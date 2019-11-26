Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2019 0 11/26/2019 | 06:46am EST Send by mail :

- Announces Domestic Acquisition of Northwood, ND Dealership - - Company Updates Fiscal 2020 Modeling Assumptions - WEST FARGO, N.D., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2019. David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our higher margin parts and service business experienced strong growth during the seasonally important third quarter and drove higher gross profits across all three of our segments. This strong parts and service activity helped generate solid performance in our Agriculture segment, which grew top and bottom line despite very difficult harvest conditions and persistent macroeconomic uncertainty. While we wait for the environment to stabilize, we remain focused on providing exceptional customer care and managing the controllable aspects of our business, which poises us well for growth and enhanced profitability once industry conditions improve." Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results Consolidated Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, revenue was flat versus the prior year at $360.9 million. Equipment sales were $246.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $253.8 million in the third quarter last year. Parts sales were $70.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $64.6 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $27.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $24.8 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $16.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $17.7 million in the third quarter last year. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $71.8 million, compared to $69.5 million in the third quarter last year. Gross profit margins increased 60 basis points to 19.9% versus the comparable period last year. The increase in gross profit and margin percentage is due to the strong performance of our parts and service business in the current quarter. Operating expenses increased by $4.9 million to $58.2 million, or 16.1% of revenue, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $53.3 million, or 14.8% of revenue, for the third quarter of last year. Current quarter expenses were impacted by ERP transition costs incurred in the quarter and increased costs associated with supporting increased activity levels in our Agriculture and Construction segments. Floorplan and other interest expense, which totaled $2.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, decreased a combined $1.1 million, or 30.8%, compared to the third quarter of last year. Most of the decrease was due to lower interest expense resulting from the May 1, 2019 retirement of the remaining balance of the Company’s convertible notes. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $8.2 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.37, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.48, for the third quarter of last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $9.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.44, compared to adjusted net income of $10.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.49, for the third quarter of last year. Our net income and adjusted net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were impacted by a higher effective tax rate due to foreign currency taxable gains in our Ukrainian business. These gains increased our effective tax rate by approximately seven percentage points, which negatively impacted our earnings per diluted share and adjusted earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.04 in the current quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter of last year. Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $214.1 million, compared to $209.7 million in the third quarter last year. The increase in revenue was driven by increased parts and service revenues. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $10.3 million, compared to $9.4 million of income before income taxes and $9.9 million of adjusted income before income taxes, in the third quarter last year. Construction Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $78.0 million, compared to $77.0 million in the third quarter last year. The increase in revenue was the result of increased parts and service revenues. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.3 million, compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter last year. Adjusted income before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.4 million, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter last year. International Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $68.8 million, compared to $74.2 million in the third quarter last year. The decrease in revenue was the result of lower equipment sales, partially offset by increased parts and service revenues. Income before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.1 million, compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter last year. Fiscal 2020 First Nine Months Results Revenue was $954.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $901.9 million for the same period last year. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $13.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $14.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 was $17.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $15.5 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $45.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $43.0 million in the same period last year. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow The Company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with $52.4 million of cash. The Company’s inventory level increased to $624.2 million as of October 31, 2019, compared to $491.1 million as of January 31, 2019. This inventory increase includes a $126.6 million increase in equipment inventory, which reflects an increase in new equipment inventory of $159.6 million, partially offset by a $33.0 million decrease in used equipment inventory. The Company had $445.7 million outstanding floorplan payables on $660.0 million total floorplan lines of credit as of October 31, 2019, compared to $273.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2019. The increase in our floorplan payable balance is primarily due to increased equipment inventory levels and the payoff of the Company's convertible notes on May 1, 2019. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the Company’s net cash used for operating activities was $8.3 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $11.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The Company evaluates its cash flow from operating activities net of all floorplan payable activity and maintaining a constant level of equity in its equipment inventory. Taking these adjustments into account, adjusted net cash used for operating activities was $35.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Closing of Northwood Acquisition On October 1, 2019, the Company closed on its acquisition of Uglem-Ness Co., which consists of one CaseIH agriculture dealership location in Northwood, North Dakota. In its most recent fiscal year, Northwood generated revenue of approximately $25 million. The total purchase price was $8.8 million, which does not include the future purchase of $2.1 million in real estate as well as $7.4 million of associated new inventory that the Company concurrently purchased from CNH Industrial under standard terms. The Company expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the first year of ownership. Mr. Meyer concluded, "We are extremely excited about bringing Northwood into the Titan Machinery family and expanding our footprint in the Red River Valley. The addition of this location will further support the service network we provide our customers in this important growing region. We are including Northwood's expected contributions in our modeling assumptions for the balance of the year and remain confident in our ability to achieve our Agriculture growth assumption for Fiscal 2020 despite the difficult harvest conditions our customers continue to experience. However, a higher effective consolidated tax rate and continued market driven challenges within our International Segment are pressuring our previous modeling assumptions. As a result, we are refining our Diluted and Adjusted Diluted EPS assumptions to the lower half of our prior expected ranges." Updated Fiscal 2020 Modeling Assumptions The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2020 modeling assumptions: Current Assumptions Previous Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture(1) Up 2-7% Up 2-7% Construction Up 5-10% Up 5-10% International(2) Flat Up 2-7% Diluted EPS $0.50 - $0.60 $0.50 - $0.70 Adjusted Diluted EPS(3) $0.75 - $0.85 $0.75 - $0.95 (1) Includes the partial year impact of the Northwood, ND acquisition completed on October 1, 2019.



