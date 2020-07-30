Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Titan Company Limited    500114   INE280A01028

TITAN COMPANY LIMITED

(500114)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titan : India's 2020 gold demand may hit 26-year low as prices rally - WGC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 05:00am BST

* Gold demand plunges 56% y/y in H1 to 165.6 T -WGC

* June quarter demand plunges 70% to 11-yr low -WGC

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - India's gold demand in 2020 is expected to fall to the lowest level in 26 years with domestic bullion prices hitting a record high and as falling disposable incomes could curtail retail purchases, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

Lower demand by the world's second-biggest bullion consumer could limit a rally in global prices, which hit a record high earlier this month, although it could also reduce India's trade deficit and support the ailing rupee.

"Fast rising gold prices could act as headwinds," said Somasundaram PR, the managing director of WGC's Indian operations.

Local gold futures have jumped 35% so far this year after rising a quarter in 2019.

India's gold consumption in the first half of 2020 plunged 56% on-year to 165.6 tonnes. Meanwhile, the coronavirus-triggered lockdown also slashed demand by 70% in the June quarter to 63.7 tonnes, the lowest in more than a decade, the WGC said in a report published on Thursday.

Millions of Indians have lost their jobs or taken a pay cut after the country imposed a lockdown on its 1.3 billion people to curb the spread of the virus that has infected more than 1.5 million Indians.

Consumption is generally high during the June quarter due to weddings and key festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, but lockdown restrictions kept shoppers indoors this year.

The weak demand in the first half could drag down India's gold consumption in 2020 to the lowest since 1994, when demand stood at 415 tonnes, Somasundaram said, adding that it is still difficult to provide an estimate for full-year demand as the coronavirus crisis is still unfolding.

"Indian demand has previously jumped as much as 300 tonnes in a quarter. Latent demand could come out in the second half," Somasundaram said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.08% 1964.06 Delayed Quote.28.93%
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED -1.20% 1039.45 End-of-day quote.-12.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
05:00aTITAN : India's 2020 gold demand may hit 26-year low as prices rally - WGC
RE
03:17aTITAN : India's 2020 gold demand may hit 26-year low as prices rally - WGC
RE
06/09TITAN : 4Q Net Profit Fell 2.1% on Higher Tax Expenses
DJ
03/23TITAN : Suspends Manufacturing, Closes Stores for One Week
DJ
02/04TITAN COMPANY LIMITED : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2019TITAN COMPANY LIMITED : Slide show half-year results
CO
2019TITAN COMPANY LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2019TITAN : Hopes To Gain Massive Savings In Energy Costs Using Schneider Electric's..
AQ
2019TITAN : has announced that it is implementing Schneider's EcoStruxure Micro Data..
AQ
2019SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has announced it's implementing EcoStruxure Micro Data Cent..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 174 B 2 324 M 1 790 M
Net income 2021 10 513 M 140 M 108 M
Net cash 2021 14 252 M 190 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2021 87,5x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 923 B 12 318 M 9 488 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 7 437
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Titan Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 039,45 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. K. Venkataraman Managing Director
Thiru N. Muruganandam Chairman
Subbu Subramaniam Chief Financial Officer & Head-IT
Bhaskar Puttige Bhat Non-Executive Non- Independent Director
Hema Ravichandar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED-12.47%12 472
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-7.04%227 261
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL9.76%89 297
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-14.58%59 166
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.39.27%42 010
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-23.64%35 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group