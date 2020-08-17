Tiptree Inc. : to Present at the Virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 26 via Webcast

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced that certain members of management will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 via webcast.

Tiptree’s presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed throughout the day at the conference website at www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of Tiptree’s website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Tiptree Insurance, along with its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of specialty insurance, warranty products and related administration services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005612/en/