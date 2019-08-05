Log in
Tinexta: growth continues in First Half 2019

08/05/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Tinexta: growth continues in First Half 20191

  • Approved Results as of 30 June 20192
    • Revenues: €126.6 million, + 10.6%
    • EBITDA: €32.4 million, +12.1%
    • Adjusted EBITDA3: €35.7 million, + 22.7%
    • Net Profit: €14.0 million, +0.3%
    • Free Cash Flow: €23.8 million
    • Net Financial Debt: €140.2 million (€124.9 million as of 31/12/18), of which 14.7 million due to the adoption of accounting IFRS Standard 16
  • 2019 Targets Confirmed

Rome, 5 August 2019. The Board of Directors of Tinexta S.p.A., active in the services of Digital Trust, Credit Information & Management and Innovation & Marketing Services, approved the Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2019, which shows a strong progression of Group's consolidated economic results, supported by a positive performance from all 3 business units.

The Group closed First Half 2019 with Revenues of €126.6 million, EBITDA of €32.4 million, equal to 25.6% of Revenues, and Net income was €14.0 million, or 11.1% of Revenues. Adjusted EBITDA, calculated gross of the extraordinarily large provision of €3.3 million, amounted to €35.7 million, or 28.2% of revenues.

Chairman Enrico Salza commented: "The excellent operating results for the half year, in a difficult economic environment, confirm the strategic choices of the Group, which continues to consolidate its leadership in each sector of activity."

Chief Executive Pier Andrea Chevallard expressed satisfaction with the results: "In the first half of the year the Group continued to grow, reporting an increase in sales and profitability in line with the long-termgoals. In addition, it has undertaken activities aimed at implementing a new Group operating model that will enable the realization of synergies both in terms of the generation of new cross-sellingrevenues and cost efficiency."

  1. From 1 January 2019 the Group has adopted accounting standard IFRS 16 "Leasing" which has led to changes in accounting policies and in some cases adjustments to the amounts recognized in the financial statements. The comparative figures for 2018 have not been restated while the figures for the period in question are affected by the application of the aforementioned Standard. In order to ensure effective comparability with the economic, equity and financial results of 2018, the effects on the comparative analyses deriving from the application of IFRS 16 adopted from 1 January 2019 are illustrated.
  2. The comparative data for First Half 2018 have been redetermined in relation to the completion in the last quarter of 2018 of the activities identifying the fair value of the assets and liabilities of Warrant Hub S.p.A. and its consolidated subsidiaries 1 December 2017, as well as the completion in the last quarter of 2018 of the assets identifying of the fair value assets and liabilities of AC Camerfirma S.A., consolidated in full from 1 May 2018.
  3. Calculated as EBITDA before the provision for the Virtual Stock Option Plan for senior executives with strategic responsibilities of Tinexta S.p.A. and approved by the Board of Directors on 14 November 2016. It is calculated as EBITDA before the provision for the Virtual Stock Option Plan for senior executives with strategic responsibilities of Tinexta S.p.A. and approved by the Board of Directors on 14 November 2016. No adjustment was made due to the effect of IFRS 16, whose impact is € 1.7 million.

GROUP CONSOLIDATED ECONOMIC RESULTS TO 30 JUNE 2019

Below is the table of the Income Statement with the details of the items of First Half 2019 compared with the same period of the previous year:

Consolidate Income Statement

1st Half

1st Half

of which

%

of which

%

%

Change

change

%∆

(€000s)

2019

2018

Change

IFRS 16

IFRS 16

Revenues

126,592

100.0%

114,510

100.0%

12,082

0

10.6%

0.0%

Total Operating Costs

90,929

71.8%

85,455

74.6%

5,475

-1,685

6.4%

-2.0%

Costs of raw materials

3,415

2.7%

2,875

2.5%

540

0

18.8%

0.0%

Service costs

40,731

32.2%

38,657

33.8%

2,075

-1,546

5.4%

-4.0%

Personnel costs*

41,299

32.6%

38,265

33.4%

3,034

-139

7.9%

-0.4%

Contract costs

4,191

3.3%

4,644

4.1%

-454

0

-9.8%

0.0%

Other operating costs

1,293

1.0%

1,014

0.9%

279

0

27.6%

0.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

35,663

28.2%

29,055

25.4%

6,608

1,685

22.7%

5.8%

Virtual Stock Option provisions *

3,293

2.6%

182

0.2%

3,112

0

1,711.3%

0.0%

EBITDA

32,369

25.6%

28,873

25.2%

3,496

1,685

12.1%

5.8%

Amortisation depreciation, provisions and

11,019

8.7%

7,940

6.9%

3,079

1,634

38.8%

20.6%

impairment

EBIT

21,350

16.9%

20,933

18.3%

417

52

2.0%

0.2%

Financial income

226

0.2%

82

0.1%

143

0

174.6%

0.0%

Financial charges

1,494

1.2%

1,077

0.9%

417

172

38.8%

16.0%

Profit of equity accounted investments

15

0.0%

30

0.0%

-16

0

-51.5%

0.0%

Profit Before Tax

20,096

15.9%

19,968

17.4%

127

-120

0.6%

-0.6%

Income taxes

6,079

4.8%

5,997

5.2%

83

-34

1.4%

-0.6%

Net Profit

14,016

11.1%

13,972

12.2%

45

-87

0.3%

-0.6%

*Personnel Costs are presented net of the Virtual Stock Option Provision, which is disclosed separately below, in order to better understand the construction of Adjusted EBITDA.

