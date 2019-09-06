Log in
TITAN MEDICAL INC.

(TMD)
Titan Medical : Announces Change to Presentation Time at H.C. Wainwright Conference

09/06/2019

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (“MIS”), announces that management’s presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference has been moved to 2:35 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, September 10. The presentation had previously been scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Eastern time that day. Management’s presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website.

About Titan Medical Inc.

Titan Medical Inc. is focused on computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in MIS. The Company is developing a single-port robotic surgical system comprised of a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides an advanced ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient’s body. Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications for use of its single-port robotic surgical system.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.titanmedicalinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on TITAN MEDICAL INC.
09:06aTITAN MEDICAL : Announces Change to Presentation Time at H.C. Wainwright Confere..
BU
09/03TITAN MEDICAL : to Webcast Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Presentation
BU
09/03TITAN MEDICAL : Strengthens Robotic Surgery U.S. Patent Portfolio With Grant for..
BU
08/29TITAN MEDICAL : Announces Common Share Purchase Agreement With Aspire Capital Fu..
BU
08/27TITAN MEDICAL : to Present at Upcoming September Investment Conferences
BU
08/26TITAN MEDICAL : Announces Successful Completion of Human Factors Evaluation for ..
BU
08/06TITAN MEDICAL : Announces Successful Completion of Survival Phase of GLP Chronic..
BU
07/31TITAN MEDICAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/23TITAN MEDICAL : a Letter to the Shareholders from the President and CEO
BU
07/18TITAN MEDICAL : Completes Preclinical Good Laboratory Practice Procedures With I..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -104 M
Net income 2019 -111 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 11,0x
Capitalization 85,7 M
Managers
NameTitle
David J. McNally President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Barker Chairman
Stephen D. Randall Chief Financial Officer, Director & Secretary
Perry A. Genova Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Bruce Giles Wolff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TITAN MEDICAL INC.62.72%65
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC31.38%117 748
DANAHER CORPORATION36.02%102 548
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION20.57%59 355
INTUITIVE SURGICAL6.11%58 568
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION46.88%46 789
