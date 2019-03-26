TiVo : Launches CubiTV for Android

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment
technology and audience insights, today announced the launch of TiVo’s
CubiTV™ for Android TV. CubiTV for Android TV is a modular,
cost-effective, easy to deploy, pre-integrated solution that enables
operators to seamlessly begin their journey with Android TV Operator
Tier and leverage the ecosystem benefits. TiVo will publicly demonstrate
CubiTV for Android TV at the 2019 Connected TV World Summit in London (27th-28th
March).
CubiTV for Android TV offers operators a number of key benefits. It
delivers a modern, immersive user experience with an intuitive
operator-branded interface that taps into the power of Google Assistant
search and browse functionality. Operators can leverage the Android TV
ecosystem to enrich customer experience with the vast availability of
OTT content, apps and games, and further innovations like Google
Assistant on TV and IoT integrations.
Additionally, CubiTV for Android TV gives operators the ability to
control costs with a STB-agnostic architecture and with modular approach
that allows them to add features as they grow, including upgrading to
TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery Platform. And, they can implement
CubiTV for Android TV quickly and easily with versatile deployment
options that leverage the CubiTV DVB stack and pre-existing conditional
access and STB integrations.
“TiVo’s CubiTV for Android TV represents the next step in the evolution
of our CubiTV products which have been deployed to over 10 million
devices worldwide,” said Jakub Gorski, VP Cubiware Product, TiVo Poland.
“It enables service providers in EMEA, LATAM and APAC to differentiate
their service and achieve their goals for subscriber retention and
satisfaction while building a strong foundation for future services in
the Android TV ecosystem.”
Part of TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform and TiVo’s CubiTV™ Solutions, CubiTV
for Android TV sits alongside CubiTV™ for Linux, CubiTV™ for Mobile and
CubiTV SDK to give operators a full choice of options when deciding how
to deliver a compelling, multi-function television service to their
subscribers.
About TiVo
TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment
technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to
the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies
that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media
landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment
providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the
next generation of entertainment at tivo.com,
forward.tivo.com
or follow us on Twitter @tivo
or @tivoforbusiness.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are
cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to
differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking
statements. Readers are directed to TiVo’s periodic and other reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a
description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation
and its subsidiaries worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005191/en/