Tiscali S p A : Notice of request for conversion of 26 "Tiscali Conv 2019-2020" bonds

Notice of request for conversion of 26 "Tiscali Conv 2019-2020" bonds
Cagliari, June 11 2020
With reference to the Tiscali Conv 2019-2020 bond loan (the "Bond Loan"), the Company announces that on 9 June it received a request from the bondholder ICT Holding Ltd for the conversion of 26 bonds, for a nominal value of Eur 2,600,000, corresponding to 268,317,853 Tiscali shares, which will be issued according to the Bond Regulations.
For further information on the Tiscali Conv. 2019-2020 bond issue, please refer to the documentation published on the website www.tiscali.com
Press Office Ilenia Loi
+39 0704601799 iloi@tiscali.com
Information on Tiscali
Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) is one of the leading alternative telecommunications companies in Italy
and provides its private and business customers with a wide range of services: in particular, Internet access in UltraBroadBand mod with Wireless Fiber To The Home (WFTTH) and FIBER technology, as well as VoIP services, MVNO, media and other technologically advanced products. As at 31 December 2019, Tiscali reported recorded a customer portfolio of about 668.2 thousand units. The Tiscali website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it
|
Tiscali S.p.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Località Sa Illetta km 2.300, 09123 Cagliari, Italia
|
|
Tel. +39 070 4601 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Capital. 46,355,159.37 fully paid-up
|
|
VAT 02375280928
|
|
R.E.A. 191784
|
|
C.C.I.A.A. Cagliari
|
|
tiscali.com
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 14:42:06 UTC