TINEXTA S.P.A.

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
Tinexta S p A : BoD Approved 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Consolidated Results

03/19/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

BoD Approved 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Consolidated Results1,2

  • Revenues: €258.7 million, +8,0%
  • EBITDA: €71.3 million, +8.1%; EBITDA margin: 27.6%, (27.5% in 2018)
  • EBITDA before Virtual Stock Options3: €74.9 million, 28.9% of Revenues
  • Operating profit: €47.5 million, -0.9%
  • Net profit: €28.8 million, -12.6%
  • Adjusted net profit4 :€38.3 million, +4.1%
  • Free Cash Flow5: €41.7 million
  • Net Financial Indebtedness: €129.1 million (€124.9 million at 31/12/2018)
  • Net Financial Indebtedness/EBITDA: 1.8x
  • Dividend 2019: The Board of Directors proposes to the Shareholders' Meeting to not distribute dividends and to reinvest Net Profit in the Group's business

The BoD further approved:

  • the proposed authorisation to buy and dispose of Own Shares;
  • the proposal of a Stock Options Plan;
  • the Corporate Governance Report, Remuneration Report and Non-Financial Data Declaration as of 31 December 2019; and
  • the convocation in single call of the General Shareholders' Meeting next 28 April 2020.
    • * * *

Rome, 19 March 2020. The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., a leading provider of Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services, meeting today under the chairmanship of Enrico Salza, approved the Consolidated Annual Report at 31 December 2019, the Parent Company's Draft Financial Statements, the Declaration of Non-Financial Data at 31 December, the 2019 Corporate Governance Report, and the Remuneration Report. The Draft Annual Report and the abovementioned Reports will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting for approval which will be convened next 28 April 2020 in Milan.

1From 1 January 2019, the Group adopted the IFRS 16 accounting principle "Leases". The 2018 figures have not been re-determined while the data for the period under review are affected by the application of that principle. The effects of the application of the new accounting principle are shown in the comment.

2The 2018 comparative data have been re-stated in relation to the completion, in the current year, of the identification of the fair values of the assets and liabilities of Comas S.r.l. and Webber S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 July 2018, as well as of Promozioni Servizi S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2018.

  1. EBITDA before Virtual Stock Options is calculated as EBITDA prior to the provision (recognized in personnel costs) for the Virtual Stock Option Plan assigned by the Board of Directors on 14 November 2016
  2. Adjusted Net Profit is calculated as "Net Profit" before: Non-recurring components, provision for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, depreciation of other intangible assets that emerged when the price paid in Business Combinations and adjustment for acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of their tax effects.
  3. Free Cash Flow represents the cash flow available to the Group and is the difference between cash flow from operating activities and cash flow for fixed capital investments

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

1

Chairman Enrico Salza said: "In this moment our country has been hit by one of the most difficult crises in modern history, caused by a global pandemic whose effects are currently imponderable. As Tinexta, we have taken all the necessary measures in a timely fashion to ensure the health of those who work with us in a timely manner and, at the same time, we have put all our skills in place with the utmost speed to ensure the maximum possible support for our Customers. I am sure that we will be able to overcome this emergency and start again soon, with our accustomed passion and vigour, to develop the activities of our Group.

The 2019 results are very positive. However, given the current context, I felt it was responsible to accept the proposal not to distribute the 2019 Net Profit, but to reinvest it in the Group."

CEO Pier Andrea Chevallard stated: "The emergency we are going through will inevitably have a negative impact on the context in which we operate. We intend to continue to support, through our with proven skills also in the digital transformation sector, the system of small and medium-sized enterprises, which is the backbone of the Italian economy. Thus, we will pursue with the commitment of all and the support of the Shareholders to realize our growth objectives."

