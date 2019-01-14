Tinexta : Change in the Calendar of Corporate Events

PRESS RELEASE

Change in the Calendar of Corporate Events:

Advanced to 29 January the Board of Directors Meeting called to Approve the

Preliminary 2018 Results and Three year Economic Plan

Rome, 14 January 2019. Tinexta S.p.A. communicates that, as a partial variation of that which was indicated in the Corporate Events Calendar published on 20 December 2018, the Board of Directors meeting called to approve the Preliminary 2018 Results and the Three Year 2019-2021 Economic Plan will be advanced to Tuesday, 29 January 2019 instead of Wednesday, 30 January 2019.

The Company also announces that the presentation to investors, which will take place in Milan, will be held on 30 January 2019.

Therefore, the Corporate Events Calendar of corporate for the year 2019 is updated as follows:

29 January 2019 Approval of the Preliminary 2018 Results and the Three Year Economic Plan 2019-2021

The dates of the other corporate events remain unchanged as already communicated.

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta reported the following Consolidated Results at 30 September 2018: Revenues equal to €169.7 million, EBITDA of €44.1 million and Net Income equal to €22 million. The Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock

Exchange, is one of Italy's top operators in its three areas of business: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit, through the subsidiaries InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish subsidiary Camerfirma, provides products and services for digitalisation, electronic billing, certified e-mail and digital signature, as well as services for professionals, associations and SMEs. InfoCert, the biggest European Certification Authority, in December 2018 perfected a partnership and an agreement to purchase 50% of LuxTrust, the Luxembourg TSP. The Credit Information & Management Business Unit includes Innolva, which offers decision-making support services such as real estate and Chamber of Commerce-based information, aggregate reports, summary ratings, decision-making models, and credit assessment and collection services, and REValuta, that offers real estate services, including appraisals and valuations. The Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, through the subsidiaries Co.Mark and Warrant Hub, offers a platform of advisory services to SMEs, to support them through the phases of growth in production and expansion of their commercial capacity. At 30 June 2018 the employees of the Group totalled 1,246.

Website: www.tinexta.com;Stock ticker: TNXT; ISIN Code IT0005037210