Revenues amounted to €126.6 million in First Half 2019, an increase of 10.6% compared to First Half 2018. The increase in revenues attributable to organic growth was 6.3%, while 4.3% was due to changes in perimeter.

EBITDA totalled €32.4 million, an increase of 12.1%, while the EBITDA margin equalled 25.6% (25.2% in First Half 2018). The application of IFRS 16 had a positive impact on EBITDA, in terms of lower costs, amounting to €1.7 million. Organic EBITDA growth was 2.4%, while the change in the consolidation perimeter resulted in a 3.8% increase.

In the first half of the year, the appreciation of Tinexta's stock resulted in a provision in relation to the Virtual Stock Option Plan, aimed at executives with strategic responsibility, amounting to €3.3 million. Excluding this provision, the Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 28.2% in First Half 2019 from 25.4% in First Half 2018. The improvement is due to the positive mix of sales, careful cost control and the effect of the adoption of the IFRS16 Standard; excluding the latter, the Adjusted EBITDA margin for First Half 2019 would have been 26.8%.

Amortization, depreciation, provisions and impairment totalled €11.0 million (€7.9 million in First Half 2018), including €3.0 million of amortization of other intangible assets that emerged when allocating the

excess cost paid for business combinations, mainly of Innolva, Visura, Co.Mark and Warrant Hub. The increase in the item is affected by the adoption of the IFRS Principle 16, which involved the recognition of depreciation on the rights of use collected for €1.6 million.

The balance of Financial Income and Charges in First Half 2019 is negative €1.3 million (€-1.0 million in First Half 2018).

The tax estimate, calculated on the basis of the rates foreseen for the year by the current legislation, is €6.1 million. The tax rate is 30.3%, in line with the same period of the previous year (30.0%).

Non-recurring components

The table below shows the economic results net of non-recurring components.

Summary Income Statement net of

1st Half

1st Half

of which

%

of which

non-recurring items

%

%

Change

change for

%∆

2019

2018

change

(€'000s))

IFRS 16

IFRS 16

Revenues

126,592

100.0%

114,330

100.0%

12,261

-

10.7%

0.0%

EBITDA Adjusted

36,657

29.0%

29,411

25.7%

7,246

1,685

24.6%

5.7%

EBITDA

33,363

26.4%

29,229

25.6%

4,134

1,685

14.1%

5.8%

EBIT

22,344

17.7%

21,289

18.6%

1,055

52

5.0%

0.2%

Net Profit

14,380

11.4%

14,224

12.4%

156

-87

1.1%

-0.6%

During First Half 2019, non-recurringOperating Costs of €1.0 million were reported, for charges related to the implementation of the Group's new operating model and other restructuring and reorganization charges of the Group. Non-recurringfinancial income equalled €0.15 million, relating to a capital gain made on the sale of a minority stake. Non-recurringtax income amounted to €0.5 million for the tax effect on non- recurring components of the pre-tax result and for the benefit of the so-called "Patent Box" for the 2019 year as reported by InfoCert S.p.A.

During First Half 2018, non-recurringrevenues of €0.2 million were reported, non-recurringoperating costs of €5 million euros and non-recurringtax income of €0.1 million.

Adjusted Net Profit for First Half 2019 was €19.0 million, + 15.8% with respect to 2018. Adjusted Net Profit is calculated as "Net Profit" before non-recurring components, provision for the Virtual Stock Option Plan, depreciation of other intangible assets emerged when the Purchase Price paid for a company's aggregation was allocated, net of its tax effect. This indicator reflects the economic performance of the Group, net of non-recurring factors that are not closely related to the operations and management of the "core business", thus allowing a more homogeneous comparison of the Group's performance in the periods represented.

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

1st Half

1st Half

of which %

%

of which

Change

change

% change

((€'000s)

2019

2018

Change

IFRS 16

IFRS 16

Net Profit

14,016

13,972

45

-87

0.3%

-0.6%

Non-recurring revenues

0

-179

179

Non-recurring services costs

755

401

354

Non-recurring personnel costs

239

134

105

Virtual stock options provisions

3,293

182

3,112

Depreciation of other intangible assets that

2,957

2,859

98

emerged during allocation

Non recurring financial income

-148

0

-148

Tax effect

-2,114

-962

-1,152

Adjusted Net Profit

19,000

16,407

2,594

-87

15.8%

-0.5%

ECONOMIC RESULTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2019 BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

The table below shows the economic results by business segment, net of non-recurring components and then a comment on each business unit:

Abbreviated Income Statement

EBITDA %

EBITDA %

of which

% Change

by business segment net of

1st Half

1st Half

1st Half

1st Half

Change

change

IFRS

nonrecurring items

2019

2018

Total

Organic

Perimeter

2019

2018

IFRS 16

(€'000s)

