Tiscali : 19/06/2019 Transfer of convertible bonds

TRANSFER OF "TISCALI CONV 2019-2020" CONVERTIBLE BONDS
Cagliari, June 19 2019
The Company announces that on June18, 2019 Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC notified that on June 11, 2019 it had sold to Sova Capital Limited 53 convertible bonds "TISCALI CONV 2019-2020". (ISIN: IT 0005358848).
Sova Capital Limited is a Qualified Investor in accordance with the "TISCALI CONV 2019-2020" Bond Terms and Conditions Notes, available at www.tiscali.com.
Information on Tiscali
Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) is one of the leading alternative telecommunications companies in Italy and
provides its private and business customers with a wide range of services: in particular, Internet access in UltraBroadBand mod with Wireless Fiber To The Home (WFTTH) and FIBER technology, as well as VoIP services, MVNO, media and other technologically advanced products. As at 31 December 2018, Tiscali reported recorded a customer portfolio of about 640.1 thousand units. The Tiscali website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it
