Tingyi Cayman Islands : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

0
04/15/2019 | 01:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.

康 師 傅 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0322)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Company will be held at the Conference Room, No. 1688 Wuzhong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai City, The People's Republic of China ("PRC") on Monday, 3 June 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

1.To receive and consider the audited accounts and the reports of the directors and the auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018;

2.To approve the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018;

3.To approve the payment of a special dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

4.To re-elect Mr. Teruo Nagano as an executive Director and to authorize the Directors to fix his remuneration;

5.To re-elect Mr. Wei Hong-Chen as an executive Director and to authorize the Directors to fix his remuneration;

6.To re-elect Mr. Hsu Shin-Chun as an independent non-executive Director and to authorize the Directors to fix his remuneration;

7.To re-appoint Mazars CPA Limited as auditors of the Company and authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration;

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions of the Company:

8."THAT there be granted to the Directors an unconditional general mandate to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company, and to make or grant offers, agreements and options in respect thereof, subject to the following conditions:

(a)such mandate shall not extend beyond the Relevant Period save that the Directors may during the Relevant Period make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

− 1 −

(b)the total number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors otherwise than pursuant to

(i)a Rights Issue, and

(ii)any option scheme or similiar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company, shall not exceed 20 per cent of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution; and

(c)for the purposes of this Resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable law to be held; and

(iii)the revocation or variation of this Resolution by an Ordinary Resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; and

"Rights Issue" means the allotment or issue of shares in the Company or other securities which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to an offer made to all the shareholders of the Company (excluding for such purpose any shareholder who is resident in a place where such offer is not permitted under the law of that place) and, where appropriate, the holders of other equity securities of the Company entitled to such offer, pro rata (apart from fractional entitlements) to their existing holdings of shares or such other equity securities."

9."THAT there be granted to the Directors an unconditional general mandate to buy-back shares of the Company, and that the exercise by the Directors of all powers of the Company to buy-back shares subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved, subject to the following conditions:

(a)such mandate shall not extend beyond the Relevant Period;

(b)such mandate shall authorize the Directors to procure the Company to buy-back shares at such prices as the Directors may at their discretion determine;

− 2 −

(c)the total number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to paragraph (a) of this Resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing of this Resolution; and

(d)for the purposes of this Resolution "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earlier of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable law to be held; and

(iii)the revocation or variation of this Resolution by an Ordinary Resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."

10."THAT, conditional upon the passing of Resolutions 8 and 9 set out above, the total number of shares which are bought back by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with Resolution 9 above shall be added to the total number of shares which may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors of the Company pursuant to and in accordance with Resolution 8 above."

11.To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution of the Company:

"THAT the words of "not less then 25 per cent of such of the paid up capital" in article 57 of the articles of association of the Company be replaced by "not less than 10 per cent of such of the paid up capital", such that the revised article 57 will read as follows:

"The Board may, whenever they think fit, convene an extraordinary general meeting. An extraordinary general meeting shall also be convened on the written requisition of any one or more members holding at the date of the deposit of the requisition in aggregate not less than 10 per cent of such of the paid up capital of the Company as at the date of the deposit carries the right of voting at general meetings of the Company. Such requisition must state the objects of the meeting and must be signed by the requisitionists and deposited at the office. If the Board do not within 21 days from the date of the deposit of such requisition proceed duly to convene an extraordinary general meeting, the requisitionists themselves may convene the extraordinary general meeting in the same manner, as nearly as possible, as that in which meetings may be convened by the Board, and all reasonable expenses incurred by the requisitionists as a result of the failure of the Board to convene such a meeting shall be reimbursed to them by the Company.""

By Order of the Board

Ip Pui Sum

Company Secretary

Shanghai, PRC, 15 April 2019

− 3 −

Notes:

1.CLOSURE OF REGISTER

(1)To attend and vote at the annual general meeting

The register of members of the Company will be closed from 29 May 2019 to 3 June 2019 (both dates inclusive). In order to determine the identity of the shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 28 May 2019.

(2)To qualify for the final dividends and special dividends

The register of members of the Company will be closed from 10 June 2019 to 12 June 2019 (both dates inclusive). In order to determine the identity of the shareholders who are entitled to qualify for the final dividends and special dividends. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 6 June 2019.

2.Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

3.For a shareholder who appoints more than one proxy, the voting right can only be exercised when a poll is taken.

4.The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorised in writing. The instrument appointing a proxy, and if such instrument is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, a notarized copy of that power of attorney or other authority shall be deposited at Suite 5607, 56/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before holding the Meeting.

5.Shareholders who intend to attend the meeting shall complete and lodge the attached reply slip to show their intention to attend the meeting with the Company at Suite 5607, 56/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before 29 May 2019. The reply slip may be delivered to the Company by hand, by post, by cable or by facsimile.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wei Hong-Ming, Mr. Junichiro Ida, Mr. Lin Chin-Tang, Mr. Teruo Nagano, Mr. Wei Hong-Chen and Mr. Koji Shinohara are Executive Directors of the Company. Mr. Hsu Shin-Chun, Mr. Lee Tiong-Hock and Mr. Hiromu Fukada are Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company.

Website: http://www.masterkong.com.cn

http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/tingyi

*For identification purpose only

− 4 −

Disclaimer

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 05:27:05 UTC
