TINEXTA SPA

(TNXT)
Public Disclosure Requirements: Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2019 in English is available

09/03/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Public Disclosure Requirements:

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2019 in English is available

Rome, 3 September 2019. The Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2019 (in English) of Tinexta S.p.A., approved by the Board of Directors on 5 August 2019, together with the related report of the external auditor, is now available to the public at the Corporate Registered Office, on the authorized storage mechanism NIS-storage (www.emarketstorage.com), and on the corporate website: http://tinexta.com/investor-relations/.

TINEXTA GROUP

Tinexta S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, reported the following Consolidated results at 31 December 2018: Revenues of €239.6 million, EBITDA of €66.0 million and Net Profit of €33.1 million. Tinexta Group is one of the leading operators in Italy in its three areas of business: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation and Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit delivers, through InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish company Camerfirma, products and services for digitization, electronic invoicing, certified e- mail (PEC) and digital signature as well as services for professionals, associations and SMEs. In December 2018 InfoCert also purchased 50% of LuxTrust to form a strategic joint venture to expand in Digital Trust industry in Europe. In the Credit Information and Management Business Unit, Innolva and its subsidiaries offer services to support decision making such as corporate financial statements and real estate information, aggregate reports, synthetic ratings, decision models, credit ratings and credit recovery, while ReValuta offers primarily real estate appraisals and evaluations. In the Innovation and Marketing Services Business Unit, Warrant Hub is a leader in consultancy to obtain subsidized financing and for industrial innovation, while Co.Mark provides Temporary Export Management consulting to SMEs to support them in commercial expansion. As of December 31, 2018, the Group's staff had 1,294 employees.

Site web: www.tinexta.com, Stock ticker: TNXT, ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTATTI

Corporate & Financial Communications

Media Advisor

Specialist

Lawrence Y. Kay

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

lawrence.kay@tinexta.com

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano

Ufficio Stampa

Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Tel.: +39 02 771151

Carla Piro Mander

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31

s.bassi@barabino.it

carla.piro@tinexta.com

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:06:04 UTC
