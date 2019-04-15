Tingyi Cayman Islands : PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

(1)THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT

The Company proposes to amend Article 57 of the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles") by reducing the threshold that shareholders could convene an extraordinary general meeting from the current level of not less than 25% of the paid-up capital of the Company to not less than 10% of the paid-up capital of the Company (the "Proposed Amendment").

(2)REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT

The Proposed Amendment will bring the Articles with respect to the right of shareholders to convene extraordinary general meeting in line with that of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the laws of Hong Kong).

(3)SHAREHOLDERS' APPROVAL

The Proposed Amendment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of a special resolution.

A circular containing further details of the Proposed Amendment, together with the relevant notice of the general meeting and a proxy form, will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company on or about 15 April 2019.

By order of the Board

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

Mr. Wei Hong-Ming

Chairman and Executive Director

Shanghai, the PRC, 15 April 2019