Titan International, Inc. : Provides Update on Settlement Put Option

QUINCY, Ill., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Titan") announced today that the Company intends to satisfy the settlement put option that was exercised by an affiliate of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), one of the three shareholders of Voltyre-Prom, with freely tradeable Titan common stock. After evaluating its options, Titan's Board of Directors determined that it was in the Company's and the shareholders' best interests to satisfy the settlement put option in this manner.

The Company, together with affiliates of One Equity Partners (OEP) and RDIF, owns all of the equity interests in Voltyre-Prom, a leading producer of agricultural and industrial tires, which owns and operates an over two million square foot manufacturing facility located in Volgograd, Russia. As previously announced, RDIF exercised its settlement put option on November 14, 2018, thus obligating the Company to acquire RDIF's equity interest in Voltyre-Prom within 60 days of the notice or within 120 days if regulatory approval is necessary. The Shareholder Agreement provides, if regulatory approvals are required and not obtained within 120 days, Titan's obligation to acquire RDIF's interest shall cease.

The Company believes that the issuance of the Titan shares to RDIF in satisfaction of the settlement put option may require certain regulatory approvals, including, but not limited to, from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) due to an RDIF affiliate being on the U.S. Treasury's Sectoral Sanctions List, and various filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including a registration statement, and the New York Stock Exchange.

Chairman of the Board, Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. stated, "The timeline associated with the put option is very tight and the Titan team, headed by CEO Paul Reitz, are working through the holidays and beyond, using all reasonable endeavors to ensure that the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained as soon as practicable. However, if the regulatory approvals are not obtained within the necessary 120 days, which is March 14, 2019, it is Titan's belief, based upon the explicit language in the Shareholders' Agreement, that Titan's obligations cease under the put option. RDIF has known about these requirements from day one and would have been better served to have exercised the put option in July, when it first had the opportunity. I am seeking to meet with RDIF CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, as soon as possible to discuss this matter further, in an effort to achieve the best possible outcome for all parties."

The timeline associated with RDIF's settlement put option:

July 10, 2018 – RDIF's settlement put option became exercisable; November 14, 2018 – RDIF exercised its put option; November 26, 2018 – Titan provided RDIF with the valuation notice for the put option; December 20, 2018 – Titan provided notice to RDIF that the put option will be satisfied in Titan common stock; and March 14, 2019 – expiration of the 120-day requirement to obtain necessary regulatory approvals.



By satisfying the settlement put option in stock, the Shareholder Agreement may obligate Titan to pay cash to RDIF to cover any "shortfall" (i.e., sale proceeds received by RDIF upon its sale of the Titan stock shortly after its receipt of such stock being less than the amount RDIF would have received had Titan paid in cash, rather than stock). There can be no assurance at this time as to the ultimate outcome of the exercise of the put option pursuant to the Shareholders' Agreement and its effect on Titan.

