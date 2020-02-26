The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tivity Health Inc. Investors (TVTY)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tivity Health Inc. (“Tivity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVTY) securities between March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tivity investors have until April 27, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 8, 2019, Tivity acquired Nutrisystem, Inc. for approximately $1.3 billion (the “Nutrisystem Acquisition”).

On February 19, 2020, after the market closed, Tivity announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $323.1 million, a $137.1 million charge to goodwill and $240.0 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem tradename. Tivity also announced that its Chief Executive Officer Donato Tramuto had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.43, or nearly 46%, to close at $12.50 per share on February 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (2) that the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity’s revenues; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

