in the digital transformation sector, the system of small and medium-sized enterprises, which is the backbone of the Italian economy. Thus, we will pursue with the commitment of all and the support of the Shareholders to realize our growth objectives." GROUP RESULTS Summary Income Statement 2019 % 2018 % ∆ o/w ∆ ∆ % o/w ∆% (000's Euros) IFRS 16 IFRS 16 Revenues 258,723 100.0% 239,618 100.0% 19,105 - 8.0% 0.0% EBITDA before Virtual Stock 74,864 28.9% 66,326 27.7% 8,539 3,539 12.9% 5.3% Options EBITDA 71,287 27.6% 65,958 27.5% 5,329 3,539 8.1% 5.4% Operating Profit 47,500 18.4% 47,914 20.0% -415 118 -0.9% 0.2% Net Profit 28,779 11.1% 32,938 13.7% -4,159 -160 -12.6% -0,5% The Group ended fiscal year 2019 with Revenues of €258.7 million (+8.0% compared to 2018). EBITDA before Virtual Stock Options6 amounted to €74.9 million, or 28.9% of Revenues, while EBITDA amounted to €71.3 million (+8.1% compared to 2018), with an EBITDA margin of 27.6% (27.5% in 2018). Operating Profit was €47.5 million, broadly in line with 2018 (-0.9%) as a result of the increased costs for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, amounting to €3.2 million. Net Profit amounted to €28.8 million (-12.6% vs. 2018) and was affected, in addition to the increased costs for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, by higher provisions for acquisition-related contingent consideration of €0.9 million and the result of the equity method valued at €-1.1 million (€0.1 million in 2018). The consolidated results reflected the expansion of the Group's perimeter compared to 2018: AC Camerfirma S.A. and its subsidiary Camerfirma Peru S.A.C., consolidated from 1 May 2018

Comas S.r.l. and Webber S.r.l. consolidated from 1 July 2018

Promozioni Servizi S.r.L. consolidated from 1 November 2018. 6 The Virtual Stock Option Plan was assigned by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2016 to executives with strategic responsabilities. The Plan is finished and there will be no additional costs associated with it. Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 2 It should be noted that following the sale of control, Creditreform GPA Ticino S.A. was deconsolidated from 1 June 2018; from this date, given the 30% shareholding, it is accounted using the equity method. Adjusted Group Results The following are the adjusted economic results calculated before non-recurring components, the expense for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, the depreciation of other intangible assets that emerged during Purchase Price Allocation paid in Business Combinations, and adjustment for acquisition- related contingent consideration, net of their relative tax effects. Adjusted Summary Income 2019 % 2018 % ∆ di cui ∆ ∆ % di cui ∆ % Statement (in thousands of euro) IFRS 16 IFRS 16 Adjusted Revenues 258,723 100.0% 238,701 100.0% 20,021 - 8.4% 0.0% Adjusted EBITDA 76,826 29.7% 66,582 27.9% 10,244 3,539 15.4% 5.3% Adjusted Operating Profit 58,953 22.8% 54,306 22.8% 4,648 118 8.6% 0.2% Adjusted Net Profit 38,292 14.8% 36,786 15.4% 1,506 -160 4.1% -0.4% Adjusted results show year-on-year growth for Revenue of 8.4%, EBITDA of 15.4%, Operating profit of 8.6% and net profit of 4.1%. The adjustment components are described below. Non-recurring components During 2019, Non-recurringoperating costs amounted to €2.0 million, of which €1.1 million were incurred for charges related to the implementation of the Group's new organizational model. Non-recurringfinancial income of €0.1 million related to the capital gain from the sale of a minority stake held by Warrant Hub S.p.A. (Moxoff Ltd.). Non-recurringtaxes include non-recurring income of €0.7 million, of which €0.3 million were determined by the benefit of the so-called "Patent Box." During 2018, Non-recurring revenues of €0.9 million, Non-recurring operating costs of €1.2 million, Non-recurring financial income of €0.1 million and Non-recurring tax income of €1.2 million were recorded. Virtual Stock Options The Virtual Stock Option plan included expenses in 2019 of €3.6 million (€0.4 million in 2018). All assigned options have been exercised and, therefore, there will be no other costs associated with this plan in the future. Depreciation and amortization of Other Intangible Assets from Business Combinations Depreciation of other intangible assets that emerged when the Purchase Price paid for Business Combinations was allocated amounted to €5.9 million (€5.8 million in the previous year). Adjustment of acquisition-related contingent consideration Adjustments for acquisition-related consideration resulted in the recognition of financial charges during the year of €1.5 million (€0.5 million in the previous year). Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 3 Results by business segment The results of the "business segments" are measured by analysing the performance of Revenues and EBITDA. The table below shows adjusted economic results by business segment, compared to the previous year. Adjusted Summary Income ∆ % EBITDA % EBITDA % o/w ∆ IFRS Statement by Business Segment 2019 2018 ∆ 2019 2018 16 Total IFRS 16 Organic Perimeter (thousands of Euros) Revenues Digital Trust 106,655 94,466 12,189 0 12.9% 0.0% 11.1% 1.8% Credit Information & Management 72,286 73,554 -1,268 0 -1.7% 0.0% -7.5% 5.8% Innovation & Marketing Services 79,781 70,681 9,100 0 12.9% 0.0% 12.9% 0.0% Other Sectors (Parent Company) 0 0 0 0 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Adjusted Total Revenues 258,723 238,701 20,021 0 8.4% 0.0% 5.9% 2.5% EBITDA Digital Trust 29,570 27.7% 24,846 26.3% 4,724 1,636 19.0% 6.6% 11.3% 1.1% Credit Information & Management 17,482 24.2% 15,562 21.2% 1,920 789 12.3% 5.1% -0.4% 7.7% Innovation & Marketing Services 37,948 47.6% 33,139 46.9% 4,809 942 14.5% 2.8% 11.7% 0.0% Other Sectors (Parent Company) -8,173 n.a. -6,965 n.a. -1,208 172 -17.3% 2.5% -19.8% 0.0% Adjusted Total EBITDA 76,826 29.7% 66,582 27.9% 10,244 3,539 15.4% 5.3% 7.8% 2.2% Digital Trust Revenues for the Digital Trust segment were as to €106.7 million. The increase compared to 2018 is 12.9%, consisting of organic growth of 11.1% and growth by perimeter change of 1.8%. Enterprise Solutions (specialised consulting for large companies) continues to grow very rapidly while the business of Off-the-Shelf products maintains a solid progression. The perimeter change is due to the full consolidation of Camerfirma e di Camerfirma Perù starting from 1 May 2018. Segment EBITDA equaled €29.6 million. The increase compared to EBITDA of the previous year is 19.0%. Organic growth is 11.3%, the contribution of Camerfirma and Camerfirma Perù is 1.1%. The EBITDA margin is 27.7%, up from the same period of the previous year (26.3%); excluding the effects of IFRS 16 adoption, The EBITDA margin (26.2%) remained broadly in line with the previous year due to higher costs incurred with the start of electronic invoicing from 1 January 2019. Credit Information & Management In the Credit Information & Management segment, revenues were €72.3 million. Compared to 2018, there was a decrease of 1.7%, consisting of an organic reduction of 7.5% (caused by competitive price pressure in the business information sector) and a 5.8% change in perimeter as a result of the consolidation of Comas and Webber from 1 July 2018, Promozioni Servizi from 1 November 2018 and the deconsolidation from June 2018 of Creditreform GPA Ticino. EBITDA was €17.5 million, an increase of 12.3% compared to 2018 due to an organic reduction of 0.4% and a change in the perimeter of 7.7%. The EBITDA margin (24.2%) was higher than in the previous year (21.2%), also net of the effects of IFRS 16 adoption (23.1%). Innovation & Marketing Services Revenue in the Innovation & Marketing Services segment amounted to €79.8 million. The increase compared to 2018 was 12.9%, in absolute terms €9.1 million, driven by the excellent performance of innovation consulting services (Warrant Hub). At the same time, there has been a modest contraction in the marketing consulting business (Co.Mark). Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 4 Segment EBITDA was €37.9 million. The increase compared to EBITDA the previous year was 14.5%, with organic growth of 11.7%. The EBITDA margin was 47.6%, up from the previous year (46.9%) and down slightly excluding the effects of IFRS 16 adoption (46.4%). The Group's Net Financial Indebtedness Below is the table with the details of the Group's Net Financial Indebtedness as of 31 December 2019 compared to the Net Financial Indebtedness at 31 December 2018. In thousands of Euro 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 ∆ ∆ % A Cash 33,586 35,117 -1,531 -4.4% B Cash equivalents 14 19 -5 -27.7% D Liquid Asset (A+B) 33,600 35,136 -1,536 -4.4% E Current financial receivables 6,609 8,186 -1,577 -19.3% F Current Bank Debt -2,952 -8,113 5,161 -63.6% G Current Portion of non-current debt -23,752 -12,018 -11,733 97.6% H Other current financial debt -35,342 -77,252 41,909 -54.3% I Current Financial Debt (F+G+H) -62,046 -97,384 35,337 -36.3% J Net Current Financial Position Indebtedness (D+E+I) -21,837 -54,062 32,225 -59.6% K Non-current Bank debt -90,552 -45,706 -44,846 98.1% L Other non-current financial debt -16,749 -25,178 8,429 -33.5% M Non-Current Financial Debt (K+L) -107,301 -70,884 -36,417 51.4% N Net Financial Position (Indebtedness) (J+M) (*) -129,138 -124,946 -4,192 3.4% O Other non-current financial assets 1,163 1,152 11 1.0% P Total Financial Position (Indebtedness) (N+O) -127,974 -123,793 -4,181 3.4% Net financial debt as expected in Consob Communication No. 6064293 of 28 July 2006 and in accordance with the ESMA/2013/319 Recommendation Net Financial Indebtedness amounted to €129.1 million, an increase of €4.2 million compared to 2018. This increase includes the effects of the adoption of the IFRS 16 principle from 1 January 2019, which resulted in the detection of leasing liabilities of €13.7 million as of 31 December 20197. The amount of Net Financial Indebtedness at 31 December 2019 includes: €17.9 million of liabilities related to the purchase of minority