GROUP RESULTS

Summary Income Statement

2019

%

2018

%

o/w

%

o/w %

(000's Euros)

IFRS 16

IFRS 16

Revenues

258,723

100.0%

239,618

100.0%

19,105

-

8.0%

0.0%

EBITDA before Virtual Stock

74,864

28.9%

66,326

27.7%

8,539

3,539

12.9%

5.3%

Options

EBITDA

71,287

27.6%

65,958

27.5%

5,329

3,539

8.1%

5.4%

Operating Profit

47,500

18.4%

47,914

20.0%

-415

118

-0.9%

0.2%

Net Profit

28,779

11.1%

32,938

13.7%

-4,159

-160

-12.6%

-0,5%

The Group ended fiscal year 2019 with Revenues of €258.7 million (+8.0% compared to 2018). EBITDA before Virtual Stock Options6 amounted to €74.9 million, or 28.9% of Revenues, while EBITDA amounted to €71.3 million (+8.1% compared to 2018), with an EBITDA margin of 27.6% (27.5% in 2018). Operating Profit was €47.5 million, broadly in line with 2018 (-0.9%) as a result of the increased costs for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, amounting to €3.2 million. Net Profit amounted to €28.8 million (-12.6% vs. 2018) and was affected, in addition to the increased costs for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, by higher provisions for acquisition-related contingent consideration of €0.9 million and the result of the equity method valued at €-1.1 million (€0.1 million in 2018).

The consolidated results reflected the expansion of the Group's perimeter compared to 2018:

  • AC Camerfirma S.A. and its subsidiary Camerfirma Peru S.A.C., consolidated from 1 May 2018
  • Comas S.r.l. and Webber S.r.l. consolidated from 1 July 2018
  • Promozioni Servizi S.r.L. consolidated from 1 November 2018.

6 The Virtual Stock Option Plan was assigned by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2016 to executives with strategic responsabilities. The Plan is finished and there will be no additional costs associated with it.

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

2

It should be noted that following the sale of control, Creditreform GPA Ticino S.A. was deconsolidated from 1 June 2018; from this date, given the 30% shareholding, it is accounted using the equity method.

Adjusted Group Results

The following are the adjusted economic results calculated before non-recurring components, the expense for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, the depreciation of other intangible assets that emerged during Purchase Price Allocation paid in Business Combinations, and adjustment for acquisition- related contingent consideration, net of their relative tax effects.

Adjusted Summary Income

2019

%

2018

%

di cui

%

di cui %

Statement (in thousands of euro)

IFRS 16

IFRS 16

Adjusted Revenues

258,723

100.0%

238,701

100.0%

20,021

-

8.4%

0.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

76,826

29.7%

66,582

27.9%

10,244

3,539

15.4%

5.3%

Adjusted Operating Profit

58,953

22.8%

54,306

22.8%

4,648

118

8.6%

0.2%

Adjusted Net Profit

38,292

14.8%

36,786

15.4%

1,506

-160

4.1%

-0.4%

Adjusted results show year-on-year growth for Revenue of 8.4%, EBITDA of 15.4%, Operating profit of 8.6% and net profit of 4.1%. The adjustment components are described below.

Non-recurring components

During 2019, Non-recurringoperating costs amounted to €2.0 million, of which €1.1 million were incurred for charges related to the implementation of the Group's new organizational model.

Non-recurringfinancial income of €0.1 million related to the capital gain from the sale of a minority stake held by Warrant Hub S.p.A. (Moxoff Ltd.).

Non-recurringtaxes include non-recurring income of €0.7 million, of which €0.3 million were determined by the benefit of the so-called "Patent Box."

During 2018, Non-recurring revenues of €0.9 million, Non-recurring operating costs of €1.2 million, Non-recurring financial income of €0.1 million and Non-recurring tax income of €1.2 million were recorded.

Virtual Stock Options

The Virtual Stock Option plan included expenses in 2019 of €3.6 million (€0.4 million in 2018). All assigned options have been exercised and, therefore, there will be no other costs associated with this plan in the future.

Depreciation and amortization of Other Intangible Assets from Business Combinations

Depreciation of other intangible assets that emerged when the Purchase Price paid for Business Combinations was allocated amounted to €5.9 million (€5.8 million in the previous year).

Adjustment of acquisition-related contingent consideration

Adjustments for acquisition-related consideration resulted in the recognition of financial charges during the year of €1.5 million (€0.5 million in the previous year).

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

3

Results by business segment

The results of the "business segments" are measured by analysing the performance of Revenues and EBITDA. The table below shows adjusted economic results by business segment, compared to the previous year.

