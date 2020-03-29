Tinexta S p A : Convocation of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2020

The Shareholders entitled to participate and exercise voting rights are called to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting in Milan, Via Agnello n. 18, at the Notary Marchetti's office on 28 April 2020 at 12:30 in single call, to discuss and decide on the following:

* * *

For information on the right to participate and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting (Record Date: 17 April 2020) and representation at the Shareholders' Meeting, through the Designated Representative of Computershare S.p.A., on the right to supplement the Agenda and to submit new proposals for resolutions, as well as on the right to ask questions before the Shareholders' Meeting and on the organisational aspects of the Shareholders' Meeting, please refer to the full text of this Convocation notice published on the Company's website at www.tinexta.com, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.

Documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including the Illustrative Reports of the Board of Directors and proposed resolutions on the items on the Agenda, will be made available to the public under the terms and methods foreseen by current regulations, with Shareholders and persons with voting rights having the option to obtain a copy. This documentation will be made available to the public at the Company's Legal Headquarters, on the Company's website, www.tinexta.com, in the Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section, as well as at the storage mechanism known as "eMarket SDIR-Storage" and in the other manners provided for by current regulations.

Rome, 29 March 2020

On Behalf of

The Board of Directors

The Chairman

Enrico Salza

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of €258.7 million, EBITDA of €71.3 million and Net Profit of €28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and services for digitisation, electronic invoicing, certified e- mail (PEC) and digital signature as well as services for professionals, associations and SMEs. InfoCert, the largest Certification Authority in Europe, acquired a 50% stake in LuxTrust, a strategic joint venture for the development of activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, valuation and credit recovery) while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consultancy in facilitated finance and industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. At 31 December 2019, the Group had 1,293 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS