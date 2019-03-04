Tivity Health : SilverSneakers Calls for 2019 Instructor of the Year Award Nominations

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans by Tivity Health® (NASDAQ: TVTY), today announced a call for nominations for its 2019 Instructor of the Year Awards. This distinguished recognition honors those fitness instructors who truly made a lasting impact on the lives of SilverSneakers members. The awards are designed to showcase how the efforts of SilverSneakers instructors are helping members to get active and stay active at more than 16,000 locations.

The call for nominations is open through March 15, 2019. Nominations can be submitted to silversneakers.com/instructorawards. Peers, class members, fitness location staff, or instructors themselves are invited to submit their nominations. Nominations will be reviewed by a SilverSneakers committee. The winner and four finalists will be announced in April.

"As the backbone of our organization, SilverSneakers instructors work tirelessly to improve the strength of our members and enhance their lives, so we want to shine a light on those efforts through this esteemed award," said Donato Tramuto, Tivity Health CEO. "With heart and a deep level of understanding, instructors motivate our members every single day to stay active and overcome their fitness challenges. They're helping us lead the charge toward a healthier future."

Currently, more than 15 million Americans are eligible for SilverSneakers at no additional cost through their Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans. To check eligibility, visit SilverSneakers.com. SilverSneakers allows older adults to participate in health and fitness programs through a wide variety of offerings that include strength training, aerobic workouts, and flexibility exercises designed specifically for older adults. SilverSneakers members have free access to classes led by certified SilverSneakers instructors for all levels of fitness as well as access to gyms and fitness center swimming pools or other physical activity classes and workouts.

Last October, SilverSneakers made getting active easier by launching SilverSneakers GO™, its first-ever mobile fitness app that combines the goals, preferences, and lifestyles of active adults. It includes workout programs designed specifically for seniors, with access to a library of guided exercises and activities created by trained SilverSneakers instructors to motivate users and help achieve fitness goals.

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for older Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 15 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

Tivity Health®, Inc. is a leading provider of fitness and health improvement programs, with strong capabilities in developing and managing network solutions. Through its existing three networks, SilverSneakers® - the nation's leading community fitness program for older adults, Prime® Fitness, and WholeHealth Living™, Tivity Health is focused on targeted population health for those 50 and over. With more than 15 million Americans eligible for SilverSneakers, over 10,000 fitness centers in the Prime Fitness Network, and more than 26 years of clinical and operational expertise in managing specialty health benefits and networks, including chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) services, the Company touches millions of consumers across the country and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

