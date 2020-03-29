Tinexta S p A : Convocation of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2020
03/29/2020
PRESS RELEASE
Convocation of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2020
Rome, 29 March 2020. The following is the excerpt from the Convocation for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Tinexta S.p.A., published today in the IlSole24Ore newspaper:
TINEXTA S.p.A.
Legal Headquarters in Rome, Piazza Sallustio n. 9
Share Capital subscribed and paid-up: Euro 47,207,120.00
subdivided into 47,207,120 Ordinary Shares
Tax code and Rome Corporate Registry number: 10654631000
Rome Economic and Administrative Register: 1247386
The Shareholders entitled to participate and exercise voting rights are called to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting in Milan, Via Agnello n. 18, at the Notary Marchetti's office on 28 April 2020 at 12:30 in single call, to discuss and decide on the following:
AGENDA
Financial statements of Tinexta S.p.A. at 31 December 2019. Directors' Management Report for 2019. Report. Report from the external audit firm and the Board of Statutory Auditors. Presentation of Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2019 and the consolidated non-financial declaration pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016 relating to the financial year 2019. Related and consequent resolutions.
Allocation of Profit for the fiscal year. Related and consequent resolutions.
Approval pursuant to Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 of the Stock Option Plan 2020 - 2022 concerning Ordinary Shares of Tinexta S.p.A. reserved for Directors, Executives with strategic responsibility, and/or other employees and other managerial figures of Tinexta S.p.A. and/or its subsidiaries pursuant to Article 93 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998. Related and consequent resolutions.
Authorisation to purchase and dispose of Treasury Shares pursuant to and for the purposes of Articles 2357et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, as well as Article 132 of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 144-bis of the Consob Regulation adopted by Resolution No. 11971/1999 and subsequent amendments, subject to revocation of the previous authorisation resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 7 November 2018. Related and consequent resolutions.
Remuneration policy: approval of the first section of the Report on Remuneration Policy and remuneration paid. Related and consequent resolutions.
Consultation on the second section of the Report on Remuneration Policy and remuneration paid.
For information on the right to participate and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting (Record Date: 17 April 2020) and representation at the Shareholders' Meeting, through the Designated Representative of Computershare S.p.A., on the right to supplement the Agenda and to submit new proposals for resolutions, as well as on the right to ask questions before the Shareholders' Meeting and on the organisational aspects of the Shareholders' Meeting, please refer to the full text of this Convocation notice published on the Company's website at www.tinexta.com, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section.
Documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including the Illustrative Reports of the Board of Directors and proposed resolutions on the items on the Agenda, will be made available to the public under the terms and methods foreseen by current regulations, with Shareholders and persons with voting rights having the option to obtain a copy. This documentation will be made available to the public at the Company's Legal Headquarters, on the Company's website, www.tinexta.com, in the Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section, as well as at the storage mechanism known as "eMarket SDIR-Storage" and in the other manners provided for by current regulations.
Rome, 29 March 2020
On Behalf of
The Board of Directors
The Chairman
Enrico Salza
TINEXTA S.p.A.
Tinexta, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of €258.7 million, EBITDA of €71.3 million and Net Profit of €28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides, through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and services for digitisation, electronic invoicing, certified e- mail (PEC) and digital signature as well as services for professionals, associations and SMEs. InfoCert, the largest Certification Authority in Europe, acquired a 50% stake in LuxTrust, a strategic joint venture for the development of activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision-making models, valuation and credit recovery) while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consultancy in facilitated finance and industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management consultancy to SMEs to support them in their commercial expansion. At 31 December 2019, the Group had 1,293 employees.