TiVo : Announces New Language Support for TiVo Conversation and Extends Collaboration with ruwido

IBC - TiVo
Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment
technology and audience insights, today announced that it has added
German, Italian and Portuguese language support to TiVo Conversation
Services, a module within the TiVo
Personalised Content Discovery platform, which provides
natural-language understanding technology, highly-relevant results and a
personalised entertainment experience.
This announcement means that TiVo Conversation is now available in
English (including US and UK variants), German, Italian and Portuguese.
“TiVo has a proven track record with its conversation services
capabilities in Europe and is committed to providing personalised,
engaging content experiences,” said Walt Horstman, SVP of advanced media
and advertising, TiVo. “Supporting additional languages provides an
enhanced user experience and TiVo’s natural language understanding
technology and data analytics enables service providers to power their
solutions.”
Additionally, TiVo and ruwido have extended their collaboration enabling
ruwido to continue to integrate TiVo Conversation into its products.
TiVo and ruwido have already worked together on projects for leading
European operators which are providing voice-based interaction to their
customers. ruwido will be demonstrating this integration on stand 1.D69
at IBC 2018.
“A product of good quality doesn't compromise, leaves no room for
interpretation, and puts premium performance at its core,” said
Ferdinand Maier, CEO ruwido. “Therefore it is essential that our remote
controls support advanced systems like TiVo’s, and we are delighted to
continue our cooperation.”
TiVo's Conversation Services is built on its unparalleled ‘knowledge
graph’ engine, a dynamic knowledge base of entertainment metadata
capable of understanding trends and conversations. Built on half a
million R&D hours and updated continuously via data ingestion news
crawlers and such like, the knowledge graph includes dynamic information
produced and curated by hundreds of content editors, regional metadata,
predictive search results, contextual details like location and time,
and behavioral indicators from social networks.
To see TiVo Conversation in action at IBC 2018 visit TiVo on stand A31
in Hall 5 or ruwido on stand D69 in Hall 1.
About TiVo
TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment
technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to
the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies
that revolutionise how people find content across a changing media
landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment
providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the
next generation of entertainment at tivo.com or follow us on Twitter
@tivo or @tivoforbusiness.
About ruwido
ruwido is a leading provider of input devices and interaction mechanisms
in the context of the home. The company specializes in innovative
design, enhanced technology and scientific research to enable intuitive
navigation and user experience excellence. Premium manufacturer brands
around the world rely on ruwido solutions.
Founded in Salzburg in 1969, ruwido is built on almost 50 years of
experience in consumer electronics. 25 percent of ruwido’s 200 employees
are dedicated to research and development, which enables the company to
excel in new interaction techniques, user experience and usability
concepts. www.ruwido.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005168/en/