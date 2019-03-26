TiVo : Launches CubiTV for Android

New service simplifies the Android TV journey for operators and enables them to deliver hybrid television entertainment to subscribers

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced the launch of TiVo’s CubiTV™ for Android TV. CubiTV for Android TV is a modular, cost-effective, easy to deploy, pre-integrated solution that enables operators to seamlessly begin their journey with Android TV Operator Tier and leverage the ecosystem benefits. TiVo will publicly demonstrate CubiTV for Android TV at the 2019 Connected TV World Summit in London (27th-28th March).

CubiTV for Android TV offers operators a number of key benefits. It delivers a modern, immersive user experience with an intuitive operator-branded interface that taps into the power of Google Assistant search and browse functionality. Operators can leverage the Android TV ecosystem to enrich customer experience with the vast availability of OTT content, apps and games, and further innovations like Google Assistant on TV and IoT integrations.

Additionally, CubiTV for Android TV gives operators the ability to control costs with a STB-agnostic architecture and with modular approach that allows them to add features as they grow, including upgrading to TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery Platform. And, they can implement CubiTV for Android TV quickly and easily with versatile deployment options that leverage the CubiTV DVB stack and pre-existing conditional access and STB integrations.

“TiVo’s CubiTV for Android TV represents the next step in the evolution of our CubiTV products which have been deployed to over 10 million devices worldwide,” said Jakub Gorski, VP Cubiware Product, TiVo Poland. “It enables service providers in EMEA, LATAM and APAC to differentiate their service and achieve their goals for subscriber retention and satisfaction while building a strong foundation for future services in the Android TV ecosystem.”

Part of TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform and TiVo’s CubiTV™ Solutions, CubiTV for Android TV sits alongside CubiTV™ for Linux, CubiTV™ for Mobile and CubiTV SDK to give operators a full choice of options when deciding how to deliver a compelling, multi-function television service to their subscribers.