Adjusted Summary Income

∆ %

EBITDA %

EBITDA %

o/w ∆ IFRS

Statement by Business Segment

2019

2018

2019

2018

16

Total

IFRS 16

Organic

Perimeter

(thousands of Euros)

Revenues

Digital Trust

106,655

94,466

12,189

0

12.9%

0.0%

11.1%

1.8%

Credit Information & Management

72,286

73,554

-1,268

0

-1.7%

0.0%

-7.5%

5.8%

Innovation & Marketing Services

79,781

70,681

9,100

0

12.9%

0.0%

12.9%

0.0%

Other Sectors (Parent Company)

0

0

0

0

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Adjusted Total Revenues

258,723

238,701

20,021

0

8.4%

0.0%

5.9%

2.5%

EBITDA

Digital Trust

29,570

27.7%

24,846

26.3%

4,724

1,636

19.0%

6.6%

11.3%

1.1%

Credit Information & Management

17,482

24.2%

15,562

21.2%

1,920

789

12.3%

5.1%

-0.4%

7.7%

Innovation & Marketing Services

37,948

47.6%

33,139

46.9%

4,809

942

14.5%

2.8%

11.7%

0.0%

Other Sectors (Parent Company)

-8,173

n.a.

-6,965

n.a.

-1,208

172

-17.3%

2.5%

-19.8%

0.0%

Adjusted Total EBITDA

76,826

29.7%

66,582

27.9%

10,244

3,539

15.4%

5.3%

7.8%

2.2%

Digital Trust

Revenues for the Digital Trust segment were as to €106.7 million. The increase compared to 2018 is 12.9%, consisting of organic growth of 11.1% and growth by perimeter change of 1.8%. Enterprise Solutions (specialised consulting for large companies) continues to grow very rapidly while the business of Off-the-Shelf products maintains a solid progression. The perimeter change is due to the full consolidation of Camerfirma e di Camerfirma Perù starting from 1 May 2018.

Segment EBITDA equaled €29.6 million. The increase compared to EBITDA of the previous year is 19.0%. Organic growth is 11.3%, the contribution of Camerfirma and Camerfirma Perù is 1.1%. The EBITDA margin is 27.7%, up from the same period of the previous year (26.3%); excluding the effects of IFRS 16 adoption, The EBITDA margin (26.2%) remained broadly in line with the previous year due to higher costs incurred with the start of electronic invoicing from 1 January 2019.

Credit Information & Management

In the Credit Information & Management segment, revenues were €72.3 million. Compared to 2018, there was a decrease of 1.7%, consisting of an organic reduction of 7.5% (caused by competitive price pressure in the business information sector) and a 5.8% change in perimeter as a result of the consolidation of Comas and Webber from 1 July 2018, Promozioni Servizi from 1 November 2018 and the deconsolidation from June 2018 of Creditreform GPA Ticino.

EBITDA was €17.5 million, an increase of 12.3% compared to 2018 due to an organic reduction of 0.4% and a change in the perimeter of 7.7%. The EBITDA margin (24.2%) was higher than in the previous year (21.2%), also net of the effects of IFRS 16 adoption (23.1%).

Innovation & Marketing Services

Revenue in the Innovation & Marketing Services segment amounted to €79.8 million. The increase compared to 2018 was 12.9%, in absolute terms €9.1 million, driven by the excellent performance of innovation consulting services (Warrant Hub). At the same time, there has been a modest contraction in the marketing consulting business (Co.Mark).

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

4

Segment EBITDA was €37.9 million. The increase compared to EBITDA the previous year was 14.5%, with organic growth of 11.7%. The EBITDA margin was 47.6%, up from the previous year (46.9%) and down slightly excluding the effects of IFRS 16 adoption (46.4%).

The Group's Net Financial Indebtedness

Below is the table with the details of the Group's Net Financial Indebtedness as of 31 December 2019 compared to the Net Financial Indebtedness at 31 December 2018.