16

Revenues

Digital Trust

51,745

45,503

6,242

0

13.7%

0.0%

10.0%

3.7%

Credit Information &

37,912

37,170

741

0

2.0%

0.0%

-6.7%

8.7%

Management

Innovation & Marketing Services

36,935

31,656

5,278

0

16.7%

0.0%

16.7%

0.0%

Other segments (Parent Company)

0

0

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Revenues total

126,592

114,330

12,261

0

10.7%

0.0%

6.4%

4.3%

EBITDA

Digital Trust

13,358

25.8%

11,505

25.3%

1,853

778

16.1%

6.8%

6.9%

2.5%

Credit Information &

9,529

25.1%

7,814

21.0%

1,716

394

22.0%

5.2%

6.9%

9.8%

Management

Innovation & Marketing Services

17,378

47.1%

13,012

41.1%

4,366

441

33.6%

3.4%

30.2%

0.0%

Other Segments (Parent

-6,902

n,a,

-3,102

n,a,

-3,800

72

-122.5%

2.3%

-124.8%

0.0%

Company)

EBITDA Total

33,363

26.4%

29,229

25.6%

4,134

1,685

14.1%

5.8%

3.8%

4.6%

Digital Trust

Revenues in the Digital Trust segment amounted to €51.7 million. The increase compared to First Half 2018 was 13.7%, consisting of organic growth of 10.0% and a growth from perimeter change of 3.7%. The change in perimeter is due to the full consolidation of Camerfirma and Camerfirma Peru as of 1 May 2018.

EBITDA for the segment was €13.4 million euros. The increase compared to EBITDA in First Half 2018 was 16.1%. Organic growth amounts to 6.9%, the contribution of Camerfirma and Camerfirma Peru, for the afore mentioned change of perimeter, is equal to 2.5%. The adoption of IFRS Standard 16 from 1 January 2019 resulted in a positive change compared to First Half 2018 of 6.8%. The EBITDA margin was 25.8% compared to 25.3% of the previous year); excluding the effects of the adoption of IFRS 16, the EBITDA margin fell modestly to 24.3% as a result of the higher support and assistance costs incurred in connection with the start of electronic invoicing from 1 January 2019.

Credit Information & Management

In the Credit Information & Management segment, revenues amounted to €37.9 million. Compared to the first half of the previous year, there was an increase of 2.0% consisting of an organic reduction of 6.7% and a change of perimeter of 8.7% as a result of the consolidation of Comas and Webber from 1 July 2018, of Promozioni Servizi from 1 November 2018 and the deconsolidation from June 2018 of Creditreform Assicom Ticino (now Creditreform GPA Ticino).

EBITDA increased 22.0% compared to First Half 2018 to €9.5 million; the change in perimeter was 9.8% and organic growth of 6.9%. The adoption of IFRS Standard 16 from 1 January 2019 resulted in a positive change compared to First Half 2018 of 5.2%. The EBITDA margin was 25.1%, increasing from the same period of the previous year (21.0%), also net of the effects of the adoption of IFRS 16 (24.1%).

Despite an extremely competitive market, which resulted in an organic reduction of revenues in First Half 2019, organic EBITDA growth has been positive thanks to a careful cost control policy.

Innovation & Marketing Services

Revenues in the Innovation & Marketing Services segment amounted to €36.9 million. The increase compared to First Half 2018 was 16.7%, in line with forecasts.

EBITDA for the segment was €17.4 million euros. The increase compared to EBITDA in the previous year was 33.6%. Organic growth amounts to 30.2%. The adoption of IFRS Standard 16 from 1 January 2019 resulted in a change of 3.4% compared to First Half 2018. The EBITDA margin was 47.1%, increasing from First Half 2018 (41.1%), also net of the effects of the adoption of IFRS 16 (45.9%).

Group Net Financial Indebtedness

Net Financial Indebtedness amounted to €140.2 million, an increase of €15.3 million compared to 31 December 2018.

The main factors affecting the change in Net Financial Indebtedness are summarized below.

(€'000)

Net Financial Indebtedness at 31/12/2018

124,946

Free Cash Flow

-23,751

Dividends approved

16,396

FTA IFRS 16

15,043

Adjustments to put options

5,274

Net financial (Income) charges

1,416

New leasing contracts

1,019

Sales of minority participations

-150

Other

52

Net Financial Indebtedness al 30/06/2019

140,245

  • The Free Cash Flow generated in the period amounted to €23.8 million: €29.5 million of Net cash generated by operations net of €5.7 million absorbed by investments in Property, plant and equipment and in Intangible assets.
  • The adoption of the IFRS Standard 16 as of 1 January 2019 resulted in the detection of financing liabilities for leasing amounting to €15.0 million. In First Half 2019, the signing of new leasing contracts resulted in €1.0 million of additional financial liabilities. Taking into account the payments and interest accrued during the first half of the year, the impact of IFRS 16 on Net Financial Indebtedness as of 30 June was €14.7 million.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinexta S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 20:39:07 UTC
