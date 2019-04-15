Tingyi Cayman Islands : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notes:
1.CLOSURE OF REGISTER
(1)To attend and vote at the annual general meeting
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 29 May 2019 to 3 June 2019 (both dates inclusive). In order to determine the identity of the shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 28 May 2019.
(2)To qualify for the final dividends and special dividends
The register of members of the Company will be closed from 10 June 2019 to 12 June 2019 (both dates inclusive). In order to determine the identity of the shareholders who are entitled to qualify for the final dividends and special dividends. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 6 June 2019.
2.Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
3.For a shareholder who appoints more than one proxy, the voting right can only be exercised when a poll is taken.
4.The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or his attorney duly authorised in writing. The instrument appointing a proxy, and if such instrument is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, a notarized copy of that power of attorney or other authority shall be deposited at Suite 5607, 56/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before holding the Meeting.
5.Shareholders who intend to attend the meeting shall complete and lodge the attached reply slip to show their intention to attend the meeting with the Company at Suite 5607, 56/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before 29 May 2019. The reply slip may be delivered to the Company by hand, by post, by cable or by facsimile.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wei Hong-Ming, Mr. Junichiro Ida, Mr. Lin Chin-Tang, Mr. Teruo Nagano, Mr. Wei Hong-Chen and Mr. Koji Shinohara are Executive Directors of the Company. Mr. Hsu Shin-Chun, Mr. Lee Tiong-Hock and Mr. Hiromu Fukada are Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company.
