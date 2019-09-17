Tinexta : 17 Sep 2019 Tinexta - InfoCert presents DIZMEInfoCert presenta DIZME

InfoCert presents DIZME, the revolutionary Digital Identity platform: a true bridge between Self-Sovereign Identity and eIDAS compliance

The Platform offers significant future opportunities for participants in the new Trust Community,

including, first and foremost, leaders in the fields of finance, telco, utilities and retail

Rome, 17 September 2019 - InfoCert (Tinexta Group), the largest Qualified Trust Service Provider ("QTSP") in Europe, presents DIZME, the Digital Identity platform based on blockchain technology, designed and created to integrate SSI (Self-SovereignIdentity) with eIDAS regulatory compliance, thereby combining the respective benefits, that is, a distributed digital identity with full legal validity.

DIZME is the Domain-Specific Network based on the Sovrin framework, a US non-profit foundation established to promote the self-sovereign vision. InfoCert is a Founding Steward of the Sovrin Trust Framework.

DIZME was designed by InfoCert and the technology implementation was carried out by eTuitus, a spin-off of the University of Salerno in which InfoCert is an investor.

Interoperability - between SSI and the TRUST services defined by the eIDAS regulation - is made possible by the dual role of InfoCert, which acts not only as Founding Steward of the Sovrin Network (as well as DIZME Governance Authority) but also as a QTSP in accordance with eIDAS regulation.

"The issue of Digital Identity is the most strategic innovation area for the business transformation of various industries, as evidenced by global IT Advisors. With this in mind, DIZME is truly revolutionary: a platform that is the result of InfoCert's constant commitment to the strategic development of the best trust solutions for a digital economy that goes beyond traditional boundaries. We are also proud because DIZME recognises and protects the right of users to independently manage, control and govern their identity", states Daniele Citterio, InfoCert's Chief Technology Officer (Tinexta Group). "This confirms our role as facilitators of digital transformation on a global level, based on participation in important international research and development projects, presence in various foreign markets, and partnerships with important foreign businesses".

In practice, with DIZME, InfoCert stays ahead of the market by launching a phase of further innovation compared to simple remote enrolment of digital identity, of which, moreover, it has always been a leader.

DIZME is currently available in a BETA version and the phase of building the partner ecosystem - made up of leading companies in the financial, industrial and academic world - has already begun and the first pilot projects have been launched.

