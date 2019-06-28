Log in
TITAN MINING CORP

Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/28/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) today announced that, at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2019, shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at ten, and each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company.

A summary of the results for the election of Titan’s Board of Directors is provided below:

 Votes ForVotes AgainstVotes Withheld
Name of NomineeNumber%Number%Number%
John Boehner60,405,76799.97%--19,8000.03%
Lenard Boggio60,405,76799.97%--19,8000.03%
Gregory Clark60,394,46499.95%--31,1030.05%
James Gowans60,405,76799.97%--19,8000.03%
William Mulrow60,405,76799.97%--19,8000.03%
Purni Parikh60,405,76799.97%--19,8000.03%
George Pataki60,374,06799.91%--51,5000.09%
Donald R. Taylor60,405,76799.97%--19,8000.03%
Robert P. Wares60,405,76799.97%--19,8000.03%
Richard W. Warke60,405,76799.97%--19,8000.03%


Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to set the auditor’s remuneration.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jacqueline Allison – Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 205 | Email: jallison@titanminingcorp.com

