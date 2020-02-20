Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tivity Health, Inc.    TVTY

TIVITY HEALTH, INC.

(TVTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tivity Health : Lost Money in Tivity Health, Inc.?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:09pm EST

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Tivity Health, Inc. shares plummeted over 45% after the company reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates for the fourth quarter, and announced that its CEO would immediately step down. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Tivity Stock Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Tivity (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On February 20, 2020, Tivity announced disappointing fourth quarter earnings, which it largely attributed to a decrease in the company’s nutrition segment. Interim CEO Robert Greczyn stated on an earnings call:

“Admittedly, the Nutrition business has not worked out as well as planned since the completion of the (Nutrisystem) acquisition in March 2019.”

Adjusted earnings per share was reported at 40 cents, while analysts had estimated 55 cents, and the company posted revenues of $272.8 million, missing the consensus guidance of $275 million. According to MarketWatch, this has prompted one house to downgrade the stock.

Tivity also announced Donato Tramuto would step down as CEO and resign from its board, effective immediately. This follows shortly after Keira Krausz resigned as President of the Nutrition Business Unit on February 18, 2020. According to Nashville Business Journal, Tivity has experienced upheaval in its leadership since the company completed its acquisition of Nutrisystem in March 2019.

Following this news, Tivity’s stock price plummeted over 45% on February 20, 2020 to close at $12.50, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Tivity Investors Do?

If you invested in Tivity, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Tivity has violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
07:09pTIVITY HEALTH : Lost Money in Tivity Health, Inc.?
BU
06:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Anno..
BU
04:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Tivity H..
BU
02:26pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tivity Health, Inc...
BU
01:24pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Tivity Health, Inc.
PR
02/19TIVITY HEALTH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/19TIVITY HEALTH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Ope..
AQ
02/19TIVITY HEALTH : Reports Fourth-Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019 Results
PR
02/19TIVITY HEALTH : Announces Departure of CEO Donato J. Tramuto and Appoints Health..
PR
01/29TIVITY HEALTH : to Issue Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Aft..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 266 M
EBIT 2020 150 M
Net income 2020 49,4 M
Debt 2020 966 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 600 M
Chart TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tivity Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIVITY HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,88  $
Last Close Price 12,50  $
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donato J. Tramuto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Wills Chairman
Adam C. Holland Chief Financial Officer
Paul Edmisten Chief Information Officer
Bradley S. Karro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIVITY HEALTH, INC.12.36%1 101
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.07%29 268
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%18 375
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 527
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 268
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED8.81%10 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group