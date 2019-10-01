Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tiscali S.p.A.    TIS   IT0004513666

TISCALI S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tiscali S p A : August 2019 Information to the market pursuant to Art. 114 law decree N. 5898

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

Cagliari, September 30, 2019

In compliance with Consob request sent to the Company on July 14, 2009, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of the Law Decree No. 58/98, the Company hereby provides to the market the following information concerning the Tiscali Group as at August 31, 2019.

NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE TISCALI GROUP AND OF TISCALI SPA,WITH SHORT-TERM COMPONENTS

SHOWN SEPARATELY FROM MEDIUM/LONG-TERM COMPONENTS

The net financial position as at August 31, 2019 amounted to EUR 86 million.

Net of the impact of the application of IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of June 30, 2019, with retroactive effect from January 1, 2019), the Net Financial Position amounted to EUR 66.1 million as of August 31, 2019.

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

Eur (000)

Note

Tiscali

Of Which:

Group

Tiscali

August 31,

S.p.A.

2019

August 31,

2019

A. Cash and bank deposits

23,075

236

B. Other Cash Equivalent

C. Securities held for trading

D. Current Assets (A) + (B) + (C)

23,075

236

E. Current financial receivables

F. Non-current financial receivables

G. Current bank payables

219

H. Current Portion of Issued Bonds

(1)

8,709

8,709

I. Current Portion of non-current debt

(2)

407

J. Other current financial debt

(3)

11,412

434

K. Current financial debt (G) + (H) + (I) + (J)

20,746

9,143

L. Net current financial debt (K) - (E) - (D) - (F)

(2,328)

8,906

M. Non-current bank payables

(4)

68,852

Tiscali S.p.A.

Headquarters Località Sa Illetta km 2.300, 09123 Cagliari, Italia

Tel. +39 070 4601 1

Shareholders' Capital. 44.455.159,37 fully paid-up

VAT 02375280928

R.E.A. 191784

C.C.I.A.A. Cagliari

tiscali.com

N. Issued Bonds

O. Other non-current debts

(5)

19,514

P. Non-current financial debt (M) + (N) + (O)

88,367

Q. Net financial debt (L) + (P)

86,038

8,906

Q. Net financial debt (L) + (P), Net of IFRS 16

66,141

8,906

Notes:

  1. The item relates to the Convertible Bond Loan issued on January 31, 2019 for a nominal value of EUR 10.6 million subscribed on the same date for a value of EUR 10.1 million by ICT Holding Limited and Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC in equal shares. In July 2019, Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC requested the conversion of a nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million. The residual nominal value of the bond issue, equal to EUR 9.1 million, corresponds to a depreciated value of EUR 8.7 million. For more information, please refer to the Illustrative Report on the convertible bond loan published by the Company on January 10, 2019.
  2. Includes the component of EUR 0.4 million due within the current financial year of the Senior Lenders loan restructured on March 28, 2019 (portions of principal and interest repayable within 12 months).
  3. Includes the following items: i)the short-term portion of finance lease payables related to investments in the network infrastructure for EUR 7.1 million, in addition to EUR 2.6 million recognised on lease contracts capitalised in accordance with IFRS 16; ii) the short-term portion of the loans granted by the Ministry for Education and University and by the Minister for Economic Development for EUR 46,000. iii) as for EUR 0.4 million per Euro the value of the convertible bond loan option, as better described in the previous note 1), iv) theshort-termportion of the debt relating to the Sa illetta lease agreement (recognised following the application of IFRS 16) for EUR 1.3 million.
  4. Includes the following items: i) the component of EUR 65,4 million originally due beyond the current financial year of the Senior Lenders loan on March 28, 2019; ii)long-term portions of other long-term bank loans for EUR 3.5 million.
  5. Includes the following items: i) thelong-term portion of the debt relating to the Sa Illetta lease agreement (recorded following the application of IFRS 16) for EUR 13 million; ii) the long-term portion of financial lease payables related to investments for the network infrastructure for EUR 3.5 million in addition to a further EUR 3 million recorded on the lease agreements capitalised in application of IFRS 16.

OVERDUE DEBT POSITIONS OF THE TISCALI GROUP AS AT AUGUST 31, 2019

As at August 31, 2019, net overdue trade payables amounted to EUR 19.3 million (net of payment plans agreed with suppliers and net of credit amounts or claims against the same suppliers). This amount represents a decrease of about EUR 1.3 million compared to the end of July.

As at August 31, 2019 overdue financial debts amounted to EUR 1.5 million (net of credit positions), the same amount to the end of July.

There were also overdue tax debts for approximately EUR 26.1 million. There were also overdue debts towards social security institutions amounting to EUR 0.5 million, the same amount to the end of July.

POSSIBLE REACTIONS OF THE CREDITORS OF THE GROUP AS AT AUGUST 31, 2019

There have been no suspensions of relationships with suppliers capable of affecting the course of business.

