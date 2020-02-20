Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) on Behalf of Investors

02/20/2020 | 02:26pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Tivity Health, Inc. (“Tivity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVTY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2020, after the market closed, Tivity announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $323.1 million, a $137.1 million charge to goodwill and $240.0 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem tradename. Tivity also announced that its Chief Executive Officer Donato Tramuto had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $10.13, or over 44%, during intraday trading on February 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tivity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
