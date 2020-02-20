Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Tivity Health, Inc. (“Tivity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVTY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2020, after the market closed, Tivity announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $323.1 million, a $137.1 million charge to goodwill and $240.0 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem tradename. Tivity also announced that its Chief Executive Officer Donato Tramuto had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $10.13, or over 44%, during intraday trading on February 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