In thousands of Euro

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

∆ %

A Cash

33,586

35,117

-1,531

-4.4%

B Cash equivalents

14

19

-5

-27.7%

D Liquid Asset (A+B)

33,600

35,136

-1,536

-4.4%

E Current financial receivables

6,609

8,186

-1,577

-19.3%

F Current Bank Debt

-2,952

-8,113

5,161

-63.6%

G Current Portion of non-current debt

-23,752

-12,018

-11,733

97.6%

H Other current financial debt

-35,342

-77,252

41,909

-54.3%

I Current Financial Debt (F+G+H)

-62,046

-97,384

35,337

-36.3%

J Net Current Financial Position Indebtedness (D+E+I)

-21,837

-54,062

32,225

-59.6%

K Non-current Bank debt

-90,552

-45,706

-44,846

98.1%

L Other non-current financial debt

-16,749

-25,178

8,429

-33.5%

M Non-Current Financial Debt (K+L)

-107,301

-70,884

-36,417

51.4%

N Net Financial Position (Indebtedness) (J+M) (*)

-129,138

-124,946

-4,192

3.4%

O Other non-current financial assets

1,163

1,152

11

1.0%

P Total Financial Position (Indebtedness) (N+O)

-127,974

-123,793

-4,181

3.4%

  1. Net financial debt as expected in Consob Communication No. 6064293 of 28 July 2006 and in accordance with the ESMA/2013/319 Recommendation

Net Financial Indebtedness amounted to €129.1 million, an increase of €4.2 million compared to 2018. This increase includes the effects of the adoption of the IFRS 16 principle from 1 January 2019, which resulted in the detection of leasing liabilities of €13.7 million as of 31 December 20197. The amount of Net Financial Indebtedness at 31 December 2019 includes: €17.9 million of liabilities related to the purchase of minority shares for Put options (€59.1 million at 31 December 2018), liabilities for acquisition-related consideration of €7.7 million (€1.2 million as of 31 December 2018) and price deferral liabilities granted by sellers for €8.2 million (€10.7 million as of 31 December 2018).

The exercise of the Put Options for Warrant Hub S.p.A., Co.Mark S.p.A. and Visura S.p.A. companies resulted in a decrease in other current financial liabilities almost entirely financed by medium/long-

7 The adoption of IFRS 16 as of 1 January 2019 resulted in the identification of financing liabilities for leasing amounting to €15.0 million. As of 31 December 2019, the new leases signed plus the adjustments of existing contracts resulted in the registration of financial liabilities of €2.5 million. Considering payments and interest accrued during the first nine months of the year, the impact of IFRS 16 on Net Financial Indebtedness as of 31 December 2019 was €13.7 million

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

5

term bank financing lines. These operations have enabled a rebalancing of current and non-current sources of financing.

It should be noted that on 28 June 2019 Tinexta S.p.A. repaid, within contractual terms, the entire financing of €25 million provided by the controlling shareholder Tecno Holding S.p.A. through the use of bank financing lines.

The main factors that have affected the change in Net Financial Indebtedness are summarized below.

In thousands of Euro

Net Financial Indebtedness at 31/12/2018

124,946

Free Cash Flow

-41,686

Dividends deliberated and distributed

16,396

FTA IFRS 16

15,044

Adjustment of PUT Options

8,773

Net financial charges (Income)

4,138

New leases and adjustments to existing contracts

2,475

Capital Increase

-1,078

Other

130

Net Financial Indebtedness at 31/12/2019

129,138

The Free Cash Flow generated in the period amounted to €41.7 million: €55.2 million of Net cash available from operating activities, net of €13.5 million absorbed by investments in Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets.

The Dividends deliberated and distributed amounted to €16.4 million, of which €10.7 million from Tinexta S.p.A. and €5.7 million from Group companies to minorities.

Outlook

In 2019, the Group carried out a profound revision of its organizational model, aimed at consolidating governance controls, laying the foundations for a new phase of business expansion. On 12 February 2020, the Board of Directors approved the strategic guidelines and objectives of the three-year plan for the 2020-2022 period, which provides for the consolidation of the new organizational model and the continuation of the M&A strategy along two growth directions:

  • the internationalization of the group; and
  • expansion of the offer with new products and services.

At present, it is not yet possible to quantify the economic effects on the various Group companies. The economic, equity and financial situation of the Tinexta Group, however, is solid and allows us to face the ongoing crisis. In any case, the Board of Directors, the control bodies and the management of the Company will continue to constantly monitor the evolution of the emergency resulting from the spread of COVID-19 and to take all the decisions and measures necessary to deal with it.

