TiVo : Announces New Language Support for TiVo Conversation and Extends Collaboration with ruwido

09/12/2018 | 10:01am CEST

IBC - TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that it has added German, Italian and Portuguese language support to TiVo Conversation Services, a module within the TiVo Personalised Content Discovery platform, which provides natural-language understanding technology, highly-relevant results and a personalised entertainment experience.

This announcement means that TiVo Conversation is now available in English (including US and UK variants), German, Italian and Portuguese.

“TiVo has a proven track record with its conversation services capabilities in Europe and is committed to providing personalised, engaging content experiences,” said Walt Horstman, SVP of advanced media and advertising, TiVo. “Supporting additional languages provides an enhanced user experience and TiVo’s natural language understanding technology and data analytics enables service providers to power their solutions.”

Additionally, TiVo and ruwido have extended their collaboration enabling ruwido to continue to integrate TiVo Conversation into its products. TiVo and ruwido have already worked together on projects for leading European operators which are providing voice-based interaction to their customers. ruwido will be demonstrating this integration on stand 1.D69 at IBC 2018.

“A product of good quality doesn't compromise, leaves no room for interpretation, and puts premium performance at its core,” said Ferdinand Maier, CEO ruwido. “Therefore it is essential that our remote controls support advanced systems like TiVo’s, and we are delighted to continue our cooperation.”

TiVo's Conversation Services is built on its unparalleled ‘knowledge graph’ engine, a dynamic knowledge base of entertainment metadata capable of understanding trends and conversations. Built on half a million R&D hours and updated continuously via data ingestion news crawlers and such like, the knowledge graph includes dynamic information produced and curated by hundreds of content editors, regional metadata, predictive search results, contextual details like location and time, and behavioral indicators from social networks.

To see TiVo Conversation in action at IBC 2018 visit TiVo on stand A31 in Hall 5 or ruwido on stand D69 in Hall 1.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionise how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivo or @tivoforbusiness.

About ruwido

ruwido is a leading provider of input devices and interaction mechanisms in the context of the home. The company specializes in innovative design, enhanced technology and scientific research to enable intuitive navigation and user experience excellence. Premium manufacturer brands around the world rely on ruwido solutions.

Founded in Salzburg in 1969, ruwido is built on almost 50 years of experience in consumer electronics. 25 percent of ruwido’s 200 employees are dedicated to research and development, which enables the company to excel in new interaction techniques, user experience and usability concepts. www.ruwido.com.


© Business Wire 2018
