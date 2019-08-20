Tiptree Inc. : to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28th in Chicago

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced that certain members of management will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Tiptree’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:05 am ET (9:05 am CT). The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website at www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of Tiptree’s website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com.

About Tiptree