(2) Includes the full year impact of the AGRAM acquisition completed on July 2, 2018.



(3) Excludes approximately $0.25 per diluted share impact of anticipated ERP-related expenses to be incurred with external consultants/vendors as well as the incremental impact of accelerated amortization of our existing ERP platform such that the assets are fully amortized when replaced, which is anticipated to occur in the first half of fiscal 2021. Three and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2018 Revenue and Cost of Revenue Amounts The revenue and cost of revenue amounts reported for the three and nine month periods ended October 31, 2018 are presented on an as corrected basis following the correction of an immaterial error as previously reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019. See this Annual Report on Form 10-K and the to-be-filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019 for additional information. Conference Call and Presentation Information The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, December 10, 2019, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13696348. A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, the non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items such as costs associated with our restructuring activities, impairment charges, and the charges associated with our ERP transition. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share, income (loss) before income taxes, and net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (all GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented to adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, and adjusted net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented. About Titan Machinery Inc. Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com . Forward Looking Statements Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, and International segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory expectations, leverage expectations, agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, and modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery’s actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, a substantial dependence on a single distributor, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to reduce inventory levels, climate conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Titan Machinery’s business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than required by law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments. TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) October 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 52,420 $ 56,745 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 88,907 77,500 Inventories 624,215 491,091 Prepaid expenses and other 7,857 15,556 Total current assets 773,399 640,892 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 148,090 138,950 Operating lease assets 92,124 — Deferred income taxes 3,398 3,010 Goodwill 2,291 1,161 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 9,059 7,247 Other 1,163 1,178 Total noncurrent assets 256,125 151,546 Total Assets $ 1,029,524 $ 792,438 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 24,439 $ 16,607 Floorplan payable 445,726 273,756 Senior convertible notes — 45,249 Current maturities of long-term debt 13,280 2,067 Current operating lease liabilities 12,002 — Deferred revenue 12,878 46,409 Accrued expenses and other 39,392 36,364 Total current liabilities 547,717 420,452 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 35,754 20,676 Operating lease liabilities 90,063 — Deferred income taxes 5,586 4,955 Other long-term liabilities 8,125 11,044 Total long-term liabilities 139,528 36,675 Stockholders' Equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 249,984 248,423 Retained earnings 97,044 89,228 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,749 ) (2,340 ) Total stockholders' equity 342,279 335,311 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,029,524 $ 792,438



TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Equipment $ 245,986 $ 253,793 $ 654,376 $ 625,188 Parts 70,788 64,609 181,928 166,923 Service 27,553 24,808 77,215 68,013 Rental and other 16,609 17,703 40,688 41,734 Total Revenue 360,936 360,913 954,207 901,858 Cost of Revenue Equipment 219,484 225,520 583,345 555,923 Parts 49,834 45,666 128,380 118,254 Service 8,950 7,756 25,170 21,918 Rental and other 10,894 12,429 27,612 29,762 Total Cost of Revenue 289,162 291,371 764,507 725,857 Gross Profit 71,774 69,542 189,700 176,001 Operating Expenses 58,184 53,306 165,594 147,665 Impairment of Long-Lived Assets 51 304 186 459 Restructuring Costs — (151 ) — 414 Income from Operations 13,539 16,083 23,920 27,463 Other Income (Expense) Interest income and other income (expense) 1,273 160 2,687 2,002 Floorplan interest expense (1,448 ) (1,856 ) (3,724 ) (4,932 ) Other interest expense (955 ) (1,617 ) (3,562 ) (6,137 ) Income Before Income Taxes 12,409 12,770 19,321 18,396 Provision for Income Taxes 4,195 1,994 6,041 4,055 Net Income 8,214 10,776 13,280 14,341 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.48 $ 0.60 $ 0.65 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 21,976 21,842 21,942 21,806



TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 Operating Activities Net income $ 13,280 $ 14,341 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities Depreciation and amortization 21,061 17,889 Impairment 186 459 Other, net 12,281 8,325 Changes in assets and liabilities Inventories (133,929 ) (28,704 ) Manufacturer floorplan payable 113,632 28,992 Other working capital (34,800 ) (29,576 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities (8,289 ) 11,726 Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (20,402 ) (9,120 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,386 1,101 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (11,752 ) (15,299 ) Other, net 13 (399 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (30,755 ) (23,717 ) Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 62,387 43,896 Principal payments on senior convertible notes (45,644 ) (20,025 ) Net proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt and finance leases 18,668 (11,919 ) Other, net (509 ) (643 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 34,902 11,309 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (183 ) (471 ) Net Change in Cash (4,325 ) (1,153 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 56,745 53,396 Cash at End of Period $ 52,420 $ 52,243



TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Revenue Agriculture $ 214,073 $ 209,697 2.1 % $ 533,538 $ 503,526 6.0 % Construction 78,031 76,994 1.3 % 232,813 215,560 8.0 % International 68,832 74,222 (7.3 ) % 187,856 182,772 2.8 % Total $ 360,936 $ 360,913 — % $ 954,207 $ 901,858 5.8 % Income Before Income Taxes Agriculture $ 10,259 $ 9,383 9.3 % $ 18,312 $ 15,666 16.9 % Construction 347 1,154 (69.9 ) % (541 ) (1,773 ) 69.5 % International 2,061 2,596 (20.6 ) % 2,783 6,235 (55.4 ) % Segment income (loss) before income taxes 12,667 13,133 (3.5 ) % 20,554 20,128 2.1 % Shared Resources (258 ) (363 ) 28.9 % (1,233 ) (1,732 ) 28.8 % Total $ 12,409 $ 12,770 (2.8 ) % $ 19,321 $ 18,396 5.0 %



TITAN MACHINERY INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Net Income Net Income $ 8,214 $ 10,776 $ 13,280 $ 14,341 Adjustments ERP transition costs 2,062 — 4,778 — Loss on repurchase of senior convertible notes — — — 615 Restructuring and impairment charges 51 153 186 873 Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 2,113 153 4,964 1,448 Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1) 444 32 1,042 280 Total Adjustments 1,669 121 3,922 1,208 Adjusted Net Income $ 9,883 $ 10,897 $ 17,202 $ 15,549 Adjusted Diluted EPS Diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.48 $ 0.60 $ 0.65 Adjustments (2) ERP transition costs 0.09 — 0.21 — Loss on repurchase of senior convertible notes — — — 0.03 Restructuring and impairment charges — 0.01 0.01 0.04 Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 0.09 0.01 0.22 0.07 Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1) 0.02 — 0.05 0.01 Total Adjustments 0.07 0.01 0.17 0.06 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.44 $ 0.49 0.77 0.71 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes Income Before Income Taxes $ 12,409 $ 12,770 $ 19,321 $ 18,396 Adjustments ERP transition costs 2,062 — 4,778 — Loss on repurchase of senior convertible notes — — — 615 Restructuring and impairment charges 51 153 186 873 Total Adjustments 2,113 153 4,964 1,488 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 14,522 $ 12,923 $ 24,285 $ 19,884 Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes - Agriculture Income Before Income Taxes $ 10,259 $ 9,383 $ 18,312 $ 15,666 Restructuring and impairment charges — 512 — 745 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 10,259 $ 9,895 $ 18,312 $ 16,411 Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes - Construction Income Before Income Taxes $ 347 $ 1,154 $ (541 ) $ (1,773 ) Restructuring and impairment charges 51 (359 ) 186 (27 ) Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 398 $ 795 $ (355 ) $ (1,800 ) Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes - International Income Before Income Taxes $ 2,061 $ 2,596 $ 2,783 $ 6,235 Restructuring and impairment charges — — — 155 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 2,061 $ 2,596 $ 2,783 $ 6,390 Adjusted EBITDA Net Income $ 8,214 $ 10,776 $ 13,280 $ 14,341 Adjustments Interest expense, net of interest income 887 1,590 3,305 5,854 Provision for income taxes 4,195 1,994 6,041 4,055 Depreciation and amortization 7,797 6,442 21,061 17,889 EBITDA 21,093 20,802 43,687 42,139 Adjustments ERP transition costs (excluding depreciation) 687 — 1,113 — Restructuring and impairment charges 51 153 186 873 Total Adjustments 738 153 1,299 873 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,831 $ 20,955 $ 44,986 $ 43,012 Adjusted Net Cash Provided By (Used for) Operating Activities Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities $ (8,289 ) $ 11,726 Net Change in Non-Manufacturer Floorplan Payable 62,387 43,896 Adjustment for Constant Equity in Inventory (89,076 ) (54,109 ) Adjusted Net Cash Provided By (Used for) Operating Activities $ (34,978 ) $ 1,513 (1) The tax effect of U.S. related adjustments was calculated using a 21% tax rate, determined based on a 21% federal statutory rate and no impact for state taxes given our valuation allowance against state deferred tax assets. No tax effect was recognized for foreign related items as all adjustments occurred in a foreign jurisdiction that has a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets.



(2) Adjustments are net of amounts allocated to participating securities where applicable.



