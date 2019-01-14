Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tinexta SpA    TNXT   IT0005037210

TINEXTA SPA (TNXT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/14
6.38 EUR   -0.47%
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tinexta : Change in the Calendar of Corporate Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 01:44pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

Change in the Calendar of Corporate Events:

Advanced to 29 January the Board of Directors Meeting called to Approve the

Preliminary 2018 Results and Three year Economic Plan

Rome, 14 January 2019. Tinexta S.p.A. communicates that, as a partial variation of that which was indicated in the Corporate Events Calendar published on 20 December 2018, the Board of Directors meeting called to approve the Preliminary 2018 Results and the Three Year 2019-2021 Economic Plan will be advanced to Tuesday, 29 January 2019 instead of Wednesday, 30 January 2019.

The Company also announces that the presentation to investors, which will take place in Milan, will be held on 30 January 2019.

Therefore, the Corporate Events Calendar of corporate for the year 2019 is updated as follows:

29 January 2019 Approval of the Preliminary 2018 Results and the Three Year Economic Plan 2019-2021

The dates of the other corporate events remain unchanged as already communicated.

TINEXTA S.p.A.

Tinexta reported the following Consolidated Results at 30 September 2018: Revenues equal to 169.7 million, EBITDA of 44.1 million and Net Income equal to 22 million. The Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock

Exchange, is one of Italy's top operators in its three areas of business: Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services. The Digital Trust Business Unit, through the subsidiaries InfoCert, Visura, Sixtema and the Spanish subsidiary Camerfirma, provides products and services for digitalisation, electronic billing, certified e-mail and digital signature, as well as services for professionals, associations and SMEs. InfoCert, the biggest European Certification Authority, in December 2018 perfected a partnership and an agreement to purchase 50% of LuxTrust, the Luxembourg TSP. The Credit Information & Management Business Unit includes Innolva, which offers decision-making support services such as real estate and Chamber of Commerce-based information, aggregate reports, summary ratings, decision-making models, and credit assessment and collection services, and REValuta, that offers real estate services, including appraisals and valuations. The Innovation & Marketing Services Business Unit, through the subsidiaries Co.Mark and Warrant Hub, offers a platform of advisory services to SMEs, to support them through the phases of growth in production and expansion of their commercial capacity. At 30 June 2018 the employees of the Group totalled 1,246.

Website: www.tinexta.com;Stock ticker: TNXT; ISIN Code IT0005037210

CONTACTS

Corporate & Financial Communications Lawrence Y. Kay

E-mail: lawrence.kay@tinexta.com Responsabile Ufficio Stampa

Carla Piro Mander

Tel. +39 06 42 01 26 31 E-mail:carla.piro@tinexta.com

Media Advisor

Barabino & Partners S.p.A.

Foro Buonaparte, 22 - 20121 Milano Tel.: +39 02 7202 3535

Stefania Bassi: +39 335 6282 667 s.bassi@barabino.it

Specialist Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Corso V. Emanuele II, 9 - 20122 Milano Tel.: +39 02 771151

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 18:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TINEXTA SPA
01:44pTINEXTA : Change in the Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA : quaterly earnings release
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI-TINEXTA : the new corporate denomination is valid and the docu..
PU
2018TINEXTA : the New Name of Tecnoinvestimenti – Buy-back Approved
PU
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI : Board submits to the Shareholders a project to rebrand the C..
PU
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI : Approved the corporate reorganization of Visura and its subs..
PU
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI : Signs a Strategic Partnership with LuxTrust.
PU
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI : Resignation and new appointments in the Control and Risk Com..
PU
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI : The second tranche of Tecnoinvestimenti 2016-2019 Warrants e..
PU
2018TECNOINVESTIMENTI : Resignation and Appointment of a new Member of the Board of ..
PU
More news
Chart TINEXTA SPA
Duration : Period :
Tinexta SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINEXTA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,5 €
Spread / Average Target 64%
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Andrea Chevallard Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Enrico Salza Chairman
Laura Benedetto Independent Director
Giada Grandi Independent Director
Elisa Corghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TINEXTA SPA2.56%353
ORACLE CORPORATION6.95%171 479
SAP2.38%126 588
INTUIT4.72%52 592
SERVICENOW INC7.66%34 151
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.14%14 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.