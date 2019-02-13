Titan Medical : Reports 2018 Financial Results

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX:TMD) (Nasdaq:TMDI) (“Titan” or the “Company”),
a medical device company focused on the design and development of a
robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery
(“MIS”), announces financial results for the year ended December 31,
2018.
All financial results are prepared under Canadian GAAP and are reported
in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. The audited financial
statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended
December 31, 2018 may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
David McNally, President and CEO, said, “2018 was an exceptionally busy
and productive year for Titan Medical as we achieved all milestones
related to the development of our SPORT single-port robotic surgery
system. I want to congratulate the Titan Medical team and our business
partners for their dedication as we continue our important work toward
commercialization. By our internal estimates, we believe there is an
opportunity for us to access an unaddressed U.S. market that potentially
may include more than $12 billion in capital equipment revenue and more
than $3 billion in associated annual recurring revenue, including
smaller hospitals and the underserved ambulatory surgery center market
segment.
“During the fourth quarter we completed the system engineering
confidence build for our next-generation SPORT Surgical System,
including a new camera system and design enhancements to the surgeon
workstation and the patient cart, the two primary components of the
system. The enhancements reflect our preclinical experience with expert
robotic surgeons. We ended the year gaining clarity from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on the regulatory pathway for the SPORT system.
During the second quarter, we expect to begin conducting the requisite
animal studies that precede human studies. During the second half of
2019 we plan to complete the required human confirmatory studies under
an Investigational Device Exemption, or IDE, in support of a 510(k)
filing by the end of the year. We also expect to file for the CE mark by
year-end 2019.”
Mr. McNally continued, “In parallel with the development of the SPORT
Surgical System in 2018, we continued our efforts toward achieving
future commercial success. During the year, we filed several new U.S.
and international patent applications, and received nine patent grants
on various aspects of single-port robotic surgery. Surgeons presented
results from the preclinical studies performed during the past two years
at important medical conferences, and published a peer-reviewed
manuscript with the goal of gaining awareness and support among the key
opinion leaders who will be important to our success. To date, 12
experienced robotic surgeons from three continents have successfully
performed 43 live animal studies and two human cadaver studies across a
broad array of procedures.
“We completed two financings during the year, one where we welcomed new
U.S. investors in conjunction with the cross-listing of our common stock
on the Nasdaq Capital Market. During the year we effected a 1-for-30
reverse stock split in preparation for the cross-listing and
U.S./Canadian financing. Additional funds will be required to see the
SPORT system to commercialization, and we are currently evaluating
financing alternatives while the exercise of warrants from our most
recent financing continues to extend our cash runway,” Mr. McNally
concluded.
Key operational highlights for 2018 include:
-
On February 6, 2018, the Company reported the successful completion of
a single-port prostatectomy procedure using the SPORT Surgical System
in a preclinical setting.
-
On March 29, 2018, the Company announced, in conjunction with Mimic
Technologies, a market leader in robotic simulation, the collaboration
and successful demonstration of a first set of simulation modules for
use with Titan’s SPORT Surgical System surgeon workstation.
-
On April 16, 2018, the Company announced the presentation of an
abstract highlighting the early physician experience with the SPORT
Surgical System at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and
Endoscopic Surgeons Annual Meeting.
-
On June 18, 2018, David McNally presented the SPORT Surgical System in
the plenary session at the Society of Robotic Surgery 2018 Annual
Meeting.
-
On June 20, 2018, the Company announced that Jasminder Brar, Titan’s
Director of Strategic Development and Intellectual Property, was
recognized by Intellectual Asset Management as a global IP strategy
leader.
-
On June 27, 2018, the Company’s common stock commenced trading on the
Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol TMDI.
-
On June 28, 2018, the Company announced the appointment of medical
device veteran Domenic Serafino to its board of directors.
-
On August 2, 2018, the Company announced an expanded advisory role for
Arnold Advincula, M.D., a world-renowned expert in robotic gynecologic
surgery.
-
On September 5, 2018, an abstract of a pilot study featuring the SPORT
Surgical System in partial nephrectomy and heminephrectomy procedures
was presented at the European Association of Urology Robotic Urology
Section Annual Meeting.
-
On September 18, 2018, the Company, in conjunction with Mimic
Technologies, announced the successful completion of the core surgical
skills simulation modules for use with the SPORT Surgical System
surgeon workstation.
-
On November 14, 2018, an abstract titled “Reverse Objective Structured
Assessment of Technical Skills (Reverse-OSATS) as a means of measuring
the capability of the Titan Medical SPORT Surgical System on core
surgical principles” was presented at the American Association of
Gynecologic Laparoscopists 2018 Global Congress.
-
On January 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had completed the
system engineering confidence build for all components of the SPORT
Surgical System.
-
Throughout 2018, the Company enhanced its intellectual property
position with the receipt of important global patents and the
continued filing of patents. It currently has 29 issued patents and 76
pending patent applications including in the U.S., Europe, Canada and
China.
Financial highlights for 2018 include:
-
Research and development expenses for 2018 were $32,858,339, compared
with $12,900,855 in 2017.
-
Net and comprehensive loss for 2018 was $22,639,272, compared with
$33,586,984 in 2017. The 2018 net loss includes adjustment for warrant
liability gain on the change in fair value of warrants of $17,095,220.
-
The Company raised gross proceeds of $28,424,732 through two separate
public offerings of common stock and warrants.
-
Cash, cash equivalents and deposits with product development service
providers as of December 31, 2018 were $20,012,873, compared with
$28,668,927 as of December 31, 2017.
-
As of February 8, 2019, a total of 619,606 warrants issued as part of
the August 2018 offering were exercised at the conversion price of
$3.20 per warrant, for proceeds to date of $1,982,739.
Expectations for 2019
Titan Medical anticipates the completion of verification and validation
testing, followed by design freeze and the initiation of animal and
cadaver studies, in support of planned regulatory filings, during the
first half of 2019. It also expects to submit an IDE study application
to the FDA during the first half of 2019, to perform the IDE study at
multiple hospitals during the fourth quarter of 2019, and to file a
510(k) premarket notification and submit its technical file to a
European Notified body for CE mark by the end of the year.
Mr. McNally reiterated, “We remain confident in our highly experienced
team to meet our aggressive timeline, just as they have been doing for
the past two years.”
Conference Call and Webcast
Titan Medical plans to hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its
plans for 2019 by the end of March. A press release will be issued prior
to the call with additional information.
About Titan Medical Inc.
Titan Medical Inc. is focused on computer-assisted robotic surgical
technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company
is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical
system comprised of a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D
high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for
performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides an
advanced ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic
view inside the patient’s body. Titan intends initially to pursue
focused surgical indications for the SPORT Surgical System, which may
include one or more of gynecologic, urologic, colorectal or general
abdominal procedures.
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.titanmedicalinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which reflect
the current expectations of management of the Company’s future growth,
results of operations, performance and business prospects and
opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”,
“will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”,
“potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these
forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s
current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on
information currently available to management. Forward-looking
statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or
achievements to be materially different from any future results,
performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed
in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Information Form
dated March 31, 2018 (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com).
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or
should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove
incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary
materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking
statements contained in this news release. These factors should be
considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue
reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking
statements contained in the news release are based upon what management
currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot
assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or
achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
