TIVITY HEALTH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tivity Health, Inc. - TVTY

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 27, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tivity Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TVTY), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 8, 2019, and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Tivity and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2020, the Company announced its financial results for Q4 and YE 2019, disclosing that its “Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019” including “a non-cash impairment charge of $377.1 million,” that contributed to a $272.8 million net loss in the fourth quarter, due to complications in the nutrition business since its acquisition of Nutrisystem in March 2019, and that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned.

On this news, the price of Tivity’s shares plummeted over 45%.

The case is Strougo v. Tivity Health, Inc. n, et al, 20cv165.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

