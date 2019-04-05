TIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tivity Health, Inc. - TVTY

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tivity Health, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: TVTY).
On November 6, 2017, a press release issued by United Healthcare
(“UHC”), one of the Company’s most important health plan customers and
the second largest in terms of revenue in 2016, announced the expansion
of its fitness benefits to customers in 11 states, at no addition cost,
through a program that would compete directly with Tivity’s flagship
fitness product, which contradicted prior statements made by the Company
regarding the status of its ongoing relationship with UHC.
Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a
securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over the case denied the
Company’s motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Tivity’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tivity’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Tivity shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tvty/
to learn more.
