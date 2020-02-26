Log in
TVTY Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tivity Health, Inc.

02/26/2020 | 03:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tivity Health, Inc. ("Tivity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TVTY). Investors who purchased Tivity securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tvty.  

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Tivity and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2020, Tivity announced its financial fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Tivity revealed its fourth-quarter net loss of more than $323 million, a $137 million charge to goodwill and a $240 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem brand. Tivity also announced the resignation of CEO Donato Tramuto. Following this news, Tivity stock dropped roughly 45.5% on February 20, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tivity shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tvty. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tvty-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-tivity-health-inc-301011631.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
