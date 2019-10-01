Tiscali S p A : August 2019 Information to the market pursuant to Art. 114 law decree N. 5898
Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98
Cagliari, September 30, 2019
In compliance with Consob request sent to the Company on July 14, 2009, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of the Law Decree No. 58/98, the Company hereby provides to the market the following information concerning the Tiscali Group as at August 31, 2019.
NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE TISCALI GROUP AND OF TISCALI SPA,WITH SHORT-TERM COMPONENTS
SHOWN SEPARATELY FROM MEDIUM/LONG-TERM COMPONENTS
The net financial position as at August 31, 2019 amounted to EUR 86 million.
Net of the impact of the application of IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of June 30, 2019, with retroactive effect from January 1, 2019), the Net Financial Position amounted to EUR 66.1 million as of August 31, 2019.
NET FINANCIAL POSITION
Eur (000)
Note
Tiscali
Of Which:
Group
Tiscali
August 31,
S.p.A.
2019
August 31,
2019
A. Cash and bank deposits
23,075
236
B. Other Cash Equivalent
C. Securities held for trading
D. Current Assets (A) + (B) + (C)
23,075
236
E. Current financial receivables
F. Non-current financial receivables
G. Current bank payables
219
H. Current Portion of Issued Bonds
(1)
8,709
8,709
I. Current Portion of non-current debt
(2)
407
J. Other current financial debt
(3)
11,412
434
K. Current financial debt (G) + (H) + (I) + (J)
20,746
9,143
L. Net current financial debt (K) - (E) - (D) - (F)
(2,328)
8,906
M. Non-current bank payables
(4)
68,852
The item relates to the Convertible Bond Loan issued on January 31, 2019 for a nominal value of EUR 10.6 million subscribed on the same date for a value of EUR 10.1 million by ICT Holding Limited and Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC in equal shares. In July 2019, Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC requested the conversion of a nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million. The residual nominal value of the bond issue, equal to EUR 9.1 million, corresponds to a depreciated value of EUR 8.7 million. For more information, please refer to the Illustrative Report on the convertible bond loan published by the Company on January 10, 2019.
Includes the component of EUR 0.4 million due within the current financial year of the Senior Lenders loan restructured on March 28, 2019 (portions of principal and interest repayable within 12 months).
Includes the following items: i)the short-term portion of finance lease payables related to investments in the network infrastructure for EUR 7.1 million, in addition to EUR 2.6 million recognised on lease contracts capitalised in accordance with IFRS 16; ii) the short-term portion of the loans granted by the Ministry for Education and University and by the Minister for Economic Development for EUR 46,000. iii) as for EUR 0.4 million per Euro the value of the convertible bond loan option, as better described in the previous note 1), iv) theshort-termportion of the debt relating to the Sa illetta lease agreement (recognised following the application of IFRS 16) for EUR 1.3 million.
Includes the following items: i) the component of EUR 65,4 million originally due beyond the current financial year of the Senior Lenders loan on March 28, 2019; ii)long-term portions of other long-term bank loans for EUR 3.5 million.
Includes the following items: i) thelong-term portion of the debt relating to the Sa Illetta lease agreement (recorded following the application of IFRS 16) for EUR 13 million; ii) the long-term portion of financial lease payables related to investments for the network infrastructure for EUR 3.5 million in addition to a further EUR 3 million recorded on the lease agreements capitalised in application of IFRS 16.
OVERDUE DEBT POSITIONS OF THE TISCALI GROUP AS AT AUGUST 31, 2019
As at August 31, 2019, net overdue trade payables amounted to EUR 19.3 million (net of payment plans agreed with suppliers and net of credit amounts or claims against the same suppliers). This amount represents a decrease of about EUR 1.3 million compared to the end of July.
As at August 31, 2019 overdue financial debts amounted to EUR 1.5 million (net of credit positions), the same amount to the end of July.
There were also overdue tax debts for approximately EUR 26.1 million. There were also overdue debts towards social security institutions amounting to EUR 0.5 million, the same amount to the end of July.
POSSIBLE REACTIONS OF THE CREDITORS OF THE GROUP AS AT AUGUST 31, 2019
There have been no suspensions of relationships with suppliers capable of affecting the course of business.
As at August 31, 2019, the group received reminders for payment only within the ordinary course of business. As at that date, the total main injunctions for payment received amounted to EUR 11.6 million (EUR 11.8 million at the end of July), of which the residual not paid off as still in
negotiation, opposition or subject to an installment scheme amounted to EUR 8.2 million (EUR 8.4 million at the end of July).
RELATIONSHIPS WITH TISCALI S.P.A.AND THE TISCALI GROUP RELATED PARTIES
The Tiscali Group holds relationships with related parties on terms deemed as customary in the respective reference markets, taking into account the characteristics of the goods and services provided.
The table below summarizes the income statement and balance sheet for the Tiscali Group as at August 31, 2019, arising from transactions with related parties.
INCOME STATEMENT
(EUR 000)
Monteverdi S.r.l.
Istella
Convertible bond
TOTAL
BALANCE SHEET
(EUR 000)
Monteverdi S.r.l.
Istella
Convertible bond
TOTAL
Notes
Of which:
August 31, 2019
August 31, 2019
TISCALI GROUP
Tiscali S.p.A.
1
(19)
2
185.4
3
(147.4)
(147.4)
19
(147.4)
Of which:
TISCALI GROUP
Tiscali S.p.A.
August 31, 2019
August 31, 2019
1
(48.0)
2
308.3
3
(260.3)
Monteverdi S.r.l.: company participated by the Chief Executive Officer and reference shareholder Renato Soru. The relationship concerned refers to a leasing contract for a space used for the storage of business documentation.
Istella: company owned 64% by Chief Executive Officer and reference shareholder Renato Soru. The relationship concerned refers to supply, by Tiscali, of IT services (hosting of network equipment) from October 2018.
Convertible Bond Loan: issued on January 31, 2019 for a nominal value of EUR 10.6 million subscribed on the same date by ICT Holding Limited and Sova Disciplined Equity Fund SPC in equal shares. The share subscribed by ICT, equal to EUR 5.3 million of nominal value (EUR 4.8 million as amortized cost) is shown in the table above, due to the fact that ICT was a related party until it held its 20.79% stake in Tiscali. This investment was sold on May 16, 2019. From this date, ICT ceases to be a related party. For completeness of information, the table above includes the economic effect of the transaction up to the date of sale of the investment, while the debt is not represented in the balance sheet.
It shall be noted that the income statement and the balance sheet values reported in the table above do not include fees paid to Directors, Statutory Auditors and Top Managers tasked with strategic responsibilities.
STATEMENT OF THE EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF DRAWING UP THE COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS
I, the undersigned Roberto Lai, Executive in charge of drawing up the Company's accounting documents of Tiscali S.p.A., certify that, pursuant to Art. 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98 and subsequent amendments, that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.
Executive in charge of drawing up the Company's accounting documents
Information on Tiscali
Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) is one of the leading alternative telecommunications companies in Italy and
provides its private and business customers with a wide range of services: Broadband internet access through Wireless Fiber To The Home (WFTTH) and Fiber technology, as well as VoIP, MVNO, media and other technologically advanced products (mail, web streaming, security services etc). As at June 30, 2019, Tiscali recorded a customer portfolio of about 654,400 units. The Tiscali website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it