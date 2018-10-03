Log in
News Summary

Titan Mining Reports Contractor Fatality

10/03/2018 | 02:41am CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) regrets to announce that a fatality occurred this afternoon involving an employee of a contractor, who was working at the Empire State Mine (“ESM”) in New York State.

Titan has notified the appropriate authorities and is working in collaboration with them and the contractor to determine the cause of the accident. All mining activities have been suspended and crews are being informed of the accident.

Senior management is on site and would like to express condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. The Company is working with the contractor to ensure that the worker’s family receives grief counselling. This is also being offered to all employees and contractors on site.

ESM is committed to meeting all regulatory safety requirements and places a strong emphasis on ensuring its employees and contractors work in safe environments.

Donald Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We deeply regret this loss and our thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Titan is devoting available resources to help fully investigate the cause of the accident. The health and safety of everyone at site is our highest priority.”

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, use of proceeds or timing of events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section and other sections of the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, available at www.sedar.com. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the securities described herein and it is an offence to claim otherwise. Titan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jerrold Annett – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 207 | Email: jannett@titanminingcorp.com

Jacqueline Allison – Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 205 | Email: jallison@titanminingcorp.com 

Titan Logo (Colour).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
