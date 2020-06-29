Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tinexta S.p.A.    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tinexta S p A : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back”)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Information regarding Share Repurchase Program ("Buy-Back")

Rome, 29 June 2020. Regarding the Share Repurchase Program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2020 and the initiation of which was authorized by the Board of Directors on 15 May 2020 ("Buyback"), as communicated to the market on the same date also under Article 144-bis of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, Tinexta S.p.A. (the "Company") communicates - under and for the effects of Art. 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and Article 2, Paragraph 3 of EU Delegated Regulation n. 2016/1052 of the EU Commission of 8 March 2016 - to have provided for the purchase on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario or "MTA"), STAR Segment, between 22 June 2020 and up to and including 26 June 2020 a total of 129,000 Own Shares (CODE ISIN: IT0005037210) at a unitary average price of € 11.97752 for a total value of 1,545,100.40.

The purchases were made through the intermediary responsible for the implementation of the Buy-back program, Banca IMI (code LEI QV4Q8OGJ7OA6PA8SCM14).

Restating what has already been communicated to the market, the purchases, for a maximum amount of 1,700,000 shares, have the main purpose of permitting the execution of the "Stock Option Plan 2020-2022" (the "Plan") approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2020, as well as other Share incentive plans. The Board reserves the right to allocate the Shares object of the Buyback to the additional purposes approved by the Meeting of 28 April 2020.

Based on the information provided by the above-mentioned delegated intermediary, the following is a summary of the purchase transactions made on the Electronic Stock Market on a daily basis in aggregate and, in the Annex, in detail:

Date

Number of Common Shares Purchased

Average Price ()

Countervalue ()

22/06/2020

29,000

11.92410

345,798.90

23/06/2020

22,000

11.96013

263,122.86

24/06/2020

32,000

12.04538

385,452.16

25/06/2020

16,000

11.88463

190,154.08

26/06/2020

30,000

12.01908

360,572.40

Totale

129,000

11.97752

1,545,100.40

As a result of the purchases announced today, Tinexta S.p.A. holds 775,014 Own Shares, equal to 1.642% of the current Share Capital.

TINEXTA Group.

Tinexta. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of 258.7 million EBITDA equal to 71.3 million and Net Profit of 28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management, and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides through the companies InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company, Camerfirma, products and services for digitization, e-billing, certified e-mail (PEC), and digital signature, as well as services for large enterprises, banks, professionals, associations and SMEs. InfoCert, the largest Certification Authority in Europe, has purchased a 50% stake in LuxTrust, a strategic joint venture for the development of its activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information, aggregated reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit assessment and credit recovery), while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in subsidized finance and industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2019, the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com. Stock ticker: TNXT. ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Corporate & Financial Communication Lawrence Y. Kay lawrence.kay@tinexta.com Press Office

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31 carla.piro@tinexta.com

Media Advisor

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Foro Buonaparte. 22 - 20121 Milano Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667 s.bassi@barabino.it

Specialist Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Corso V. Emanuele II. 9 - 20122 Milano Tel.: +39 02 771151

Annex

Date

Time

Type (Purchase/Sale)

Price (Euro)