shares for Put options (€59.1 million at 31 December 2018), liabilities for acquisition-related consideration of €7.7 million (€1.2 million as of 31 December 2018) and price deferral liabilities granted by sellers for €8.2 million (€10.7 million as of 31 December 2018). The exercise of the Put Options for Warrant Hub S.p.A., Co.Mark S.p.A. and Visura S.p.A. companies resulted in a decrease in other current financial liabilities almost entirely financed by medium/long- 7 The adoption of IFRS 16 as of 1 January 2019 resulted in the identification of financing liabilities for leasing amounting to €15.0 million. As of 31 December 2019, the new leases signed plus the adjustments of existing contracts resulted in the registration of financial liabilities of €2.5 million. Considering payments and interest accrued during the first nine months of the year, the impact of IFRS 16 on Net Financial Indebtedness as of 31 December 2019 was €13.7 million Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 5 term bank financing lines. These operations have enabled a rebalancing of current and non-current sources of financing. It should be noted that on 28 June 2019 Tinexta S.p.A. repaid, within contractual terms, the entire financing of €25 million provided by the controlling shareholder Tecno Holding S.p.A. through the use of bank financing lines. The main factors that have affected the change in Net Financial Indebtedness are summarized below. In thousands of Euro Net Financial Indebtedness at 31/12/2018 124,946 Free Cash Flow -41,686 Dividends deliberated and distributed 16,396 FTA IFRS 16 15,044 Adjustment of PUT Options 8,773 Net financial charges (Income) 4,138 New leases and adjustments to existing contracts 2,475 Capital Increase -1,078 Other 130 Net Financial Indebtedness at 31/12/2019 129,138 The Free Cash Flow generated in the period amounted to €41.7 million: €55.2 million of Net cash available from operating activities, net of €13.5 million absorbed by investments in Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets. The Dividends deliberated and distributed amounted to €16.4 million, of which €10.7 million from Tinexta S.p.A. and €5.7 million from Group companies to minorities. Outlook In 2019, the Group carried out a profound revision of its organizational model, aimed at consolidating governance controls, laying the foundations for a new phase of business expansion. On 12 February 2020, the Board of Directors approved the strategic guidelines and objectives of the three-year plan for the 2020-2022 period, which provides for the consolidation of the new organizational model and the continuation of the M&A strategy along two growth directions: the internationalization of the group; and

expansion of the offer with new products and services. At present, it is not yet possible to quantify the economic effects on the various Group companies. The economic, equity and financial situation of the Tinexta Group, however, is solid and allows us to face the ongoing crisis. In any case, the Board of Directors, the control bodies and the management of the Company will continue to constantly monitor the evolution of the emergency resulting from the spread of COVID-19 and to take all the decisions and measures necessary to deal with it. Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 6 ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The Board of Directors of Tinexta has decided to convene the Shareholders' Meeting next 28 April 2020 in Milan, at the offices of Via Meravigli, 7, to deliberate on the following: Agenda Tinexta S.p.A. Financial Statements as of 31 December 2019. Directors' Report on the management of the 2019 financial year. Report by the external auditor and the Board of Statutory Auditors. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2019 and the Consolidated Non-Financial Information Declaration for the 2019 financial year. Inherent and consequential deliberations. Destination of Net Profit. Inherent and consequential deliberations. Approval of the Stock Option Plan 2020 - 2022 with the subject of ordinary shares of Tinexta S.p.A., reserved for executive directors, executives with strategic responsibility, and/or other employees and other management figures of Tinexta S.p.A. and/or companies controlled by Tinexta. Inherent and consequential deliberations. Authorization to purchase and dispose of Own Shares, subject to the revocation of the previous authorization approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 7 November 2018. Inherent and consequential deliberations. Remuneration policy: approval of the first section of the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Report. Inherent and consequential deliberations. Consultation on the second section of the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Report. The notice of convocation of the Shareholder's Meeting and the information prescribed by art. 125- bis of the Unified Financial Law ("TUF"), as well as all the documentation that will be submitted to the Shareholder's Meeting, will be made available to the public in the time and manner required by Law, and on the Company's website. An excerpt of the Notice of Convocation will also be published in the newspaper IlSole24Ore in the terms of Law. Tinexta S.p.A. 2019 proposal for the destination of 2019 Net Profit The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to approve the destination of the profit for the year, amounting to €24,045,370.75, as follows: 5% of Net Profit to the legal reserve, amounting to €1,202,268.54;

€ 22,843,102.21 to be carried forward. Stock Option Plan 2020 - 2022 The Stock Option Plan 2020-2022 in favor of executive directors and executives with strategic responsibility and other management figures of Tinexta and other companies of the Tinexta Group, which the Board has approved to submit to the ordinary meeting of shareholders (The "Stock Option Plan 2020 - 2022" or "Plan" is to award beneficiaries a maximum total amount of 1,700,000 options that give the right to buy and, if appropriate, subscribe to Ordinary Shares of the Company in a ratio of 1 share for each single option exercised. The options allocated will become matured options and will therefore be exercisable by the beneficiaries during the exercising period, only if the specific performance targets set by the Plan regulation are achieved. The Company considers that the Plan, in line with the best market practices adopted by nationally and internationally listed companies, represents an effective incentive and retention tool for key Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 7 personnel, maintain high commitment, improve the performance of employees and help increase the growth and success of Tinexta and the Group. The plan provides for only one allocation cycle option and provides for a 36-month vesting period from the date of allocation of options to beneficiaries. Each beneficiary will be able to exercise the options assigned provided that the specific annual performance targets related to the reported EBITDA of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2022 are met. The verification of the achievement of the objectives will be carried out by the Board of Directors of the Company, having consulted the Remuneration Committee, following approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2022. For any further information on the proposal for adoption of the Plan, please refer to the Information Document prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the Related Illustrative Report, which will be published in accordance with the terms provided applicable Law and regulations. Approval of the proposed authorization to buy and disposition of Own Shares The Board of Directors resolved to request a new authorization from the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to purchase and dispose of Own Shares by the Company, pursuant to Articles 2357 and following of the Italian Civil Code and Article 132 of the Unified Financial Law, as the authorisation deliberated by the Shareholders on 7 November 2018 will expire on 7 May 2020. The renewed request for authorization to carry out the purchase and disposal of Own Shares is aimed at allowing the Company to purchase and dispose of Tinexta ordinary shares, in compliance with current EU and national legislation and with the accepted market practices recognized by Consob, for the following purposes: to acquire Own Shares to be used to service the "Stock Option Plan 2020-2022" submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as any other share incentive plans, including long-term ones, to be reserved for directors and / or managers of the Company or of companies controlled by Tinexta which may in the future be approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company;

2020-2022" submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as any other share incentive plans, including long-term ones, to be reserved for directors and / or managers of the Company or of companies controlled by Tinexta which may in the future be approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company; acquire Own Shares to be allocated, if necessary, to service any extraordinary operations on Share Capital or financing transactions that involve the assignment or disposal of Own Shares;

equip the Company with a tool used by listed companies, to seize investment opportunities for any purpose permitted by current provisions, including the purposes contemplated in market practices allowed by Consob, with reference to market practice inherent in the purchase of Own Shares to support the liquidity of the security;

