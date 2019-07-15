TiVo Corporation : Announces 2019 Q2 Results and Conference Call Scheduled for July 31, 2019

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) announced today that it plans to release its 2019 second quarter results on July 31, 2019.

TiVo also plans to host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 31, 2019 to discuss its financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating are welcome to call (866) 621-1214 (or international +1-706-643-4013) and reference conference ID 8448589. The conference call may also be accessed via live webcast in the Investor Relations section of TiVo’s website at http://ir.tivo.com/.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available on TiVo’s website shortly after the live call ends, and we currently plan for it to remain on TiVo’s website until the next quarterly earnings call. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible shortly after the live call ends through August 7, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (or international +1-404-537-3406) and entering conference ID 8448589.

About TiVo Corporation

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivo or @tivoforbusiness.

