Titan International, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

06/12/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

QUINCY, Ill., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share for the second quarter of 2019. The cash dividend is payable Monday, July 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on Friday, June 28, 2019.

About Titan
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Titan International, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Titan International)

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-inc-announces-second-quarter-2019-cash-dividend-300866795.html

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
