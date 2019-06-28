Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
06/28/2019 | 05:53pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) today announced that, at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2019, shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at ten, and each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company.
A summary of the results for the election of Titan’s Board of Directors is provided below:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
Name of Nominee
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
John Boehner
60,405,767
99.97
%
-
-
19,800
0.03
%
Lenard Boggio
60,405,767
99.97
%
-
-
19,800
0.03
%
Gregory Clark
60,394,464
99.95
%
-
-
31,103
0.05
%
James Gowans
60,405,767
99.97
%
-
-
19,800
0.03
%
William Mulrow
60,405,767
99.97
%
-
-
19,800
0.03
%
Purni Parikh
60,405,767
99.97
%
-
-
19,800
0.03
%
George Pataki
60,374,067
99.91
%
-
-
51,500
0.09
%
Donald R. Taylor
60,405,767
99.97
%
-
-
19,800
0.03
%
Robert P. Wares
60,405,767
99.97
%
-
-
19,800
0.03
%
Richard W. Warke
60,405,767
99.97
%
-
-
19,800
0.03
%
Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to set the auditor’s remuneration.
About Titan Mining Corporation
Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.