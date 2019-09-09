Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Titan International Inc    TWI

TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC

(TWI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Titan International, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

QUINCY, Ill., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share for the third quarter of 2019. The cash dividend is payable Tuesday, October 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on Monday, September 30, 2019.

About Titan
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Titan International, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Titan International)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-inc-announces-third-quarter-2019-cash-dividend-300914475.html

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC
06:01pTITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend
PR
08/01TITAN INTERNATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
07/18TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. : To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On..
PR
06/27TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/14TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
06/13TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Appointment of Max A. Guinn to Board of Di..
PR
06/13TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
06/12TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend
PR
05/21TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group