TiVo : TELE System Continues Licence for TiVo's Rovi Intellectual Property Portfolio for TVs and Set-top Boxes

TELE System Continues Licence for TiVo's Rovi Intellectual Property

Portfolio for TVs and Set-top Boxes

Agreement sees TiVo continue to strengthen its Italian IP customer base

Windsor, United Kingdom - June 25, 2019 - TiVo Corporation(NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that leading Italian consumer electronics company TELE System has continued its licence to TiVo's Rovi Intellectual Property portfolio for TVs and set-top boxes in Italy.

"This updated agreement cements TiVo's position in the growing Italian market and strengthens our already existing relationship with TELE System," said Samuel Sweet, senior vice president sales, EMEA & APAC at TiVo. "Thanks to our innovative IP, TELE System can continue to deliver world-class TV and compelling consumer experiences to homes throughout Italy."

"We chose TiVo because it has the most competitive offering in the industry," said Flavio De Poli, CEO at Telesystem. "The updated agreement will ensure that TELE System can continue to provide its customers with the latest, most engaging and enjoyable home entertainment experiences."

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. This commitment to innovative solutions touches practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interactions with their entertainment and empowers IP licensees to build customised next-generation digital entertainment solutions for consumers around the globe.

About Telesystem

TEC S.r.l. formerly known as TELE System Electronic S.r.l. is an Italian company leader in the STB market that distributes with its own brand through several distribution channels. The range of products offered includes TVs and ODUs kit. Explore the world of TELE System at www.telesystem-world.com.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world's leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment

at business.tivo.comor follow us on Twitter @tivoforbusiness.