set up a so-called "Securities warehouse", useful for any future extraordinary finance transactions. The request for authorization to purchase is not aimed at reducing Share Capital by cancelling the Own Shares purchased. The Board resolved that the duration of the authorization would be set at 18 months from the date of the Shareholders' Meeting resolution approving the proposal, the maximum duration provided for by the applicable legislation. Authorisation would be required for the purchase, even in several tranches, of Ordinary Shares of the Company with no nominal value, up to a maximum number which, taking into account the Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 8 Ordinary Shares of the Company held from time to time by the Company and its companies controlled by it, does not in total exceed 10% (equal to 4,720,712 Ordinary Shares) of the Company's Share Capital, pursuant to Article 2357, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code. The Board of Directors has resolved that the purchases of Own Shares must be made in compliance with all norms and regulatory requirements, including the rules referred to in Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, as well as market practices accepted pro tempore in force, where applicable. In any case, purchases must be made: at a price per Share that cannot deviate, neither decrease nor increase, by more than 10% with respect to the reference price recorded by the security in the stock market session preceding each individual transaction;

for a consideration that does not exceed the highest price between the price of the last independent transaction and the price of the highest current independent purchase offer present in the trading venue where the purchase is made. In consideration of the various purposes that can be pursued through operations on Own Shares, the Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting that authorization be granted for making purchases, in compliance with the principle of equal treatment of Shareholders envisaged by Art. 132 of the Unified Financial Law, according to any of the modalities referred to in Article 144-bis of the Issuers Regulation (also through subsidiaries), to be identified, from time to time, at the discretion of the Board itself. It should be noted that as of today the subscribed and paid-up Share Capital of the Company amounts to €47,207,120.00 and is made up of 47,207,120 Ordinary Shares without par value. The Company does not hold Own Shares. For any further information regarding the proposal to authorize the purchase and disposal of Own Shares, please refer to the Directors' Explanatory Report which will be published within the terms and in the manner prescribed by Law and applicable regulations at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website at www.tinexta.com, Governance Section / Shareholders' Meeting, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism called eMarket SDIR-Storage. * * * * Independence of Governance Body Members In compliance with the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code, the Board carried out a positive annual check on the existence of the independence requirements for independent non- executive directors. The Tinexta Board of Directors is therefore composed of 11 members, including 7 independent non- executive directors. In addition, the Board ascertained the outcome of the verifications carried out by the Board of Statutory Auditors regarding the existence of independence requirements for the Statutory Auditors. * * * * The Director in charge of the drafting of the corporate accounting documents, Nicola Di Liello, declares, under paragraph 2 art. 154-bis of the Single Text of Finance, that the accounting Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 9 information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records. * * * * * CONFERENCE CALL The company will hold a Conference Call scheduled for tomorrow, 20 March 2020 at 11 a.m. (CET). Investors and analysts interested in participating are encouraged to call the following numbers: Italy: +39 02 805 8811; UK: +44 121 281 8003; USA: +1 718 705 8794. For digital playback: +39 02 72495, +44 1 212 818 005, +1 718 705 8797; Passcode: 807#. For more information, please contact the Investor Relations Office. * * * * * Attached: Prospectus as of 31 December 2019 of the Total Consolidated Income Statement, Consolidated Financial Balance Sheet and Consolidated Financial Statement. TINEXTA S.p.A. Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of €258.7 million, EBITDA equal to €71.3 million and Net Profit of €28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and services for digitization, e-billing, certified e-mail (PEC) and digital signature as well as services professionals, associations and SMEs. InfoCert, the largest Certification Authority in Europe, has purchased a 50% stake in LuxTrust, a strategic joint venture for the development of its activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit assessment and recovery ) while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in facilitated finance and industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees. Sito web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210 CONTACTS Corporate & Financial Communication Media Advisor Specialist Lawrence Y. Kay Barabino & Partners S.p.A. Intermonte SIM S.p.A. lawrence.kay@tinexta.com Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano Press Office Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535 Tel.: +39 02 771151 Carla Piro Mander Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667 Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31 s.bassi@barabino.it carla.piro@tinexta.com Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 10 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income twelve-month period closed at 31 December (€ '000s) 2019 20188 9 Revenues 258,723 239,618 - of which vs. Related Parties 71 571 - of which non-recurring 0 916 Costs of raw materials 8,087 5,893 Service costs 84,194 80,900 - of which vs. Related Parties 1,366 2,037 - of which non-recurring 1,383 660 Personnel costs 83,322 76,714 - of which non-recurring 239 513 Contract costs 8,763 8,052 Other operating costs 3,070 2,100 - of which vs. Related Parties 2 35 - of which non-recurring 340 1 Amortisation and depreciation 20,259 15,195 Provisions 969 303 Impairment 2,560 2,546 Total Costs 211,223 191,703 OPERATING PROFIT 47,500 47,914 Financial income 304 313 - of which non-recurring 148 138 Financial charges 4,453 2,833 - of which vs. Related Parties 307 500 Net financial income (charges) -4,149 -2,519 Share of profit of equity-accounted investments, net of tax -1,139 106 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 42,211 45,501 Income taxes 13,432 12,564 - of which non-recurring -706 -1,183 NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 28,779 32,938 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations 0 0 NET PROFIT 28,779 32,938 Other components of the comprehensive income statement Components that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial gains (losses) of employee benefit provisions -639 47 Tax effect 153 -11 Total components that will never be reclassified to profit or loss -486 36 Components that are or may be later reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange rate differences from the translation of foreign financial statements 8 -2 Profits (losses) from measurement at fair value of derivative financial instruments -81 -37 Equity-accounted investees - share of OCI 9 5 Tax effect 20 10 Total components that are or may be later reclassified to profit (loss) -43 -24 Total other components of comprehensive income, net of tax -528 12 Total comprehensive income for the period 28,250 32,950 Net profit attributable to: Group 28,182 32,351 Minority interests 597 586 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Group 27,649 32,362 Minority interests 601 588 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (Euro) 0.60 0.69 Diluted earnings per share (Euro) 0.60 0.69 Comparative data at 31 December 2018 have been re-stated in relation to the completion, in the current year, of the identification of the fair values of the assets and liabilities of Comas S.r.l. and Webber S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 July 2018, as well as of Promozioni Servizi S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2018. Since 1 January 2019, the Group has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases", retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the Standard recognized at 1 January 2019. Comparative 2018 data have not been restated. Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 11 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (€ '000s) 31/12/2019 31/12/201810 11 ASSETS Property. plant and equipment 21,215 8,232 Intangible assets and goodwill 269,935 272,104 Investment property 750 594 Equity-accounted investments 11,454 12,533 Other investments 22 24 Other financial assets. excluding derivative financial instruments 1,149 1,123 - of which vs. Related Parties 8 8 Derivative financial instruments 15 30 Deferred tax assets 5,635 6,677 Trade and other receivables 1,333 830 Contract cost assets 5,230 5,000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 316,737 307,148 Inventories 1,145 1,344 Other financial assets. excluding derivative financial instruments 6,593 8,186 Derivative financial instruments 16 0 Current tax assets 756 4,519 - of which vs. Related Parties 322 458 Trade and other receivables 89,775 86,321 - of which vs. Related Parties 267 44 Contract assets 6,187 6,145 Contract cost assets 1,278 1,556 Cash and cash equivalents 33,600 35,136 Assets held for sale 0 199 CURRENT ASSETS 139,351 143,407 TOTAL ASSETS 456,087 450,555 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share Capital 47,207 46,890 Reserves 98,360 94,729 Shareholders' Equity attributable to the Group 145,567 141,619 Minority interests 3,859 3,757 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 149,426 145,376 LIABILITIES Provisions 3,013 1,945 Employee benefits 11,878 11,353 Financial liabilities. excluding derivative financial instruments 107,039 70,667 - of which vs. Related Parties 1,458 0 Derivative financial instruments 262 217 Deferred tax liabilities 15,848 18,246 Contract liabilities 8,180 8,395 - of which vs. Related Parties 81 0 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 