Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Titan Mining Corporation    TI   CA88831L1031

TITAN MINING CORPORATION

(TI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that, at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2020, shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at eight, and each of the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company.

A summary of the results for the election of Titan’s Board of Directors is provided below:

Name of NomineeVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes Withheld
Number%Number%Number%
John Boehner77,344,44292.39--6,368,7967.61
Lenard Boggio83,704,23899.99--9,0000.01
James Gowans77,344,44292.39--6,368,7967.61
William Mulrow83,704,23899.99--9,0000.01
Purni Parikh83,704,23899.99--9,0000.01
George Pataki83,709,238100.00--4,0000.00
Donald Taylor83,708,23899.99--5,0000.01
Richard Warke83,704,23899.99--9,0000.01

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to set the auditor’s remuneration.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The Company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations:
Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203 | Email: info@titanminingcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TITAN MINING CORPORATION
01:01pTitan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/04TITAN MINING : Identifies a Third Zone of Near-Surface Mineralization, Including..
AQ
03/03Titan Mining Identifies a Third Zone of Near-Surface Mineralization, Includin..
GL
01/15TITAN MINING : Drills two new zones of near-surface mineralization, including 80..
AQ
01/14TITAN MINING : Drills Two New Zones of Near-Surface Mineralization, Including 80..
AQ
2019TITAN MINING : Discovers Near-Mine Open-Pitable Mineralization at Empire State M..
AQ
2019TITAN MINING : Closes C$6.3 Million Private Placement
AQ
2019Titan Mining Provides an Update on its C$6.3 Million Private Placement
GL
2019Titan Mining Announces C$6.3 Million Private Placement
GL
2019Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37,3 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net income 2020 -27,0 M -19,7 M -19,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart TITAN MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Titan Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TITAN MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,13 CAD
Last Close Price 0,21 CAD
Spread / Highest target -2,44%
Spread / Average Target -39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald R. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Purni Parikh President & Director
Richard William Warke Executive Chairman
Kevin Torpy Vice President-Operations
Michael McClelland Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TITAN MINING CORPORATION-29.31%18
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-8.05%44 451
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-11.21%29 160
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-17.76%15 667
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.22%11 117
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-5.15%11 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group