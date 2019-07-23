Log in
Tiptree : to Hold Conference Call for Q2 2019 Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

07/23/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (the “Company”) will hold a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9 AM ET to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2019 results. A copy of the second quarter 2019 investor presentation, to be used during the conference call, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the call, located at www.tiptreeinc.com.

If you have a question for management that you would like answered on the call, please submit your question to ir@tiptreeinc.com prior to the start of the call.

To Listen to the Webcast

The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiptreeinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-4018
International: 1-201-689-8471

To Hear the Conference Call Playback
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13691896

A replay of the call will be available from Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until midnight Eastern on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that combines a specialty insurance platform with investment management capabilities. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is a leading provider of specialty insurance underwriting products and services. The Company also allocates its capital across private operations and investments which we refer to as Tiptree Capital. Today, Tiptree Capital consists of asset management operations, mortgage operations and other investments. For more information, please visit http://www.tiptreeinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