146,221 110,823 Provisions 420 186 Employee benefits 571 1,488 Financial liabilities. excluding derivative financial instruments 62,001 97,380 - of which vs. Related Parties 578 25,252 Derivative financial instruments 45 3 Trade and other payables 54,953 53,318 - of which vs. Related Parties 205 274 Contract liabilities 37,722 40,587 - of which vs. Related Parties 123 0 Deferred income 1,818 690 Current tax liabilities 2,911 704 CURRENT LIABILITIES 160,441 194,356 TOTAL LIABILITIES 306,661 305,179 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 456,087 450,555 Comparative data at 31 December 2018 have been re-stated in relation to the completion, in the current year, of the identification of the fair values of the assets and liabilities of Comas S.r.l. and Webber S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 July 2018, as well as of Promozioni Servizi S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2018. Since 1 January 2019, the Group has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases", retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the Standard recognized at 1 January 2019. Comparative 2018 data have not been restated. Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 12 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (€ '000s) Twelve-month period closed at 31 December 2019 2018 Cash flows from operations Net Profit 28,779 32,938 Adjustments for: - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,669 3,440 - Amortisation of intangible assets 13,547 11,751 - Depreciation of investment property 44 4 - Impairment (Revaluations) 2,560 2,546 - Provisions 969 303 - Contract costs 8,763 8,052 - Net financial charges (income) 4,149 2,519 - of which vs. Related Parties 307 500 - Share of profit of equity-accounted investments 1,139 -106 - Income taxes 13,432 12,564 Changes in: - Inventories 200 -280 - Contract cost assets -8,715 -10,824 - Trade and other receivables and Contract assets -6,459 -12,791 - of which vs. Related Parties -223 519 - Trade and other payables 1,636 3,781 - of which vs. Related Parties -69 32 - Provisions and employee benefits -857 975 - Contract liabilities and deferred income, including public contributions -1,953 7,878 - of which vs. Related Parties 203 0 Cash and cash equivalents generated by operations 63,901 62,749 Income taxes paid -8,688 -19,345 Net cash and cash equivalents generated by operations 55,214 43,404 Cash flows from investments Interest collected 38 65 Collections from sale or repayment of financial assets 1,962 484 Investments in shareholdings consolidated using the equity method -51 -12,269 Investments in property, plant and equipment -2,070 -3,282 Investments in other financial assets -240 -4,179 Investments in intangible assets -11,457 -9,813 Increases in the scope of consolidation, net of liquidity acquired 0 -9,560 Decreases in the scope of consolidation, net of liquidity sold 0 -23 Net cash and cash equivalents generated/(absorbed) by investing activities -11,819 -38,577 Cash flows from financing Purchase of Minority interests in subsidiaries -43,593 -6,569 Repayment of loans extended by Controlling Shareholder -25,000 0 - of which vs. Related Parties -25,000 0 Interest paid -2,510 -1,506 - of which vs. Related Parties -540 -500 MLT bank loans taken out 68,992 14,886 Repayment of MLT bank loans -12,907 -7,364 Repayment of price deferment liabilities on acquisitions of equity investments -2,472 -1,603 Repayment of contingent consideration liabilities -1,347 -3,158 Change in other current bank payables -5,147 6,804 Change in other current financial payables -2,224 2,991 Repayment of lease liabilities -3,405 -171 - of which vs. Related Parties -599 0 Capital increase 1,078 1,078 Capital increases - subsidiaries 0 2 Dividends paid -16,396 -12,067 Net cash and cash equivalents generated/(absorbed) by financing -44,931 -6,678 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -1,536 -1,850 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 35,136 36,987 Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 33,600 35,136 Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results 13 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 22:42:00 UTC 0 Latest news on TINEXTA S.P.A. 06:43p TINEXTA S P A : BoD Approved 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Consolidated Results PU 02/12 TINEXTA S P A : 12 Feb 2020 Tinexta - Consolidated Preliminary Results and 2020 .. PU 2019 TINEXTA S P A : 20 Dec 2019 Tinexta - Warrant Hub acquires Privacy Lab PU 2019 TINEXTA S P A : 2020 Financial Celendar PU 2019 TINEXTA S P A : 19 Dec 2019 Tinexta - Project Partial PGMs Completed - Press rel.. PU 2019 TINEXTA S P A : 18 Dec 2019 Tinexta - Financial Calendar TINEXTA 2020 PU 2019 TINEXTA S P A : 2020 Financial Calendar PU 2019 TINEXTA S P A : 18 Dec 2019 Tinexta - Financial Calendar TINEXTA 2020 PU 2019 TINEXTA S P A : 10 Oct 2019 Tinexta - Publication of the updated Articles of Ass.. PU 2019 TINEXTA S P A : 04 Oct 2019 Tinexta - Issuance of New Shares post Warrant Exerci.. PU