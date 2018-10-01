Tivity Health : to Issue Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results After Market Close on November 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2018, will be released after market close on Monday, November 5, 2018, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by dialing 866-393-4306 or 734-385-2616 for international callers, and referencing code 4590706 or over the Internet by going to www.tivityhealth.com and clicking "Investors" at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for one week at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers, code 4590706, and the replay will also be available on the Company's web site for the next 12 months.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health Inc. is a leading provider of fitness and health improvement programs, with strong capabilities in developing and managing network solutions. Through its existing three networks, SilverSneakers® - the nation's leading fitness program for older adults, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living™, Tivity Health is focused on targeted population health for those 50 and over. With more than 15 million Americans eligible for SilverSneakers, over 10,000 fitness centers in the Prime Fitness Network, and more than 25 years of clinical and operational expertise in managing specialty health benefits and networks, including chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) services, the company touches millions of consumers across the country and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

