Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tivity Health, Inc.    TVTY

TIVITY HEALTH, INC.

(TVTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tivity Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 04:48pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tivity Health, Inc. (“Tivity” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TVTY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 27, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Following Tivity’s acquisition of Nutrisystem, its Nutrition segment suffered from numerous operational problems. These problems were likely to have an impact on the Company’s revenues. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tivity, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
05:09pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04:48pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03:16pTVTY ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tivit..
PR
02:53pTVTY Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces it is Investigating Claims ..
PR
02:29pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Law..
BU
02/25TVTY LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Tivity Health Inc. for V..
PR
02/25TIVITY HEALTH ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action ..
BU
02/25TIVITY HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to ..
AQ
02/25TIVITY HEALTH : Announces Agreement with Stockholder to Add New Directors
PR
02/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Tivity Health, ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 261 M
EBIT 2020 141 M
Net income 2020 41,9 M
Debt 2020 990 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,17x
Capitalization 643 M
Chart TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tivity Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,88  $
Last Close Price 13,36  $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Greczyn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Wills Chairman
Tommy Lewis COO & President-Nutrition Business Unit
Adam C. Holland Chief Financial Officer
Paul Edmisten Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIVITY HEALTH, INC.-36.05%643
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.65%28 406
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%18 715
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 791
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 721
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.81%10 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group