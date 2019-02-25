Titan Pharmaceuticals : Pharma Announces Partnership With AllianceRxWalgreens, Shares Rise

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) are rising Monday, following an announcement by the company it had entered into a partnership with AllianceRxWalgreens Prime to allow more patients access to Probuphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder.

At 1:25 p.m. ET, the company's shares had risen 27.78% to trade at $1.84. More than 20.2 million shares had traded, far above the 65-day average volume of 796,750. The company has a public float of 12.42 million shares.

Probuphine is an implant containing buprenorphine, and is used to treat adults who are addicted to opioid drugs, the Titan said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com