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

6

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Board of Directors of Tinexta has decided to convene the Shareholders' Meeting next 28 April

2020 in Milan, at the offices of Via Meravigli, 7, to deliberate on the following:

Agenda

  1. Tinexta S.p.A. Financial Statements as of 31 December 2019. Directors' Report on the management of the 2019 financial year. Report by the external auditor and the Board of Statutory Auditors. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2019 and the Consolidated Non-Financial Information Declaration for the 2019 financial year. Inherent and consequential deliberations.
  2. Destination of Net Profit. Inherent and consequential deliberations.
  3. Approval of the Stock Option Plan 2020 - 2022 with the subject of ordinary shares of Tinexta S.p.A., reserved for executive directors, executives with strategic responsibility, and/or other employees and other management figures of Tinexta S.p.A. and/or companies controlled by Tinexta. Inherent and consequential deliberations.
  4. Authorization to purchase and dispose of Own Shares, subject to the revocation of the previous authorization approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 7 November 2018. Inherent and consequential deliberations.
  5. Remuneration policy: approval of the first section of the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Report. Inherent and consequential deliberations.
  6. Consultation on the second section of the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Report.

The notice of convocation of the Shareholder's Meeting and the information prescribed by art. 125- bis of the Unified Financial Law ("TUF"), as well as all the documentation that will be submitted to the Shareholder's Meeting, will be made available to the public in the time and manner required by Law, and on the Company's website. An excerpt of the Notice of Convocation will also be published in the newspaper IlSole24Ore in the terms of Law.

Tinexta S.p.A. 2019 proposal for the destination of 2019 Net Profit

The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to approve the destination of the profit for the year, amounting to €24,045,370.75, as follows:

  • 5% of Net Profit to the legal reserve, amounting to €1,202,268.54;
  • € 22,843,102.21 to be carried forward.

Stock Option Plan 2020 - 2022

The Stock Option Plan 2020-2022 in favor of executive directors and executives with strategic responsibility and other management figures of Tinexta and other companies of the Tinexta Group, which the Board has approved to submit to the ordinary meeting of shareholders (The "Stock Option Plan 2020 - 2022" or "Plan" is to award beneficiaries a maximum total amount of 1,700,000 options that give the right to buy and, if appropriate, subscribe to Ordinary Shares of the Company in a ratio of 1 share for each single option exercised. The options allocated will become matured options and will therefore be exercisable by the beneficiaries during the exercising period, only if the specific performance targets set by the Plan regulation are achieved.

The Company considers that the Plan, in line with the best market practices adopted by nationally and internationally listed companies, represents an effective incentive and retention tool for key

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

7

personnel, maintain high commitment, improve the performance of employees and help increase the growth and success of Tinexta and the Group.

The plan provides for only one allocation cycle option and provides for a 36-month vesting period from the date of allocation of options to beneficiaries. Each beneficiary will be able to exercise the options assigned provided that the specific annual performance targets related to the reported EBITDA of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2022 are met. The verification of the achievement of the objectives will be carried out by the Board of Directors of the Company, having consulted the Remuneration Committee, following approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Financial Statements at 31 December 2022.

For any further information on the proposal for adoption of the Plan, please refer to the Information Document prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the Related Illustrative Report, which will be published in accordance with the terms provided applicable Law and regulations.

Approval of the proposed authorization to buy and disposition of Own Shares

The Board of Directors resolved to request a new authorization from the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to purchase and dispose of Own Shares by the Company, pursuant to Articles 2357 and following of the Italian Civil Code and Article 132 of the Unified Financial Law, as the authorisation deliberated by the Shareholders on 7 November 2018 will expire on 7 May 2020.

The renewed request for authorization to carry out the purchase and disposal of Own Shares is aimed at allowing the Company to purchase and dispose of Tinexta ordinary shares, in compliance with current EU and national legislation and with the accepted market practices recognized by Consob, for the following purposes:

  • to acquire Own Shares to be used to service the "Stock Option Plan 2020-2022" submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as any other share incentive plans, including long-term ones, to be reserved for directors and / or managers of the Company or of companies controlled by Tinexta which may in the future be approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company;
  • acquire Own Shares to be allocated, if necessary, to service any extraordinary operations on Share Capital or financing transactions that involve the assignment or disposal of Own Shares;
  • equip the Company with a tool used by listed companies, to seize investment opportunities for any purpose permitted by current provisions, including the purposes contemplated in market practices allowed by Consob, with reference to market practice inherent in the purchase of Own Shares to support the liquidity of the security;
  • set up a so-called "Securities warehouse", useful for any future extraordinary finance transactions.

