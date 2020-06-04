Tinexta S p A : Oddone Pozzi appointed Group CFO

PRESS RELEASE

ODDONE POZZI NEW GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Rome, 4 June 2020. Tinexta Spa, a leading company in Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing, communicates that as of today Oddone Pozzi is Group Chief Financial Officer, directly reporting to Chief Executive Officer Pier Andrea Chevallard.

In his role Oddone Pozzi will be responsible for the Administration & finance, Planning & Control, ICT and Purchasing Areas.

Oddone Pozzi has gained a deep professional and managerial experience in leading Italian and international groups and arrives in the Tinexta Group from the Mondadori Group where, as Group CFO and Board Member, he contributed to the significant transformation and strategic repositioning of the editorial group and, contemporarily, to reaching a solid economic-financial position.

Previously he was Co-CEO of the Giochi Preziosi Group from 2006 to 2014 and CFO of the Ventaglio Group from 2004 to 2006. He also gained experience at EnelGas and Camuzzi as Director of Administration, Control and Information Systems, as well as at Sisal Spa as Managing Director.

After graduation from Bocconi University, he began his professional career in NCR Italia where he took on increasing, local and international responsibilities, both in finance and management, until he became Administrative Director for Italy.

Pier Andrea Chevallard said: ''We are delighted to welcome Oddone Pozzi to the Tinexta Group management team. His experience and managerial skills will be an important element in supporting the Group's development. In addition, his international M&A skills will be crucial to the next phase of external growth, which is fundamental to our strategy.'

TINEXTA Group.

Tinexta. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. reported the following Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2019: Revenues of €258.7 million EBITDA equal to €71.3 million and Net Profit of €28.8 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in the three business areas: Digital Trust. Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit provides. through the companies InfoCert. Visura. Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma. products and services for digitization. e-billing. certified e-mail (PEC) and digital signature as well as services professionals. associations and SMEs. InfoCert. the largest Certification Authority in Europe. has purchased a 50% stake in LuxTrust. a strategic joint venture for the development of its activities in Europe. In the Credit Information & Management Business Unit. Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision-making (Chamber of Commerce and real estate information. aggregated reports. synthetic ratings. decision models. credit assessment and recovery ) while ReValuta offers real estate services (appraisals and valuations). In the Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit. Warrant Hub is a leader in consulting in facilitated finance and industrial innovation. while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management advice to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of 31 December 2019. the Group's staff amounted to 1,293 employees.

Website: www.tinexta.com. Stock ticker: TNXT. ISIN Code IT0005037210

