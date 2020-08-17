Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tiptree Inc.    TIPT

TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiptree Inc. : to Present at the Virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 26 via Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced that certain members of management will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 via webcast.

Tiptree’s presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed throughout the day at the conference website at www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of Tiptree’s website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Tiptree Insurance, along with its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of specialty insurance, warranty products and related administration services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TIPTREE INC.
04:06pTIPTREE INC. : to Present at the Virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on We..
BU
08/05TIPTREE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/05TIPTREE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations..
AQ
08/05TIPTREE : Reports Q2 2020 Results
BU
07/30TIPTREE : to Hold Conference Call for Q2 2020 Results on Thursday, August 6, 202..
BU
06/17TIPTREE INC. : to Present at the Virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on..
BU
06/16TIPTREE INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15TIPTREE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07TIPTREE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/07TIPTREE : Reports Q1 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 765 M - -
Net income 2019 18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
Yield 2019 1,97%
Capitalization 191 M 191 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 994
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart TIPTREE INC.
Duration : Period :
Tiptree Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIPTREE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Ilany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gene Barnes Executive Chairman
Julia H. Wyatt Chief Operating Officer
Sandra E. Bell Chief Financial Officer
Bradley E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIPTREE INC.-30.22%191
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.54%25 872
HAL TRUST-20.13%11 348
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-2.41%11 325
KINNEVIK AB40.44%10 224
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.73%6 912
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group