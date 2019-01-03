Titan Medical : Completes Build of Its Next-Generation Single-Port Robotic Surgical System

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI) (“Titan” or the
“Company”), a medical device company focused on the design and
development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally
invasive surgery (“MIS”), announces that it has completed the system
engineering confidence build for all components of its single-port
robotic surgery system. This accomplishment highlights the completion of
a new camera system along with the design enhancements of both the
surgeon workstation and the patient cart, the two primary components of
the system. The engineering confidence build reflects all significant
improvements inspired by the Company’s preclinical experience. A video
highlighting the system enhancements is available on the Company’s
website here.
“I extend congratulations to Dr. Perry Genova, our Senior Vice President
of Research and Development, and our engineering team for achieving this
significant development milestone on an aggressive schedule during the
fourth quarter of 2018,” said David McNally, president and chief
executive officer of Titan Medical. “We are proud of their
accomplishments and are thrilled with our substantial progress in 2018,
and note that timely completion of this build is a critical step in
preparation to file for regulatory clearances in the U.S. and the
European Union. We are also grateful to the visionary surgeons who
performed 45 preclinical studies with our earlier SPORT system
prototype, including 14 different procedures within four surgical
disciplines, providing key input to our design team. As a result, our
single-port robotic system now incorporates multiple important and
patent-pending enhancements specifically intended to improve surgical
performance and ease of use, which will better position us in the
rapidly-expanding surgical robotics market.”
Mr. McNally added, “We welcome viewers to our website where we have
posted video of the SPORT system enhancements, which include a
completely redesigned unique dual-camera system with a 3D
high-definition steerable endoscopic camera for use during surgery, as
well as a 2D high-definition wide-angle camera integrated into the
camera insertion tube for visualization of instrument insertions, which
also serves as a backup camera for safety. The engineering team has also
designed a more compact and significantly lighter patient cart, with a
reduced footprint designed to optimize portability, minimize set-up time
and facilitate unencumbered assistance of surgical staff at the patient
bedside. Further, we have improved the surgeon interface at the
workstation with a more comfortable handle design, a new 4K monitor and
upgraded haptic feedback with image overlays to assist the surgeon with
the positioning of the instruments for optimal performance. We are
excited to move into 2019 with this next-generation single-port robotic
surgical system, with a focus on meeting our regulatory milestones.”
About Titan Medical Inc.
Titan Medical Inc. is focused on computer-assisted robotic surgical
technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company
is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical
system comprised of a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D
high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for
performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides an
advanced ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic
view inside the patient’s body. Titan intends to initially pursue
focused surgical indications for the SPORT Surgical System, which may
include one or more of gynecologic, urologic, colorectal or general
abdominal procedures.
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.titanmedicalinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which reflect
the current expectations of management of the Company’s future growth,
results of operations, performance and business prospects and
opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”,
“will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”,
“potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these
forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s
current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on
information currently available to management. Forward-looking
statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or
achievements to be materially different from any future results,
performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed
in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Information Form
dated March 31, 2018 (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com).
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove
incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements contained in this news release. These factors should be
considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue
reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking
statements contained in the news release are based upon what management
currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot
assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or
achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005374/en/