Tiscali S p A : Updating of the corporate events calendar 2020

08/03/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

Updating of the corporate events calendar 2020

Cagliari, 03 August, 2020

Tiscali announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for September, 14 and concerning the approval of the half-yearly report as at 30 June 2020 has been postponed to September, 29.

Press Office

Ilenia Loi

+39 0704601799 iloi@tiscali.com

Information on Tiscali

Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) is one of the leading alternative telecommunications companies in Italy

and provides its private and business customers with a wide range of services: in particular, Internet access in UltraBroadBand mod with Wireless Fiber To The Home (WFTTH) and FIBER technology, as well as VoIP services, MVNO, media and other technologically advanced products. As at 31 December 2019, Tiscali reported recorded a customer portfolio of about 668.2 thousand units. The Tiscali website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it

Tiscali S.p.A.

Headquarters Località Sa Illetta km 2.300, 09123 Cagliari, Italia

Tel. +39 070 4601 1

Shareholders' Capital. 51.655.159,37 fully paid-up

VAT 02375280928

R.E.A. 191784

C.C.I.A.A. Cagliari

tiscali.com

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 17:11:09 UTC
