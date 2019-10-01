Tiscali S p A : August 2019 Information to the market pursuant to Art. 114 law decree N. 5898

Net of the impact of the application of IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of June 30, 2019, with retroactive effect from January 1, 2019), the Net Financial Position amounted to EUR 66.1 million as of August 31, 2019.

The net financial position as at August 31, 2019 amounted to EUR 86 million.

NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE TISCALI GROUP AND OF TISCALI SPA,WITH SHORT-TERM COMPONENTS

In compliance with Consob request sent to the Company on July 14, 2009, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of the Law Decree No. 58/98, the Company hereby provides to the market the following information concerning the Tiscali Group as at August 31, 2019.

Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

N. Issued Bonds O. Other non-current debts (5) 19,514 P. Non-current financial debt (M) + (N) + (O) 88,367 Q. Net financial debt (L) + (P) 86,038 8,906 Q. Net financial debt (L) + (P), Net of IFRS 16 66,141 8,906

Notes:

The item relates to the Convertible Bond Loan issued on January 31, 2019 for a nominal value of EUR 10.6 million subscribed on the same date for a value of EUR 10.1 million by ICT Holding Limited and Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC in equal shares. In July 2019, Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC requested the conversion of a nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million. The residual nominal value of the bond issue, equal to EUR 9.1 million, corresponds to a depreciated value of EUR 8.7 million. For more information, please refer to the Illustrative Report on the convertible bond loan published by the Company on January 10, 2019. Includes the component of EUR 0.4 million due within the current financial year of the Senior Lenders loan restructured on March 28, 2019 (portions of principal and interest repayable within 12 months). Includes the following items: i) the short-term portion of finance lease payables related to investments in the network infrastructure for EUR 7.1 million, in addition to EUR 2.6 million recognised on lease contracts capitalised in accordance with IFRS 16; ii) the short-term portion of the loans granted by the Ministry for Education and University and by the Minister for Economic Development for EUR 46,000. iii) as for EUR 0.4 million per Euro the value of the convertible bond loan option, as better described in the previous note 1), iv) the short-term portion of the debt relating to the Sa illetta lease agreement (recognised following the application of IFRS 16) for EUR 1.3 million. Includes the following items: i) the component of EUR 65,4 million originally due beyond the current financial year of the Senior Lenders loan on March 28, 2019; ii) long-term portions of other long-term bank loans for EUR 3.5 million. Includes the following items: i) the long-term portion of the debt relating to the Sa Illetta lease agreement (recorded following the application of IFRS 16) for EUR 13 million; ii) the long-term portion of financial lease payables related to investments for the network infrastructure for EUR 3.5 million in addition to a further EUR 3 million recorded on the lease agreements capitalised in application of IFRS 16.

OVERDUE DEBT POSITIONS OF THE TISCALI GROUP AS AT AUGUST 31, 2019

As at August 31, 2019, net overdue trade payables amounted to EUR 19.3 million (net of payment plans agreed with suppliers and net of credit amounts or claims against the same suppliers). This amount represents a decrease of about EUR 1.3 million compared to the end of July.

As at August 31, 2019 overdue financial debts amounted to EUR 1.5 million (net of credit positions), the same amount to the end of July.

There were also overdue tax debts for approximately EUR 26.1 million. There were also overdue debts towards social security institutions amounting to EUR 0.5 million, the same amount to the end of July.

POSSIBLE REACTIONS OF THE CREDITORS OF THE GROUP AS AT AUGUST 31, 2019

There have been no suspensions of relationships with suppliers capable of affecting the course of business.

As at August 31, 2019, the group received reminders for payment only within the ordinary course of business. As at that date, the total main injunctions for payment received amounted to EUR 11.6 million (EUR 11.8 million at the end of July), of which the residual not paid off as still in