The request for authorization to purchase is not aimed at reducing Share Capital by cancelling the Own Shares purchased.

The Board resolved that the duration of the authorization would be set at 18 months from the date of the Shareholders' Meeting resolution approving the proposal, the maximum duration provided for by the applicable legislation.

Authorisation would be required for the purchase, even in several tranches, of Ordinary Shares of the Company with no nominal value, up to a maximum number which, taking into account the

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

8

Ordinary Shares of the Company held from time to time by the Company and its companies controlled by it, does not in total exceed 10% (equal to 4,720,712 Ordinary Shares) of the Company's Share Capital, pursuant to Article 2357, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code.

The Board of Directors has resolved that the purchases of Own Shares must be made in compliance with all norms and regulatory requirements, including the rules referred to in Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, as well as market practices accepted pro tempore in force, where applicable. In any case, purchases must be made:

  • at a price per Share that cannot deviate, neither decrease nor increase, by more than 10% with respect to the reference price recorded by the security in the stock market session preceding each individual transaction;
  • for a consideration that does not exceed the highest price between the price of the last independent transaction and the price of the highest current independent purchase offer present in the trading venue where the purchase is made.

In consideration of the various purposes that can be pursued through operations on Own Shares, the Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting that authorization be granted for making purchases, in compliance with the principle of equal treatment of Shareholders envisaged by Art. 132 of the Unified Financial Law, according to any of the modalities referred to in Article 144-bis of the Issuers Regulation (also through subsidiaries), to be identified, from time to time, at the discretion of the Board itself.

It should be noted that as of today the subscribed and paid-up Share Capital of the Company amounts to €47,207,120.00 and is made up of 47,207,120 Ordinary Shares without par value. The Company does not hold Own Shares.

For any further information regarding the proposal to authorize the purchase and disposal of Own Shares, please refer to the Directors' Explanatory Report which will be published within the terms and in the manner prescribed by Law and applicable regulations at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website at www.tinexta.com, Governance Section / Shareholders' Meeting, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism called eMarket SDIR-Storage.

* * * *

Independence of Governance Body Members

In compliance with the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code, the Board carried out a positive annual check on the existence of the independence requirements for independent non- executive directors.

The Tinexta Board of Directors is therefore composed of 11 members, including 7 independent non- executive directors.

In addition, the Board ascertained the outcome of the verifications carried out by the Board of Statutory Auditors regarding the existence of independence requirements for the Statutory Auditors.

* * * *

The Director in charge of the drafting of the corporate accounting documents, Nicola Di Liello, declares, under paragraph 2 art. 154-bis of the Single Text of Finance, that the accounting

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

9

information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records.

* * * * *

CONFERENCE CALL

The company will hold a Conference Call scheduled for tomorrow, 20 March 2020 at 11 a.m. (CET). Investors and analysts interested in participating are encouraged to call the following numbers: Italy: +39 02 805 8811; UK: +44 121 281 8003; USA: +1 718 705 8794. For digital playback: +39 02 72495, +44 1 212 818 005, +1 718 705 8797; Passcode: 807#. For more information, please contact the Investor Relations Office.

* * * * *

Attached: Prospectus as of 31 December 2019 of the Total Consolidated Income Statement, Consolidated Financial Balance Sheet and Consolidated Financial Statement.

