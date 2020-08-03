Tiscali S p A : Updating of the corporate events calendar 2020

Updating of the corporate events calendar 2020

Cagliari, 03 August, 2020

Tiscali announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for September, 14 and concerning the approval of the half-yearly report as at 30 June 2020 has been postponed to September, 29.

