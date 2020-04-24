Log in
TIVITY HEALTH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tivity Health, Inc. - TVTY

04/24/2020

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 27, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tivity Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TVTY), if they purchased the Company’s securities between March 8, 2019, and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Tivity and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tvty/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 27, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Tivity and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2020, the Company announced its financial results for Q4 and YE 2019, disclosing that its “Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019” including “a non-cash impairment charge of $377.1 million,” that contributed to a $272.8 million net loss in the fourth quarter, due to complications in the nutrition business since its acquisition of Nutrisystem in March 2019, and that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned.

On this news, the price of Tivity’s shares plummeted over 45%.

The case is Strougo v. Tivity Health, Inc. n, et al, 20cv165.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
