Tiscali S p A : Updating of the corporate events calendar 2020

Updating of the corporate events calendar 2020
Cagliari, 03 August, 2020
Tiscali announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for September, 14 and concerning the approval of the half-yearly report as at 30 June 2020 has been postponed to September, 29.
Information on Tiscali
Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) is one of the leading alternative telecommunications companies in Italy
and provides its private and business customers with a wide range of services: in particular, Internet access in UltraBroadBand mod with Wireless Fiber To The Home (WFTTH) and FIBER technology, as well as VoIP services, MVNO, media and other technologically advanced products. As at 31 December 2019, Tiscali reported recorded a customer portfolio of about 668.2 thousand units. The Tiscali website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it