As at August 31, 2019, the group received reminders for payment only within the ordinary course of business. As at that date, the total main injunctions for payment received amounted to EUR 11.6 million (EUR 11.8 million at the end of July), of which the residual not paid off as still in

negotiation, opposition or subject to an installment scheme amounted to EUR 8.2 million (EUR 8.4 million at the end of July).

RELATIONSHIPS WITH TISCALI S.P.A.AND THE TISCALI GROUP RELATED PARTIES

The Tiscali Group holds relationships with related parties on terms deemed as customary in the respective reference markets, taking into account the characteristics of the goods and services provided.

The table below summarizes the income statement and balance sheet for the Tiscali Group as at August 31, 2019, arising from transactions with related parties.

INCOME STATEMENT

(EUR 000)

Monteverdi S.r.l.

Istella

Convertible bond

TOTAL

BALANCE SHEET

(EUR 000)

Monteverdi S.r.l.

Istella

Convertible bond

TOTAL

.

Notes

Of which:

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2019

TISCALI GROUP

Tiscali S.p.A.

1

(19)

2

185.4

3

(147.4)

(147.4)

19

(147.4)

Of which:

TISCALI GROUP

Tiscali S.p.A.

August 31, 2019

August 31, 2019

1

(48.0)

2

308.3

3

(260.3)

  1. Monteverdi S.r.l.: company participated by the Chief Executive Officer and reference shareholder Renato Soru. The relationship concerned refers to a leasing contract for a space used for the storage of business documentation.
  2. Istella: company owned 64% by Chief Executive Officer and reference shareholder Renato Soru. The relationship concerned refers to supply, by Tiscali, of IT services (hosting of network equipment) from October 2018.
  3. Convertible Bond Loan: issued on January 31, 2019 for a nominal value of EUR 10.6 million subscribed on the same date by ICT Holding Limited and Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC in equal shares. The share subscribed by ICT, equal to EUR 5.3 million of nominal value (EUR 4.8 million as amortized cost) is shown in the table above, due to the fact that ICT was a related party until it held its 20.79% stake in Tiscali. This investment was sold on May 16, 2019. From this date, ICT ceases to be a related party. For completeness of information, the table above includes the economic effect of the transaction up to the date of sale of the investment, while the debt is not represented in the balance sheet.

It shall be noted that the income statement and the balance sheet values reported in the table above do not include fees paid to Directors, Statutory Auditors and Top Managers tasked with strategic responsibilities.

STATEMENT OF THE EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF DRAWING UP THE COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS

I, the undersigned Roberto Lai, Executive in charge of drawing up the Company's accounting documents of Tiscali S.p.A., certify that, pursuant to Art. 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98 and subsequent amendments, that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.

Roberto Lai

_____________________________________________________

Executive in charge of drawing up the Company's accounting documents

Information on Tiscali

Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) is one of the leading alternative telecommunications companies in Italy and

provides its private and business customers with a wide range of services: Broadband internet access through Wireless Fiber To The Home (WFTTH) and Fiber technology, as well as VoIP, MVNO, media and other technologically advanced products (mail, web streaming, security services etc). As at June 30, 2019, Tiscali recorded a customer portfolio of about 654,400 units. The Tiscali website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TISCALI S.P.A.
04:13pTISCALI S P A : August 2019 Information to the market pursuant to Art. 114 law d..
PU
07/02TISCALI : 02/07/2019 May 2019 Information to the market pursuant to Art. 114 law..
PU
06/27TISCALI : 27/06/2019 Outcome of today's Shareholders' Meeting and BoD
PU
06/27TISCALI S.P.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
06/20TISCALI : Transfer of 'tiscali conv 2019-2020' convertible bonds
AQ
06/19TISCALI : 19/06/2019 Transfer of convertible bonds
PU
06/07TISCALI : List of Directors of shareholders Amsicora srl and Renato Soru publish..
AQ
06/06TISCALI : 06/06/2019 List of Directors of shareholders Amsicora srl and Renato S..
PU
06/03TISCALI : 03/06/2019 April 2019 Information to the market pursuant to Art. 114 l..
PU
05/24TISCALI : 24/05/2019 Comunicazione Internal Dealing ICT Holding LTD
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 157 M
EBIT 2019 -39,3 M
Net income 2019 -36,5 M
Debt 2019 55,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,28x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 50,4 M
Chart TISCALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tiscali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TISCALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01  €
Last Close Price 0,01  €
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renato Soru Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Trondoli Chairman
Alex Kossuta Chief Operating Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Independent Director
Manilo Marocco Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TISCALI S.P.A.-15.71%56
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.36%249 649
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION15.04%86 700
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.87%79 605
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 008
BCE INC.18.84%43 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group