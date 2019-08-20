Log in
TIPTREE INC

(TIPT)
Tiptree Inc. : to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28th in Chicago

08/20/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced that certain members of management will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Tiptree’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:05 am ET (9:05 am CT). The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website at www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of Tiptree’s website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that combines insurance operations with investment management capabilities. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is a leading provider of specialty insurance products and related services, including credit protection, warranty, and programs which underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance. The Company also allocates capital across a broad spectrum of investments, which is referred to as Tiptree Capital. Today, Tiptree Capital consists of asset management operations, mortgage operations and other investments. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Ilany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gene Barnes Executive Chairman
Julia H. Wyatt Chief Operating Officer
Sandra E. Bell Chief Financial Officer
Bradley E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIPTREE INC19.50%231
INVESTOR AB16.13%34 863
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-7.04%34 379
HAL TRUST3.15%12 709
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 784
KINNEVIK14.27%7 161
