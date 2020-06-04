Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tinexta S.p.A.    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA S.P.A.

(TNXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tinexta S p A : Oddone Pozzi appointed Group CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 06:56am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ODDONE POZZI NEW GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Rome, 4 June 2020. Tinexta Spa, a leading company in Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing, communicates that as of today Oddone Pozzi is Group Chief Financial Officer, directly reporting to Chief Executive Officer Pier Andrea Chevallard.

In his role Oddone Pozzi will be responsible for the Administration & finance, Planning & Control, ICT and Purchasing Areas.

Oddone Pozzi has gained a deep professional and managerial experience in leading Italian and international groups and arrives in the Tinexta Group from the Mondadori Group where, as Group CFO and Board Member, he contributed to the significant transformation and strategic repositioning of the editorial group and, contemporarily, to reaching a solid economic-financial position.

Previously he was Co-CEO of the Giochi Preziosi Group from 2006 to 2014 and CFO of the Ventaglio Group from 2004 to 2006. He also gained experience at EnelGas and Camuzzi as Director of Administration, Control and Information Systems, as well as at Sisal Spa as Managing Director.

After graduation from Bocconi University, he began his professional career in NCR Italia where he took on increasing, local and international responsibilities, both in finance and management, until he became Administrative Director for Italy.

Pier Andrea Chevallard said: ''We are delighted to welcome Oddone Pozzi to the Tinexta Group management team. His experience and managerial skills will be an important element in supporting the Group's development. In addition, his international M&A skills will be crucial to the next phase of external growth, which is fundamental to our strategy.'

TINEXTA Group.

Tinexta. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of €258.7 million EBITDA equal to €71.3 million and Net Profit of €28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust. Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides. through the companies InfoCert. Visura. Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma. products and services for digitization. e-billing. certified e-mail (PEC) and digital signature as well as services professionals. associations and SMEs. InfoCert. the largest Certification Authority in Europe. has purchased a 50% stake in LuxTrust. a strategic joint venture for the development of its activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit. Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information. aggregated reports. synthetic ratings. decision models. credit assessment and recovery ) while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit. Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in facilitated finance and industrial innovation. while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2019. the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com. Stock ticker: TNXT. ISIN Code IT0005037210

1

CONTACTS

Corporate & Financial Communication

Media Advisor

Specialist

Lawrence Y. Kay

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

lawrence.kay@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte. 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II. 9 - 20122 Milano

Press Office

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Carla Piro Mander

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

s.bassi@barabino.it

carla.piro@tinexta.com

2

3

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 10:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TINEXTA S.P.A.
06:56aTINEXTA S P A : Oddone Pozzi appointed Group CFO
PU
05/15TINEXTA S P A : The BoD approves the quarterly financial results as of 30 March ..
PU
04/28TINEXTA S P A : Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
PU
03/29TINEXTA S P A : Convocation of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2020
PU
03/19TINEXTA S P A : BoD Approved 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Consolidated Results
PU
02/12TINEXTA S P A : 12 Feb 2020 Tinexta - Consolidated Preliminary Results and 2020 ..
PU
2019TINEXTA S P A : 20 Dec 2019 Tinexta - Warrant Hub acquires Privacy Lab
PU
2019TINEXTA S P A : 2020 Financial Celendar
PU
2019TINEXTA S P A : 19 Dec 2019 Tinexta - Project Partial PGMs Completed - Press rel..
PU
2019TINEXTA S P A : 2020 Financial Calendar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 258 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2019 34,6 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net Debt 2019 136 M 152 M 152 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
Yield 2019 2,06%
Capitalization 566 M 636 M 635 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 293
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart TINEXTA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tinexta S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,10 €
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Salza Chairman
Nicola Di Liello Finance & Administrative Director
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA S.P.A.3.45%636
ORACLE CORPORATION0.57%168 685
SAP SE-1.06%159 205
INTUIT INC.10.75%75 650
SERVICENOW INC.37.46%74 010
DOCUSIGN, INC.98.96%27 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group