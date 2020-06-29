Tinexta S p A : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back”)

PRESS RELEASE

Information regarding Share Repurchase Program ("Buy-Back")

Rome, 29 June 2020. Regarding the Share Repurchase Program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2020 and the initiation of which was authorized by the Board of Directors on 15 May 2020 ("Buyback"), as communicated to the market on the same date also under Article 144-bis of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, Tinexta S.p.A. (the "Company") communicates - under and for the effects of Art. 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and Article 2, Paragraph 3 of EU Delegated Regulation n. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission of 8 March 2016 - to have provided for the purchase on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario or "MTA"), STAR Segment, between 22 June 2020 and up to and including 26 June 2020 a total of 129,000 Own Shares (CODE ISIN: IT0005037210) at a unitary average price of € 11.97752 for a total value of € 1,545,100.40.

The purchases were made through the intermediary responsible for the implementation of the Buy-back program, Banca IMI (code LEI QV4Q8OGJ7OA6PA8SCM14).

Restating what has already been communicated to the market, the purchases, for a maximum amount of 1,700,000 shares, have the main purpose of permitting the execution of the "Stock Option Plan 2020-2022" (the "Plan") approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2020, as well as other Share incentive plans. The Board reserves the right to allocate the Shares object of the Buyback to the additional purposes approved by the Meeting of 28 April 2020.

Based on the information provided by the above-mentioned delegated intermediary, the following is a summary of the purchase transactions made on the Electronic Stock Market on a daily basis in aggregate and, in the Annex, in detail:

Date Number of Common Shares Purchased Average Price (€) Countervalue (€) 22/06/2020 29,000 11.92410 345,798.90 23/06/2020 22,000 11.96013 263,122.86 24/06/2020 32,000 12.04538 385,452.16 25/06/2020 16,000 11.88463 190,154.08 26/06/2020 30,000 12.01908 360,572.40 Totale 129,000 11.97752 1,545,100.40

As a result of the purchases announced today, Tinexta S.p.A. holds 775,014 Own Shares, equal to 1.642% of the current Share Capital.

TINEXTA Group.

Tinexta. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of €258.7 million EBITDA equal to €71.3 million and Net Profit of €28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management, and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company, Camerfirma, products and services for digitization, e-billing, certified e-mail (PEC), and digital signature, as well as services for large enterprises, banks, professionals, associations and SMEs. InfoCert, the largest Certification Authority in Europe, has purchased a 50% stake in LuxTrust, a strategic joint venture for the development of its activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com. Stock ticker: TNXT. ISIN Code IT0005037210

