Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tivity Health, Inc.    TVTY

TIVITY HEALTH, INC.

(TVTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tivity Health Inc. Investors (TVTY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 07:28pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tivity Health Inc. (“Tivity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVTY) securities between March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Tivity investors have until April 27, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 8, 2019, Tivity acquired Nutrisystem, Inc. for approximately $1.3 billion (the “Nutrisystem Acquisition”).

On February 19, 2020, after the market closed, Tivity announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $323.1 million, a $137.1 million charge to goodwill and $240.0 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem tradename. Tivity also announced that its Chief Executive Officer Donato Tramuto had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.43, or nearly 46%, to close at $12.50 per share on February 20, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that, following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (2) that the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity’s revenues; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Tivity securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 27, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Tivity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
07:49pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
07:48pTVTY Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has ..
BU
07:31pTIVITY HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:28pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
05:09pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
04:48pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03:16pTVTY ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tivit..
PR
02:53pTVTY Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces it is Investigating Claims ..
PR
02:29pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Law..
BU
02/25TVTY LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Tivity Health Inc. for V..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 261 M
EBIT 2020 141 M
Net income 2020 41,9 M
Debt 2020 990 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 585 M
Chart TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tivity Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,88  $
Last Close Price 12,14  $
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Greczyn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Wills Chairman
Tommy Lewis COO & President-Nutrition Business Unit
Adam C. Holland Chief Financial Officer
Paul Edmisten Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIVITY HEALTH, INC.-36.05%643
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.65%28 406
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.34%18 715
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD3.83%11 791
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 721
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED4.81%10 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group