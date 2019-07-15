Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TiVo Corp    TIVO

TIVO CORP

(TIVO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TiVo Corporation : Announces 2019 Q2 Results and Conference Call Scheduled for July 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) announced today that it plans to release its 2019 second quarter results on July 31, 2019.

TiVo also plans to host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 31, 2019 to discuss its financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating are welcome to call (866) 621-1214 (or international +1-706-643-4013) and reference conference ID 8448589. The conference call may also be accessed via live webcast in the Investor Relations section of TiVo’s website at http://ir.tivo.com/.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available on TiVo’s website shortly after the live call ends, and we currently plan for it to remain on TiVo’s website until the next quarterly earnings call. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call will be accessible shortly after the live call ends through August 7, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (or international +1-404-537-3406) and entering conference ID 8448589.

About TiVo Corporation

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivo or @tivoforbusiness.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TIVO CORP
05:16pTIVO CORPORATION : Announces 2019 Q2 Results and Conference Call Scheduled for J..
BU
07/09TIVO : Enters Into Global IP Licensing Agreement With LG Electronics
BU
07/08TIVO : Extends Long-Term i-Guide Renewal and Patent Licensing Agreement with Sha..
BU
06/24TIVO : TELE System Continues Licence for TiVo's Rovi Intellectual Property Portf..
PU
06/05TIVO CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04PATRICK THOMAS : TiVo Receives Favorable Ruling From ITC in Patent Case Against ..
DJ
06/04TIVO : Victory at ITC
BU
06/04PATRICK THOMAS : TiVo Receives Favorable Ruling From ITC in Patent Case Against ..
DJ
06/04TIVO CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30TIVO CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 650 M
EBIT 2019 155 M
Net income 2019 -89,4 M
Debt 2019 600 M
Yield 2019 9,73%
P/E ratio 2019 -10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,34x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 924 M
Chart TIVO CORP
Duration : Period :
TiVo Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIVO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,7  $
Last Close Price 7,40  $
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 166%
Spread / Lowest Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raghavendra Rau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Meyer Chairman
Peter C. Halt Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Daniel M. Moloney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIVO CORP-21.36%918
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)32.13%258 365
COMCAST CORPORATION31.10%200 070
CBS CORPORATION21.64%19 894
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE22.48%8 801
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About