Quantity

22/06/2020

09:25:00

Purchase

11.78

100

22/06/2020

11:37:31

Purchase

11.84

100

22/06/2020

11:40:01

Purchase

11.88

60

22/06/2020

11:40:05

Purchase

11.88

60

22/06/2020

11:40:07

Purchase

11.88

125

22/06/2020

11:40:11

Purchase

11.90

250

22/06/2020

11:40:11

Purchase

11.90

212

22/06/2020

11:40:18

Purchase

11.92

690

22/06/2020

11:40:18

Purchase

11.92

39

22/06/2020

11:40:18

Purchase

11.92

174

22/06/2020

11:40:40

Purchase

11.96

249

22/06/2020

11:40:40

Purchase

11.96

306

22/06/2020

11:40:59

Purchase

11.96

233

22/06/2020

11:40:59

Purchase

11.96

317

22/06/2020

11:40:59

Purchase

11.98

102

22/06/2020

11:40:59

Purchase

11.98

201

22/06/2020

11:40:59

Purchase

11.98

82

22/06/2020

11:40:59

Purchase

11.98

432

22/06/2020

11:40:59

Purchase

11.98

833

22/06/2020

11:40:59

Purchase

11.90

250

22/06/2020

11:41:05

Purchase

11.94

134

22/06/2020

11:41:05

Purchase

11.94

210

22/06/2020

11:41:05

Purchase

11.96

250

22/06/2020

11:41:05

Purchase

11.98

1,367

22/06/2020

11:41:05

Purchase

11.98

120

22/06/2020

11:41:05

Purchase

11.98

144

22/06/2020

11:41:36

Purchase

11.98

10

22/06/2020

11:42:42

Purchase

11.96

5

22/06/2020

11:42:42

Purchase

11.98

10

22/06/2020

11:43:07

Purchase

11.96

10

22/06/2020

11:45:01

Purchase

11.96

15

22/06/2020

11:46:54

Purchase

11.94

10

22/06/2020

11:50:14

Purchase

11.92

10

22/06/2020

11:54:17

Purchase

11.92

10

22/06/2020

11:54:19

Purchase

11.90

10

22/06/2020

11:56:21

Purchase

11.92

10

22/06/2020

11:58:53

Purchase

11.92

10

22/06/2020

12:16:27

Purchase

11.88

100

22/06/2020

12:41:15

Purchase

11.88

50

22/06/2020

12:52:56

Purchase

11.80

12

22/06/2020

14:07:12

Purchase

11.94

250

22/06/2020

14:07:12

Purchase

11.94

120

22/06/2020

14:07:12

Purchase

11.94

330

22/06/2020

14:07:23

Purchase

11.98

250

22/06/2020

14:07:23

Purchase

11.98

132

22/06/2020

14:07:23

Purchase

11.98

240

22/06/2020

14:07:23

Purchase

11.98

419

22/06/2020

14:07:23

Purchase

11.98

500

22/06/2020

14:07:23

Purchase

11.98

610

22/06/2020

14:07:28

Purchase

11.98

60

22/06/2020

14:07:55

Purchase

11.96

27

22/06/2020

14:24:06

Purchase

11.90

50

22/06/2020

16:24:00

Purchase

11.86

50

22/06/2020

16:25:23

Purchase

11.88

141

22/06/2020

16:25:23

Purchase

11.88

137

22/06/2020

16:25:23

Purchase

11.88

439

22/06/2020

16:25:33

Purchase

11.90

407

22/06/2020

16:25:33

Purchase

11.90

63

22/06/2020

16:25:33

Purchase

11.90

157

22/06/2020

16:25:33

Purchase

11.90

173

22/06/2020

16:25:37

Purchase

11.92

44

22/06/2020

16:25:37

Purchase

11.92

53

22/06/2020

16:25:37

Purchase

11.92

160

22/06/2020

16:25:37

Purchase

11.92

131

22/06/2020

16:25:51

Purchase

11.94

250

22/06/2020

16:25:51

Purchase

11.94

305

22/06/2020

16:25:57

Purchase

11.94

45

22/06/2020

16:25:57

Purchase

11.94

600

22/06/2020

16:25:57

Purchase

11.94

21

22/06/2020

16:26:02

Purchase

11.94

179

22/06/2020

16:26:02

Purchase

11.94

157

22/06/2020

16:26:02

Purchase

11.94

385

22/06/2020

16:26:02

Purchase

11.94

213

22/06/2020

16:26:09

Purchase

11.94

250

22/06/2020

16:26:09

Purchase

11.94

210

22/06/2020

16:26:22

Purchase

11.94

250

22/06/2020

16:26:22

Purchase

11.94

50

22/06/2020

16:26:34

Purchase

11.96

1,176

22/06/2020

16:26:34

Purchase

11.96

174

22/06/2020

16:26:34

Purchase

11.96

240

22/06/2020

16:26:43

Purchase

11.96

250

22/06/2020

16:26:43

Purchase

11.96

1,972

22/06/2020

16:26:46

Purchase

11.96

14

22/06/2020

16:26:46

Purchase

11.96

126

22/06/2020

16:27:23

Purchase

11.94

12

22/06/2020

16:28:24

Purchase

11.94

6

22/06/2020

16:28:24

Purchase

11.94

10

22/06/2020

16:35:10

Purchase

11.92

38

22/06/2020

16:35:10

Purchase

11.94

50

22/06/2020

16:45:18

Purchase

11.92

12

22/06/2020

17:13:08

Purchase

11.90

50

22/06/2020

17:14:04

Purchase

11.90

200

22/06/2020

17:22:26

Purchase

11.88

494

22/06/2020

17:23:45

Purchase

11.88

6

22/06/2020

17:27:19

Purchase

11.86

17

22/06/2020

17:27:19

Purchase

11.86

500

22/06/2020

17:27:20

Purchase

11.86

483

22/06/2020

17:29:52

Purchase

11.88

95

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

81

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

45

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

279

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

258

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

2,366

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

2,124

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

252

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

1,000

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

1,000

22/06/2020

17:35:31

Purchase

11.88

500

23/06/2020

09:18:35

Purchase

11.96

50

23/06/2020

10:02:47

Purchase

11.94

50

23/06/2020

10:13:36

Purchase

11.90

50

23/06/2020

12:10:02

Purchase

11.94

81

23/06/2020

12:10:02

Purchase

11.94

65

23/06/2020

12:10:20

Purchase

11.96

130

23/06/2020

12:10:20

Purchase

11.96

170

23/06/2020

12:10:26

Purchase

11.96

250

23/06/2020

12:10:40

Purchase

11.98

555

23/06/2020

12:10:40

Purchase

11.94

154

23/06/2020

12:10:57

Purchase

11.96

250

23/06/2020

12:10:57

Purchase

11.96

230

23/06/2020

12:10:57

Purchase

11.96

185

23/06/2020

12:10:57

Purchase

11.96

180

23/06/2020

12:10:57

Purchase

11.96

220

23/06/2020

12:10:57

Purchase

11.98

191

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TINEXTA S.P.A.
05:35aTINEXTA S P A : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back&..
PU
06/23TINEXTA S P A : The Board approves the Revised Budget and New Guidance for 2020
PU
06/22TINEXTA S P A : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back&..
PU
06/16TINEXTA S P A : 15 Jun 2020 Tinexta - Buy-back Program Information
PU
06/08TINEXTA S P A : Information regarding Share Repurchase Program (“Buy-Back&..
PU
06/04TINEXTA S P A : Oddone Pozzi appointed Group CFO
PU
05/15TINEXTA S P A : The BoD approves the quarterly financial results as of 30 March ..
PU
04/28TINEXTA S P A : Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
PU
03/29TINEXTA S P A : Convocation of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2020
PU
03/19TINEXTA S P A : BoD Approved 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Consolidated Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 252 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2020 33,0 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
Net Debt 2020 93,3 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 1,84%
Capitalization 560 M 628 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 293
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,07 €
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Salza Chairman
Oddone Maria Pozzi Group Chief Financial Officer
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.3.45%628
ORACLE CORPORATION2.27%166 261
SAP SE1.50%163 012
SERVICENOW INC.41.67%76 276
INTUIT INC.9.39%74 716
DOCUSIGN, INC.139.62%32 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group