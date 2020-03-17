Titan Petrochemicals : INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ESTIMATED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1192)

INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE ESTIMATED

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2019

This announcement is made by Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of the latest unaudited consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information currently available to the Group, the Group is expected to record a profit attributable to the Shareholders of not less than approximately HK$[1.5 billion] as compared with the net loss for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Board is of the view that the aforesaid turnaround from loss to profit

is mainly attributable to the one-off gain in relation to the deconsolidation of 泉州船舶工 業有限公司 (Titan Quanzhou Shipyard Co., Ltd*) ("TQS") as a result of the winding up of

TQS. Please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 27 November 2019 and 16 December 2019 for further details.

As the Company is still in the process of compiling its consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the latest unaudited consolidated financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information currently available, which have neither yet been finalised nor reviewed by the auditor of the Company and/or the audit committee of the Company and may be subject to adjustments as appropriate. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read carefully the Company's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019 for further details, which is expected to be announced before the end of March 2020 in compliance with the Listing Rules.