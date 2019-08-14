Tipco Asphalt Public : Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer (additional in blue)

Bor. Hor. 035/2019
14th August 2019
Attention:
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Re: Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer
The Company hereby reports to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that Board of Directors meeting of Tipco Asphalt Public Company Limited No. 4/2019 held on 13th August 2019
acknowledged resignation of Mr. Somchit Sertthin as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 13 August 2019. Nevertheless, Mr. Somchit Sertthin has still remained member of Board of Directors and Executive committee;
approved the appointment of Mr. Chaiwat Srivalwat as new Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 13th August 2019.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely,
Ms. Laksana Supsakorn
Chairman of the Board
