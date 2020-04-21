Log in
TITN CEME : Amendment of financial calendar

04/21/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Media Release

Amendment of financial calendar

Brussels, 21 April 2020, 08:30 CET - Titan Cement International SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces the amendment of its financial calendar 2020 as regards the date of publication of the Q1 2020 financial results. As a result of this amendment, the Q1 2020 financial results will be published on May 13, 2020 and not on May 28, 2020 as it had been initially announced. The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on May 14, 2020.

About Titan Cement International SA

Titan Cement International, parent company of Titan Cement Group, is a multiregional cement and building materials producer.Business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in 15 countries, operating cement plants in 10 of them, the USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil. Throughout its history, the Group has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity.

Disclaimer

Titan Cement International SA published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 07:00:15 UTC