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of €258.7 million, EBITDA equal to €71.3 million and Net Profit of €28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and services for digitization, e-billing, certified e-mail (PEC) and digital signature as well as services professionals, associations and SMEs. InfoCert, the largest Certification Authority in Europe, has purchased a 50% stake in LuxTrust, a strategic joint venture for the development of its activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit assessment and recovery ) while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in facilitated finance and industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Sito web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Corporate & Financial Communication

Media Advisor

Specialist

Lawrence Y. Kay

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

lawrence.kay@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano

Press Office

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Carla Piro Mander

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

s.bassi@barabino.it

carla.piro@tinexta.com

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

10

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

twelve-month period closed at 31 December

(€ '000s)

2019

20188 9

Revenues

258,723

239,618

- of which vs. Related Parties

71

571

- of which non-recurring

0

916

Costs of raw materials

8,087

5,893

Service costs

84,194

80,900

- of which vs. Related Parties

1,366

2,037

- of which non-recurring

1,383

660

Personnel costs

83,322

76,714

- of which non-recurring

239

513

Contract costs

8,763

8,052

Other operating costs

3,070

2,100

- of which vs. Related Parties

2

35

- of which non-recurring

340

1

Amortisation and depreciation

20,259

15,195

Provisions

969

303

Impairment

2,560

2,546

Total Costs

211,223

191,703

OPERATING PROFIT

47,500

47,914

Financial income

304

313

- of which non-recurring

148

138

Financial charges

4,453

2,833

- of which vs. Related Parties

307

500

Net financial income (charges)

-4,149

-2,519

Share of profit of equity-accounted investments, net of tax

-1,139

106

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

42,211

45,501

Income taxes

13,432

12,564

- of which non-recurring

-706

-1,183

NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

28,779

32,938

Profit (loss) from discontinued operations

0

0

NET PROFIT

28,779

32,938

Other components of the comprehensive income statement

Components that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Actuarial gains (losses) of employee benefit provisions

-639

47

Tax effect

153

-11

Total components that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

-486

36

Components that are or may be later reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange rate differences from the translation of foreign financial statements

8

-2

Profits (losses) from measurement at fair value of derivative financial instruments

-81

-37

Equity-accounted investees - share of OCI

9

5

Tax effect

20

10

Total components that are or may be later reclassified to profit (loss)

-43

-24

Total other components of comprehensive income, net of tax

-528

12

Total comprehensive income for the period

28,250

32,950

Net profit attributable to:

Group

28,182

32,351

Minority interests

597

586

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Group

27,649

32,362

Minority interests

601

588

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (Euro)

0.60

0.69

Diluted earnings per share (Euro)

0.60

0.69

  1. Comparative data at 31 December 2018 have been re-stated in relation to the completion, in the current year, of the identification of the fair values of the assets and liabilities of Comas S.r.l. and Webber S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 July 2018, as well as of Promozioni Servizi S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2018.
  2. Since 1 January 2019, the Group has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases", retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the Standard recognized at 1 January 2019. Comparative 2018 data have not been restated.

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

11

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(€ '000s)

