Titanium Transportation Group Announces U.S. Expansion with the Addition of U.S. Based Brokerage Services

BOLTON, Ontario, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is proud to announce that it has secured a strategic office location in Charlotte, NC where they will commence the Company’s U.S. brokerage services business;



The Company expects to secure additional key locations throughout the U.S. to further expand this initiative over time; and



This new initiative will be led by a team with substantial expertise in the U.S. brokerage and logistics industry.

“Today’s announcement is a product of our commitment to organic growth and efforts to invest in and develop opportunities across the Company in Canada and the U.S.,” said Ted Daniel, President and CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. “Over the past several years we have made purposeful investments in infrastructure, technology and staff to build a scalable business that supports opportunities such as this one with minimal added overhead.”

The Charlotte office is expected to be the first of several select strategic locations that Titanium plans to establish over the coming years to better serve the robust US market. To support these operations, Titanium has established a separate US subsidiary - Titanium American Logistics, Inc. The Company has also recruited operations personnel with considerable expertise in the U.S. brokerage services and logistics industry.

“Brokerage Services is an attractive and asset light business in which we have demonstrated great success in supporting our clients on both sides of the border for nearly two decades. Our current business includes roughly two thirds of our freight volumes originating with US based clients, so this is a natural progression and expansion for the Company,” said Mr. Daniel. “We expect the operations to contribute positively to our organic earnings growth over the near-term and continue to build with the addition of future offices.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Growth 500 as one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies for ten consecutive years.