31/12/2019

31/12/201810 11

ASSETS

Property. plant and equipment

21,215

8,232

Intangible assets and goodwill

269,935

272,104

Investment property

750

594

Equity-accounted investments

11,454

12,533

Other investments

22

24

Other financial assets. excluding derivative financial instruments

1,149

1,123

- of which vs. Related Parties

8

8

Derivative financial instruments

15

30

Deferred tax assets

5,635

6,677

Trade and other receivables

1,333

830

Contract cost assets

5,230

5,000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

316,737

307,148

Inventories

1,145

1,344

Other financial assets. excluding derivative financial instruments

6,593

8,186

Derivative financial instruments

16

0

Current tax assets

756

4,519

- of which vs. Related Parties

322

458

Trade and other receivables

89,775

86,321

- of which vs. Related Parties

267

44

Contract assets

6,187

6,145

Contract cost assets

1,278

1,556

Cash and cash equivalents

33,600

35,136

Assets held for sale

0

199

CURRENT ASSETS

139,351

143,407

TOTAL ASSETS

456,087

450,555

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share Capital

47,207

46,890

Reserves

98,360

94,729

Shareholders' Equity attributable to the Group

145,567

141,619

Minority interests

3,859

3,757

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

149,426

145,376

LIABILITIES

Provisions

3,013

1,945

Employee benefits

11,878

11,353

Financial liabilities. excluding derivative financial instruments

107,039

70,667

- of which vs. Related Parties

1,458

0

Derivative financial instruments

262

217

Deferred tax liabilities

15,848

18,246

Contract liabilities

8,180

8,395

- of which vs. Related Parties

81

0

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

146,221

110,823

Provisions

420

186

Employee benefits

571

1,488

Financial liabilities. excluding derivative financial instruments

62,001

97,380

- of which vs. Related Parties

578

25,252

Derivative financial instruments

45

3

Trade and other payables

54,953

53,318

- of which vs. Related Parties

205

274

Contract liabilities

37,722

40,587

- of which vs. Related Parties

123

0

Deferred income

1,818

690

Current tax liabilities

2,911

704

CURRENT LIABILITIES

160,441

194,356

TOTAL LIABILITIES

306,661

305,179

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

456,087

450,555

  1. Comparative data at 31 December 2018 have been re-stated in relation to the completion, in the current year, of the identification of the fair values of the assets and liabilities of Comas S.r.l. and Webber S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 July 2018, as well as of Promozioni Servizi S.r.l. consolidated on a line-by-line basis from 1 November 2018.
  2. Since 1 January 2019, the Group has adopted IFRS 16 "Leases", retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the Standard recognized at 1 January 2019. Comparative 2018 data have not been restated.

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

12

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(€ '000s)

Twelve-month period closed at 31 December

2019

2018

Cash flows from operations

Net Profit

28,779

32,938

Adjustments for:

- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

6,669

3,440

- Amortisation of intangible assets

13,547

11,751

- Depreciation of investment property

44

4

- Impairment (Revaluations)

2,560

2,546

- Provisions

969

303

- Contract costs

8,763

8,052

- Net financial charges (income)

4,149

2,519

- of which vs. Related Parties

307

500

- Share of profit of equity-accounted investments

1,139

-106

- Income taxes

13,432

12,564

Changes in:

- Inventories

200

-280

- Contract cost assets

-8,715

-10,824

- Trade and other receivables and Contract assets

-6,459

-12,791

- of which vs. Related Parties

-223

519

- Trade and other payables

1,636

3,781

- of which vs. Related Parties

-69

32

- Provisions and employee benefits

-857

975

- Contract liabilities and deferred income, including public contributions

-1,953

7,878

- of which vs. Related Parties

203

0

Cash and cash equivalents generated by operations

63,901

62,749

Income taxes paid

-8,688

-19,345

Net cash and cash equivalents generated by operations

55,214

43,404

Cash flows from investments

Interest collected

38

65

Collections from sale or repayment of financial assets

1,962

484

Investments in shareholdings consolidated using the equity method

-51

-12,269

Investments in property, plant and equipment

-2,070

-3,282

Investments in other financial assets

-240

-4,179

Investments in intangible assets

-11,457

-9,813

Increases in the scope of consolidation, net of liquidity acquired

0

-9,560

Decreases in the scope of consolidation, net of liquidity sold

0

-23

Net cash and cash equivalents generated/(absorbed) by investing activities

-11,819

-38,577

Cash flows from financing

Purchase of Minority interests in subsidiaries

-43,593

-6,569

Repayment of loans extended by Controlling Shareholder

-25,000

0

- of which vs. Related Parties

-25,000

0

Interest paid

-2,510

-1,506

- of which vs. Related Parties

-540

-500

MLT bank loans taken out

68,992

14,886

Repayment of MLT bank loans

-12,907

-7,364

Repayment of price deferment liabilities on acquisitions of equity investments

-2,472

-1,603

Repayment of contingent consideration liabilities

-1,347

-3,158

Change in other current bank payables

-5,147

6,804

Change in other current financial payables

-2,224

2,991

Repayment of lease liabilities

-3,405

-171

- of which vs. Related Parties

-599

0

Capital increase

1,078

1,078

Capital increases - subsidiaries

0

2

Dividends paid

-16,396

-12,067

Net cash and cash equivalents generated/(absorbed) by financing

-44,931

-6,678

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

-1,536

-1,850

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

35,136

36,987

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December

33,600

35,136

Tinexta: 31 December 2019 Consolidated Results

13

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 22:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 258 M
EBIT 2019 51,3 M
Net income 2019 34,6 M
Debt 2019 136 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
EV / Sales2019 1,87x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 347 M
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Salza Chairman
Nicola Di Liello Finance & Administrative Director
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.-31.55%372
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.78%149 070
SAP AG-25.97%114 928
INTUIT INC.-14.07%58 628
SERVICENOW INC.-1.47%52 795
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.27%16 696
